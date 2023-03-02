Business culture and etiquette in Italy

Business structure and hierarchy in Italy The tradition of the smaller family-run enterprise in Italy has influenced the business culture when it comes to hierarchy. Most firms put the decision-making capacity in the hands of owners and executive staff. Leadership styles can be charismatic but depend on the personalities of owners and senior staff. Other employees are free to voice opinions in meetings. Still, it’s the top-level players who usually take credit and responsibility. Generally, relationships between employees at different levels are relaxed and informal. Photo: ThisisEngineering RAEng/Unsplash You will also find that older people in the workplace often command respect. Again, this attitude reflects the broader Italian culture and the tradition of generational family-run businesses. Indeed, you’ll find these views more prevalent in southern Italy and smaller companies. However, the business culture is changing, especially in multinational companies in urban areas. Also, newer startups typically have a flatter organizational structure with decentralized decision-making policies.

Business etiquette in Italy Communication Italians are known for being expressive and quite open in their communication style, with fewer formalities than in some other countries. Still, there are certain things to bear in mind. Although the cheek-kiss is a popular Italian greeting, handshakes are more common in business situations unless you know the other person well. When addressing someone, you should use signore/signora – or a title such as doctor (dottore/dottoressa) or professor (professore/professoressa) if they have one – plus their last name. Use lei rather than the more informal tu when saying ‘you.’ Expatica’s guide to Read more about the Italian culture and social etiquette Read more Maintaining eye contact is essential when speaking with someone. Personal space is less important in Italy than in northern European countries, so don’t be alarmed if people get up close and frequently touch your arm or back. Italians are masters of hand gesture, so it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with the main ones – including offensive ones to avoid! As in many countries, safe conversation topics include the weather, sports, art, and food. Dress code Italians take clothing very seriously. After all, the country is one of the world’s fashion capitals. You don’t necessarily need to spend a fortune on expensive brands, but you’ll stand out like a sore thumb if you turn up for work looking scruffy. Business dress in Italy is typically conservative. For example, men wear dark suits, ties, and dress shoes. Women wear suits, dresses, skirts, trousers, blouses and high-heeled shoes or boots. Gifts It is not customary to arrive with gifts at business meetings in Italy. This may sometimes happen if businesses have developed a close relationship over a long period and haven’t met for a while. If you buy a gift, typical presents are tokens from your home country, such as wine, chocolates, books, or crafts. Avoid buying flowers as certain types are associated with specific occasions (e.g., chrysanthemums with funerals). Business cards Business cards are a common feature among Italian professionals. People usually exchange them at the start of meetings as part of the greeting process. All senior staff members normally have them, so make sure you have plenty printed if you’re attending a meeting with other companies, conferences, or workshops. Cards typically include all information such as name, contact details, business position, and professional titles or qualifications.

Businesses in the Italian community Historically, social principles and local community support underpinned commerce in Italy, as is the case with Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), the world’s oldest surviving bank. Today, many businesses still invest in their communities, for example, by donating to local causes or providing in-kind support. Impronta Etica is the leading Italian body promoting Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Italy. It is a non-profit organization and a partner of CSR Europe. It encourages its members to develop their CSR strategies. In a more formalized sense, CSR has grown in Italy since 2017. According to a national report (in Italian) by Osservatorio Socialis (a CSR advocate), the number of businesses focusing on CSR in Italy has increased steadily: 44% in 2001

85% in 2017 (in Italian)

96% in 2021 Street corner between Via San Gregorio Armeno and Via San Biagio dei Librai in Naples, Italy (Photo: Massimo Borchi/Atlantide Phototravel/ Getty Images) Additionally, Italy scored 57 out of 100 points on the CSR Hub Ratings based on 505 companies (2022). This index examines the following aspects of businesses: Community: development and philanthropy, product, human rights and supply chain

development and philanthropy, product, human rights and supply chain Employees: compensation and benefits, diversity and labor rights, training, health and safety

compensation and benefits, diversity and labor rights, training, health and safety Environment: energy and climate change, environmental policy and reporting, resource management

energy and climate change, environmental policy and reporting, resource management Governance: board, leadership ethics, transparency and reporting Furthermore, Italy ranks 25th internationally (out of 193 UN Member States) on the 2022 Sustainable Development Report. The country scores 78.3 out of 100. It is a global assessment of countries’ progress toward achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and looks at the following indicators: SDG1: No poverty

No poverty SDG2: Zero hunger

Zero hunger SDG3: Good health and well-being

Good health and well-being SDG4: Quality education

Quality education SDG5: Gender equality

Gender equality SDG6: Clean water and sanitation

Clean water and sanitation SDG7: Affordable and clean energy

Affordable and clean energy SDG8: Decent work and economic growth

Decent work and economic growth SDG9: Industry, innovation, and infrastructure

Industry, innovation, and infrastructure SDG10: Reduced inequalities

Reduced inequalities SDG11: Sustainable cities and communities

Sustainable cities and communities SDG12: Responsible consumption and production

Responsible consumption and production SDG13: Climate action

Climate action SDG14: Life below water

Life below water SDG15: Life on land

Life on land SDG16: Peace, justice, and strong institutions

Peace, justice, and strong institutions SDG17: Partnerships for the goals