Looking for a home away from home? Find your new temporary home with these expat-friendly short-term and serviced apartments letting agencies in Italy:
Wikicasa is one of the leading housing platforms in Italy. Showcasing accommodation for rent and purchase, simply put in your location and property of choice and find the home that’s perfect for you. Offering real estate market trends to help you in your journey, check out Wikicasa today.
Subito is an Italian online marketplace with property listings for rental and purchase. From apartments and studios to cottages and villas, you can find a wide range of accommodation available across the country, as well as post listings of your own. Make your move simple with Subito.
Casa is an Italian real estate portal showcasing houses and apartments for sale or rent. Offering accommodation around the country, you can filter your search to find a new home that is perfect for you. With listings created by both estate agencies and individuals, you’ll be moving in no time thanks to Casa.
Studentsville is a student accommodation service operating in Italy. Specifically for international students, Studentsville offers affordable apartments, rooms, and studios across the country. Just fill in your preferences and select your city, and you’ll find your perfect accommodation in no time.
Casita is a student accommodation service offering rentals across Italy. Working with trusted student accommodation providers, you can choose from a multitude of residences all over the country. With laundry, cleaning services, all-inclusive bills, and more, find the perfect private rental with Casita.
Nestpick is an online international property portal. Using their platform, you’ll find a wide range of mid-to-long term rental properties, from professional lets to student housing. So, whether you’re moving to Madrid or Manchester, find your next home on Nestpick.
SilverDoor Apartments provide serviced apartments for international professionals. With over 200,000 lets available in 94 countries, their team provides a dedicated service for expats moving abroad. Whether you’re relocating to Macau or Montreal, let SilverDoor Apartments find your new home.
Booking.com is an online global marketplace for hotels and short-term rentals. Their easy-to-use platform connects users with accommodation in over 220 countries worldwide, from hotel rooms to whole houses. So, wherever you’re relocating, see if Booking.com can help make the move a little easier.
HouseTrip is an online holiday rental platform operating throughout the world. Powered by the experts at TripAdvisor, it offers vacationers the chance to find their new home-from-home across Europe. From Amsterdam to the Algarve, find your dream holiday let with HouseTrip.
