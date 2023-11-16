Country Flag

Need help with money matters when moving to your new home? Get your finances into shape with these expat-friendly financial services operating in Italy:

Tinaba

Tinaba is a fintech app operating in Italy. They allow you to open an account, make payments, send money transfers, and handle your investments and savings from a single app. Make your finance management simple, convenient, and secure with Tinaba.
Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole is an international bank operating in Italy. They provide a range of financial services including bank accounts, insurance, investments, and mortgages. Their app allows you to manage all your banking needs from your phone. Sign up with Crédit Agricole and join one of the world's largest banks.
MutuiSupermarket

MutuiSupermarket is an Italian mortgage comparison site. They allow you to compare quotes from a huge number of Italian banks, helping you to find the best deal and save on interest. Simply calculate your installments and choose the mortgage to suit your needs with MutuiSupermarket.
bitFlyer

bitFlyer is an online platform for cryptocurrency trading. They offer a secure, regulated, and easy-to-use platform for buying and selling Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. Enter the exciting world of cryptocurrency trading today with the experts at bitFlyer.
N26

N26 is an online bank providing mobile banking across Europe and North America. They offer a range of financial services, from current accounts to investment products, that can be easily managed in the N26 app. So, whatever your banking needs when moving abroad, N26 can help.
UnipolSai

UnipolSai is an Italian financial company specializing in insurance services. It offers a range of products, including home, pet, car, travel, motorcycle, and health insurance. The company also has an app, so handling your insurance has never been easier. Contact UnipolSai to get a quote today.

Wirex

Wirex is an international mobile bank. Currency exchange is made simple through the Wirex app, where you can exchange 30 traditional currencies and cryptocurrencies at live rates. You can buy, store, and spend your currencies with no exchange fees. For cross-border banking, download Wirex.

UniCredit

UniCredit is a European commercial bank operating in Italy. Catering to both individual customers and businesses, it offers a range of financial services, including investments, transfers, and online banking. It also provides basic accounts for low credit scores. To take charge of your banking, try UniCredit.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across Italy. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by opening an account with Deutsche Bank.

Fineco

Fineco is a bank operating across Italy. Specializing in online services, the bank offers banking, investment, credit, and trading services. It also provides professional financial consulting and customer service, tailoring personal solutions to its customers. For world-class banking, try Fineco.

Banco BPM

Banco BPM is a bank operating throughout Italy. Offering both private and business services, the bank provides accounts suitable for everyone’s individual situation. With an easy-to-use app and over 1,700 branches, Banco BPM is an accessible and user-friendly option to start your Italian banking journey.

Banca Nazionale del Lavoro

Banca Nazionale del Lavoro is one of the leading banks operating in Italy. Part of the BNP Paribas Group, it offers online services, investment banking, and consumer credit services. The bank also focuses on international banking and transfers – perfect if you’re new to Italy and need to sort your finances.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is a bank operating across Italy. One of the world’s oldest banks, it offers a range of retail, commercial banking, and housing services. Transition to Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to benefit from a bank active in the world’s top international financial markets.

Payoneer

Payoneer is a cross-border payment platform operating around the world. Their platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces, and enterprises from 200 countries and territories. Get your business up and running with the payment experts at Payoneer.

TransferMate

TransferMate is an international payment platform specializing for the B2B market. Working with some of the largest global brands, the platform offers a smarter, integrated solution for global payment needs. If your business is going beyond borders, sign up with TransferMate.

Santander

Santander is an international retail bank operating in Italy. They have a range of financial products for individuals and companies, including current accounts and online banking. Make life in your new home that bit easier by signing up with Santander.

LeoPay

LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.

