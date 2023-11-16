Country Flag

Studying in Italy? Whether you're an undergraduate or a post-grad, find your next student home with our listings of expat-friendly student accommodation in Italy:

Other listings of Student Accommodations

Uniplaces

Uniplaces is a student accommodation service offering rentals in Italy. It offers listings for homes in Venice, Florence, Milan, Rome, Turin, Bologna, and Valencia. Book your accommodation from anywhere in the world and view apartments online. Find your next home quickly and easily with Uniplaces.

Visit website

Studentsville

Studentsville is a student accommodation service operating in Italy. Specifically for international students, Studentsville offers affordable apartments, rooms, and studios across the country. Just fill in your preferences and select your city, and you’ll find your perfect accommodation in no time.

Visit website

Housing Anywhere

Housing Anywhere is a student accommodation platform offering rentals in Italy. With thousands of listings, it offers rentals in Milan, Florence, Rome, Turin, Bologna, and Padua. Simply choose your type of accommodation and price range, and Housing Anywhere will guide you towards your new Italian home.

Visit website

Casita

Casita is a student accommodation service offering rentals across Italy. Working with trusted student accommodation providers, you can choose from a multitude of residences all over the country. With laundry, cleaning services, all-inclusive bills, and more, find the perfect private rental with Casita.

Visit website

