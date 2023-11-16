Want to stay in touch with politics from home? Or maybe get involved in Italy? Here's our list of expat-friendly political organizations in Italy:
Overseas Vote is a non-partisan organization providing voter services for US citizens overseas and uniformed services members. Their website provides a host of information on the voting rights and systems for US voters overseas. If you’re a US citizen, make your Overseas Vote count.
ALP Abroad is the international arm of the Australian Labor Party. The political organization connects the Labor Party’s network of global supporters, keeping them updated with the latest goings on. Find your nearest local group and get involved with the ALP today.
SNP International is the overseas arm of the UK and Scottish political party, the Scottish National Party. The group provides a platform for voters and members living abroad, offering a chance to connect with the party and Scottish politics from afar.
Liberal Democrats Overseas is a political organization operating internationally. The global arm of the UK’s Liberal Democrat party, the Liberal Democrats Overseas offers news, views, support, and connection with Lib Dem members and voters throughout the world.
Conservatives Abroad is a political organization operating internationally. The overseas arm of the UK’s Conservative Party, the body seeks to inform and connect with voters and party members wherever they are in the world. Keep up-to-date with UK politics with Conservatives Abroad.
Global Greens is an international network of Green political parties and environmental political movements. The organization provides a platform for the exchange and discussion of ideas and policy initiatives. Global Greens does this through online and in-person events and forums.
Labour International is the global arm of the UK Labour Party. The community provides a voice for Labour supporters and members throughout the world, as well as giving the latest news and information. Stay involved with the UK Labour Party with Labour International.
Republicans Overseas is an arm of the US Republican Party. Focused on citizens living outside the US, the body provides news and information as well as a voice for Americans living overseas within the Republican Party. To get involved, find your nearest local chapter today.
Democrats Abroad is the official international arm of the United States’ Democratic Party. Catering for the 9 million Americans living overseas, the organization provides news and information from the party, as well as providing a voice for US citizens abroad.
