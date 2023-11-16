Need to convert money in Italy? Find the best way to change your currency quickly and efficiently by using our directory of expat-friendly exchange services:
Wirex is an international mobile bank. Currency exchange is made simple through the Wirex app, where you can exchange 30 traditional currencies and cryptocurrencies at live rates. You can buy, store, and spend your currencies with no exchange fees. For cross-border banking, download Wirex.
Orbit Remit is an international money transfer platform operating globally. The site lets you send money without the fees or hassle of a traditional bank, saving you money in the process. Get more from your money when you transfer abroad with Orbit Remit.
OFX is an online international money transfer platform operating globally. On the easy-to-use site, you’ll be able to transfer in over 55 different currencies while saving money on bank charges. If you’re transferring abroad, make your money go further with OFX.
Send is an online platform for international money transfers and foreign exchange. The platform offers better exchange rates than retail banks, and quicker transfer times, ensuring your money works better for you. If you’re moving money abroad, do it with Send.
FairFX is an international currency and payment platform. Operating in 190 countries around the world, FairFX offers travel money, a currency card, and international transfer. Wherever you’re heading in the world, settle into your new surroundings with FairFX.
EasyFX is an international transfer and payment platform. Designed with travelers and holidaymakers in mind, EasyFX lets you spend like a local while abroad. Enjoy zero fees, a payment card for you and your family, and a simple way to manage your funds with EasyFX.
Currencies Direct is an international money transfer platform. The site lets you quickly and efficiently exchange money across borders, keeping the process simple through their app or website. Move your money around the world confidently with Currencies Direct.
