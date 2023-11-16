Planning on having a baby in your new home? Find the right maternity care for you with our listing of expat-friendly services and professionals in Italy:
Bellies Abroad is a non-profit organisation connecting families that are expecting with services for pre and post-natal care in Italy. From medical professionals to hospital staff, the organisation gives international families the resources they need for a positive birth experience in a new environment.
IVI is a fertility treatment center. They offer procedures such as artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, genetic IVF, and more. They have multiple clinics all over Europe and further afield. If you need help with your fertility, contact IVI to find your nearest clinic.
Vittore Buzzi Children’s Hospital is a pediatric care hospital in Milan. Offering a range of medical services for expectant parents and young children, its medical professionals and specialized treatment centers will attend to any pediatric issues you have. Contact Vittore Buzzi Children’s Hospital today.
Meyer University Hospital is a pediatric hospital located in Florence. Integrated with the University of Florence, the hospital offers a range of services for children, including diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation. For professional pediatric care, visit Meyer University Hospital.
Giovanni Di Cristina Children’s Hospital is a pediatric hospital in Palermo, Sicily. It is split into two hospitals: one for civic needs and the other for emergencies. With a range of services – including medical examinations and nursing assistance – contact the hospital for all your healthcare needs.
Gianni Gaslini Institute is a pediatric hospital located in Genoa. One of the largest polyclinics in the country, it specializes in pediatric healthcare and surgical procedures. Also operating as a center for scientific research, turn to the Gianni Gaslini Institute for high-quality childcare.
Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù is a children’s hospital and research center in Rome. Split into six centers, it is Europe’s largest pediatric hospital. Offering medical help and surgical services for children and young people, contact the hospital to attend to your children’s needs today.
MioDottore is an online platform that connects patients with Italian healthcare services. Offering English-speaking therapists, it is perfect for booking doctor’s appointments and finding clinics in your area. Whether you need physical or mental care, you can count on MioDottore for professional help.
Nordic Nannies is an international nanny agency. Since 2007, the agency has specialized in placing Finnish nannies, au pairs, and other childcare professionals with families across the world. Whether you’re a parent or a jobseeker, see where Nordic Nannies could take you.
Great British Nannies is an international nanny agency. The agency’s professional team provides a personable, informative service for both nannies and families throughout the world. If you’re looking for a trusted, professional nanny, find it with Great British Nannies.
