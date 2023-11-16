Country Flag

TV and Internet Providers

Staying connected can help you integrate into your new life abroad. To help you get set up, here are some expat-friendly TV and internet providers in Italy:

Vodafone

Vodafone is an international telecoms company in Italy. Their expat-friendly services include a range of at-home broadband and TV packages. They also offer options for mobile plans. Wherever you are in the Italy, get connected with Vodafone.
WINDTRE

WINDTRE offer mobile and internet services in Italy. They have a range of fiber, smartphone, and SIM-only tariffs available so you can stay connected. They also provide gas and electricity subscriptions. Visit WINDTRE online to discover their offers and find a deal that suits you.
NOW

NOW is a TV subscription service available in Italy. They offer live streaming and on-demand video, meaning you'll never miss your favorite sport, movies, and other entertainment. Watch on your smart TV, smartphone, tablet, console, or PC – stay entertained with NOW.
TIMVISION

TIMVISION is the online on-demand video service from Telecom Italia. Get access to top video services including Disney+, Netflix, DAZN, and more. Whether you're into sport, movies, or series, there's a subscription for you. Keep up with your favorite TV shows while living abroad – get connected with TIMVISION.
Fastweb

Fastweb provides a range of telephone, internet, and mobile services in Italy. They offer ultra-fast fiber internet, and many innovative options that allow you to stay at the cutting edge of telecoms. Find out more online and try a 30-day trial with Fastweb today.
Virgin Fibra

Virgin Fibra bring speedy fiber internet directly to your home in Italy. They also provide special offers for freelancers and small business owners, so you can keep your business connected. Choose Virgin Fibra for an ultra-fast fiber internet connection that promises performance, simplicity, and transparency.
Disney+

Disney+ is an on-demand video subscription service operating internationally. The platform offers a range of Disney movies and TV series, from the Star Wars saga to classics for the whole family. So, bring the magic of Disney into your home by signing up for Disney+.

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of TV and Internet Providers

Linkem

Linkem is an Italian telecoms company providing fast wireless broadband. They offer free activation, a speedy connection, quick installation, and continuous assistance when you need it. Provide your details online and find out how you can get your Italian home connected with Linkem.

