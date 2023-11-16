Want the latest news from Italy and beyond? Check our directory listings for some expat-friendly news site to help you keep up with the latest events:
Disney+ is an on-demand video subscription service operating internationally. The platform offers a range of Disney movies and TV series, from the Star Wars saga to classics for the whole family. So, bring the magic of Disney into your home by signing up for Disney+.
Live like a local with Romeing. This online magazine and platform is your insider guide to culture, events, exhibitions, dining, and lifestyle in Rome and Florence. A marketplace of tours, experiences, and a platform for independent artisans across Italy.
Italics Magazine is an independent, English-language online magazine covering everything related to Italy. They produce insight and fact-based analyses of politics, culture, society, and travel, as well as primary source interviews with Italians engaged in all areas of the country.
EIN News is an Italian newswire service providing news in English and Italian. They provide a range of news articles from Italy and the rest of the world, including press releases. If you want to stay on the pulse of what’s happening in Italy and further afield, visit EIN News.
The Local is one of the most popular sites in Italy for English-language news. This digital broadsheet covers a wide array of news and lifestyle topics accessible with a subscription. The site has a handy Italian expression of the day section if you want to pick up some popular Italian phrases.
The Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associate is a not-for-profit cooperative and Italy’s national newswire service. They offer short, informative news stories about politics, technology, sports, culture, and more. Although the main site is in Italian, there is a full English edition.
The Florentine is a popular English-language monthly magazine based in Florence. Established in 2005, it covers news, events, arts, culture, lifestyle, and community. Get to know your new home and stay up-to-date with The Florentine.
Wanted in Rome is an English-language monthly magazine covering all kinds of aspects of life in Italy. They also feature a classifieds section with listings for jobs and houses. Read about politics and current affairs, sports, the economy, lifestyle, and more.
The American is an independent monthly magazine based in Rome. They offer English-language articles about Italian politics, culture, and life. Founded in March 2004, it features 20 professional journalists as regular columnists. Keep up-to-date in Italy with The American.
La Stampa is an Italian newspaper based in Torino (Turin). Since 1867, this national daily has brought national and international news to residents. They also occasionally produce a version in English. If you’re looking for news from a center-left standpoint, try La Stampa.
