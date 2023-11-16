Country Flag

Pre-Schools and Daycares

Want to give your little ones the best start in life? Find the right expat-friendly pre-schools and daycare centers for your children in Italy:

Other listings of Pre-Schools and Daycares

World International School Torino

World International School Torino is an international co-educational school based in Torino. Catering to children aged 2–18 years old, this school holds classes in English and Italian to obtain an International Baccalaureate diploma. For a high quality education, choose World International School Torino.

Deutsche Schule Rom

Deutsche Schule Rom is a German international school operating in Rome. One of the oldest German schools in the world, children are taught from kindergarten to secondary school level. With classes predominantly in German and Italian, give your child an international education at Deutsche Schule Rom.

Lycée Stendhal Milan

The Lycée Stendhal Milan is a French international school operating in Milan. The school offers primary and secondary level education, helping students to obtain a double French and Italian diploma. Admitting students as young as three, give your child the best start with Lycée Stendhal Milan.

The International School in Genoa

The International School in Genoa offers children aged 2–18 quality education in Genoa. With classes in both English and Italian, the school follows the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme. Courses are held in small groups, ensuring your children get the attention they deserve.

The Bilingual School of Florence

The Bilingual School of Florence is an international school offering quality education in the center of Florence. Catering to children from nursery to high school level, classes are in Italian and English to ensure that children can communicate effectively both locally and beyond Italian borders.

American International School of Florence

The American International School of Florence (ISF) is an international school located just outside of Florence’s city center. One of the oldest operating international schools in Europe, it offers classes in English and accommodates students from nursery to secondary school from over 30 countries.

Sitly

Sitly is an online service that connects parents with babysitters and nannies across Italy. Simply create a profile with your preferences and view what childminders are available in your area. Whether you’re busy at work or out for dinner, Sitly has the child-minding solution for you.

Nordic Nannies

Nordic Nannies is an international nanny agency. Since 2007, the agency has specialized in placing Finnish nannies, au pairs, and other childcare professionals with families across the world. Whether you’re a parent or a jobseeker, see where Nordic Nannies could take you.

AupairQuest.com

AupairQuest.com is an online portal for au pairs. Operating throughout the world, the site connects au pairs, babysitters, and nannies with families and parents. If you’re looking for the right childcare options for you and your family, check out AupairQuest.com and see who you can find.

Great British Nannies

Great British Nannies is an international nanny agency. The agency’s professional team provides a personable, informative service for both nannies and families throughout the world. If you’re looking for a trusted, professional nanny, find it with Great British Nannies.

