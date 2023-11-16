Do you want to learn Italian in your new home? Our directory listing of language schools in Italy will help you find the class that’s right for you:
ILS International Language School is an Italian language school operating in Milan. Offering Italian classes for all nationalities, the school also provides profession-based language courses, from fashion to nursing. For a stimulating experience, try out ILS International Language School.
David Institute (Istituto il David) is an Italian language school based in Florence. Since 1983, the institute has been holding flexible intensive Italian courses in an international environment. The school’s affordable courses are held in groups or individually. Pick up Italian quickly with David Institute.
Scuola Toscana is an Italian language school based in Florence. They offer face-to-face and online Italian language classes for students worldwide. If you’re looking for a non-traditional education, the school also offers language courses that cover Italian literature and cooking.
Scuola Romit is an Italian language school based in Rome. It offers small-scale classes on Italian language and culture. The school also has an extensive social program, including guided tours, dinners, and excursions. If you want an engaging language-learning experience, Scuola Romit is for you.
Scuola Leonardo da Vinci is an institute for learning Italian. Their courses focus on teaching students about Italy’s cultural scene alongside the language itself. If you’ve just arrived in Italy, Scuola Leonardo da Vinci will offer insightful classes that work with your schedule and interests.
The Dante Alighieri Society (Società Dante Alighieri) is a non-profit organization promoting the Italian language and culture. It offers online and face-to-face Italian language courses. If you’re looking to feel more at home in Italy, the Dante Alighieri Society will help you feel like a local.
Berlitz is a leading provider of language training. With locations across Italy, their professional teachers offer effective tuition for all ages based on a program that works for you. So, whether you want individual business tuition or group conversation, find the right course with Berlitz.
Live Lingua is an online language school offering lessons in a range of languages. Specializing in Spanish, they also teach English, French, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Japanese. You can also find resources for several South African languages on their site. Explore private, group, and corporate courses with Live Lingua.
