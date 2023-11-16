Studying in Italy? Whether you're an undergraduate or a post-grad, find your next student home with our listings of expat-friendly student accommodation in Italy:
Uniplaces is a student accommodation service offering rentals in Italy. It offers listings for homes in Venice, Florence, Milan, Rome, Turin, Bologna, and Valencia. Book your accommodation from anywhere in the world and view apartments online. Find your next home quickly and easily with Uniplaces.
Studentsville is a student accommodation service operating in Italy. Specifically for international students, Studentsville offers affordable apartments, rooms, and studios across the country. Just fill in your preferences and select your city, and you’ll find your perfect accommodation in no time.
Housing Anywhere is a student accommodation platform offering rentals in Italy. With thousands of listings, it offers rentals in Milan, Florence, Rome, Turin, Bologna, and Padua. Simply choose your type of accommodation and price range, and Housing Anywhere will guide you towards your new Italian home.
Casita is a student accommodation service offering rentals across Italy. Working with trusted student accommodation providers, you can choose from a multitude of residences all over the country. With laundry, cleaning services, all-inclusive bills, and more, find the perfect private rental with Casita.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets