Having an Italian cell phone number can make life a lot easier. Here are some expat-friendly mobile phone carriers in Italy to help with your move abroad:

Kena Mobile

Kena Mobile is a mobile service in Italy. They offer SIM-only tariffs including 4G mobile data, SMS, and calls. You can also find deals that include entertainment channels and information on using your SIM card abroad via their website. Stay connected in Italy with Kena Mobile.
WINDTRE

WINDTRE offer mobile and internet services in Italy. They have a range of fiber, smartphone, and SIM-only tariffs available so you can stay connected. They also provide gas and electricity subscriptions. Visit WINDTRE online to discover their offers and find a deal that suits you.
ho.

ho. is an Italian telecommunications brand. They offer low-cost SIM-only deals including data, calls, and SMS. They offer access to 4G, an app to handle your tariff, and rewards for referring your friends. Get a SIM deal with advantages from ho. today.
Very Mobile

Very Mobile is an Italian telecoms company offering deals on SIM cards and smartphones. As well as providing transparent services, they promote sustainability through virtual SIMs, SIMs made from recycled plastic, and refurbished smartphones. For a simple, sustainable mobile deal, get connected with Very.
Sim Options

Sim Options is an online marketplace specializing in international SIM cards. Their wide selection of SIM cards means you can choose from location, tariff, and operator to find the right connection for you. Wherever your life takes you, get connected in your new home with Sim Options.

