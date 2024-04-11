Living in Italy as an expat: 10 questions answered

1. What’s it really like to live in Italy? Author Beppe Severgnini explains the cultural difference between vacationing in Italy and living in Italia in the book La Bella Figura. “Italy is a soft drug peddled in predictable packages, such as hills in the sunset, olive groves, lemon trees, white wine, and raven-haired girls. Italia, on the other hand, is a maze. It’s alluring, but complicated.” Photo: Ante Hamersmit/Unsplash Life in Italy is laid-back and relaxed, with time set aside to unwind, socialize, and simply enjoy the day. Expect to be told off for working too much, because Italians have an opinion on everything. Yet, for every Instagrammable Aperol spritz, there’s a frustrating experience involving traffic, bureaucracy, or language. Internations’ Expat insider survey ranked Italy in the bottom 10 places to live in 2023. The reasons behind the letdown? Readers cited low salaries, job insecurity, bureaucracy, lack of digital connectivity, and political instability. However, they were pleased with leisure, culture, and nightlife.

3. Is it easy to find love in Italy? Do you dream of kissing your handsome beau by a crystal blue Italian stream? Sadly for some, the clichéd Italian Latin Lover may be little more than a myth. Indeed, whether Italy is a good place to date depends on who you ask. Stereotypes aside, you’ll find that Italians like to take their time when it comes to romance. Most don’t rush into relationships, preferring instead to savor the moment and build a strong foundation of trust and affection. Photo: Lawrence/Unsplash That said, some rules apply – particularly to heterosexual dating. Men are still generally expected to pick up the check.

Opening doors for women is considered ‘just good manners.’

Italians may also offer to pick you up from home or work. Driving is often faster than public transport, so this is purely practical.

The conversation will revolve around, or at least involve, cultural topics. Learn about Italian food, art, music, and history. This will not only give you a deeper understanding of the country and its people, but it will also give you plenty of topics to discuss with potential love interests.

Sex on your first date? It’s been known to happen. Some Italians consider oral sex more intimate than intercourse. In terms of practicalities, you can use dating apps to spark a match in Italy – as in other countries. But the country’s close-knit community also offers the chance to connect with the locals easily in real life. Living Dating in Italy: what to expect when looking for love Read more Either way, you can count on your date to be fashionably late and well put together – and maybe even introduce you to fantastic restaurants. As the the saying goes: La vita è troppo breve per non innamorarsi – Life is too short not to fall in love. Marriage, of course, is a whole other story. LGBTQ+ dating and romance in Italy Italy legalized both male and female same-sex sexual activity in 1890. And although 61% of Italians (PDF) support same-sex marriage, the country only recognizes civil unions. Nor can same-sex couples adopt children. LGBTQ+ expats in Italy will find a vibrant and diverse scene in the big cities of the north. Milan is considered the heart of gay Italy, with a wide range of cafés and clubs. Rome, Florence, Taormina, and Bologna also offer plenty of scope for LGBTQ+ romance. Rural areas, particularly in the south, are more conservative, but things have been changing in recent years.

5. Can I afford housing in Italy? Judging from the regular articles about expats making a home in Italy, it should be easy enough to buy a place in the sun in Il bel paese, provided you have the budget available. In practice, the manner in which you can purchase land or a home may vary based on your nationality. Nationals of EU or EEA countries follow the same procedures as Italian citizens. Stateless persons and refugees also have the same rights, provided they’ve lived in Italy for at least three years. Montepulciano, Italy. (Photo: Rowan Heuvel/Unsplash) Citizens and residents of other countries may buy a home in Italy if their country has a reciprocal agreement with Italy. Without that reciprocity agreement, you may have to look elsewhere. Italian notaries are not authorized to draft property contracts with citizens of non-reciprocity countries. On the other hand, tax residents in Italy are exempted from the reciprocity requirement. It’s worth noting that owning a home in Italy doesn’t entitle you to a residence visa. Mortgages for expats in Italy Expats in Italy – including non-residents – will find it relatively easy to secure a mortgage. Italian banks usually grant loans of up to about 70% of the property purchase price. The minimum loan amount is usually over €50,000. Repayment periods may stretch from five to 30 years. Housing Getting a mortgage in Italy Read more Obtaining a mortgage will principally depend on the amount requested and on your nationality, age, and financial status. You’ll typically need to provide apostilled or notarized income tax declarations. There are several fees involved when taking out a mortgage in Italy, including: Application fees

Surveyor fees

Mortgage taxes

Insurance and translation fees as required Average property prices in Italy In general, real estate prices are relatively stable, and property continues to be seen as a safe investment. Residential units currently average around €2,043 per square meter (March 2024), and are rising. You’ll generally pay the most for property in the country’s north-east. Asking prices for real estate are highest in the Trentino Alto Adige region, at €3,331 per square meter. While it’s certainly possible to rent a historic palazzo, Italy’s older buildings come with certain drawbacks. Despite their characteristic charm, you may have to deal with inadequate insulation and outdated plumbing or wiring. Therefore, it’s worth doing your research before putting down your deposit. Landlords will want to see your ID card, and will ask for your social security number (code fiscale). They may also ask to see your tax returns to ensure you have financial stability. Rents in Italy Rental prices reflect similar trends – the average monthly of a rented property is €13.38 per square meter. As newcomer to Italy, you’ll probably want to rent for a bit before buying your own private palazzo. What you can expect to pay depends on where you’re bedding down. Housing Renting a property in Italy Read more As a general rule of thumb, southern Italy is more affordable than the north. And the major cities will gouge a deeper hole in your pocket. Tenants in expat-friendly Milan and Lombardy will pay nearly twice as much as in Campania or Piedmont. One-euro homes in Italy Italian towns and villages have been selling houses for a nominal amount – beginning at €1 – since 2008. Nationals from everywhere have flocked to take advantage of the scheme, which aims to counter a declining population. However, most schemes hinge on several conditions. Typically, such sales are accompanied by caveats that buyers must spend a minimum amount of money to bring the buildings up to code in a fixed amount of time. Most €1 properties require serious investment in renovations, often stretching to tens of thousands of euros. Additional expenses may involve estate agents’ fees, taxes, and utility connection charges. In many cases, ownership reverts to the municipality if buyers do not meet their obligations. Buyers considering €1 homes in Italy must, therefore, double-check the sale conditions before closing out a deal.

6. What’s it like being a woman in Italy? Italy elected its first-ever woman prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, in October 2022. However, her election offers little hope in terms of women’s rights, as Meloni’s party, Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia), champions ‘traditional’ gender roles and discourages abortion. That said, women have the same legal rights as men in Italy, with broadly the same employment, business and education opportunities. In practice, women spend more hours working than men (PDF), including a larger proportion of unpaid work. Women in Rome. (Photo: Gabriella Clare Marino/Unsplash) Like with many other metrics, women generally enjoy a better quality of life in north than in the south. The top-ranked cities in Il Sole 24 Ore in 2023 were Udine, Lecco, and Prato. International women are likely to experience the same trends. Gender pay gap When it comes to wages, women in Italy earn 5.7% less than men on average, according to the OECD. Italy placed 13th in the EU on the Gender Equality Index, with 68.2 out of 100 points in 2023, below the average (70.2). Compare Italy to the rest of the world, however, and it fares much worse. The World Economic Forum ranks it 63rd on the 2023 Global Gender Gap Index (PDF). Separately, Italy’s National Institute of Statistics acknowledged in a 2019 report (PDF) that the country’s women experience difficulty entering the labor market. It noted more tenuous working conditions and described a marked gender pay gap in the private sector. Women’s safety in Italy As a woman in Italy, it’s possible you’ll hear the occasional shout of ‘Ciao, Bella,’ like in many countries. A smaller percentage of women (63.7%) felt ‘safe’ or ‘very safe’ walking around their area after dark than men did (78.1%), according to the 2018 European Social survey. However, this seems to have improved slightly in recent years – a Gallup poll put the 2023 percentage at 64%. Indeed, many women say Italy is a safe place to live. That’s at least in part because of the country’s relatively low crime rate and the strong social culture. Furthermore, in recent years, the government has taken action to improve the situation for women. In 2021, Italy ratified the ILO Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190). The international labor standard affirms that everyone has the right to a world and workplace free from violence and harassment. Foreign-born victims of domestic violence don’t need to fear deportation. They can request a special permit to stay for humanitarian reasons, under Italy’s immigration law, provided they report their partners’ behavior and file for protection against abuse.

7. What’s it like raising kids in Italy? A childhood in Italy is a great gift to your children in many ways. If you’re from another country, they’ll grow up at least bilingual and be exposed to history and culture from an early age. They’ll also develop an appreciation for family ties – something that will undoubtedly help them later in life. Indeed, the Italians emphasize famiglia – family – like few other countries. Loyalty and closeness still characterize Italian families. Gathering regularly at Nonna’s house for lunch remains common. Parents also often support their children through university, and adult children may live at home into their thirties. Internationals in Italy will, therefore, benefit from a wide range of activities for children. There’s excellent schooling available in English, French and Italian, with more than 80 international schools. And Italy’s public healthcare, among the most efficient in the world, covers children. Childcare in Italy It is the norm for both parents to work in Italy. The country’s traditional family bonds mean that grandparents often step in to help with childcare. Photo: (Alvaro Reyes/Unsplash) Although this option isn’t available for many expat parents, they’ll be pleased to know that Italy has several choices for early years care. These include nursery (nido d’infanzia), preschool (scuola materna ou scuola dell’infanzia) and individual caregivers, such as nannies. Nurseries may accept children as young as three months old. Preschools typically cater to children between three and six years of age. Children are considered citizens with rights in Italy, and are entitled to childcare. The Single and Universal Allowance for Children (Assegno unico e universale per i figli), guarantees support for all families with children. It is granted from the seventh month of pregnancy till the child is 21 and the amount varies from a minimum of €50 to a maximum of €175. There are also specific allowances for children with disabilities. Living with parents Italians love their families, so much so that some never leave the nest. Across Italy, children still living with their parents into adulthood are a vexatious social and policy issue. Nearly 70% of young Italians aged 18-24 were still living with their parents as of 2022. But this seeming state of arrested development masks a social and economic issue in Italy. Some experts attribute it to the high unemployment rate and lack of job opportunities in an economy that has floundered since the 2008 crisis. Others say it’s cultural, because Italian parents are likely to support their children for longer periods than in other countries. Now, legal rulings mean that these adult children are no longer entitled to indefinite parental support. This is perhaps less of a problem for international parents, as your home culture will also play a part in when your children fly the nest. However, it’s worth staying abreast of childcare laws while in Italy.

9. What’s the worst thing about life in Italy? Living in Italy is very different from visiting on vacation. While the country has a lot going for it, there are also a number of frustrating downsides. Perhaps the biggest disadvantage for expats in Italy concerns the low salaries. The average salary in Italy ranks well below nations such as Switzerland, the UAE, the Netherlands, Bahrain, and Spain. Expats who do not speak Italian are also at a disadvantage. While many Italians speak English, this is by no means standard across the country. The language barrier really is high. Getting anything done – or interacting with the bureaucracy – will require some fluency in Italian.