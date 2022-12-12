Overview of insurance in Italy Italy has a strong insurance market that includes both national and international providers. The country has many different types of insurance available. Some are compulsory, but others are optional. Photo: Daniel Day/Getty Images Italians spent around €2,200 per capita (PDF) on insurance in 2019. This is slightly higher than the EU average, with car insurance and life insurance among the most common types. The Italian Insurance Supervisory Authority (Istituto per la Vigilanza sulle Assicurazioni – IVASS) regulates the Italian insurance industry. The National Association of Insurance Companies (Associazione Nazionale fra le Imprese Assicuratrici – ANIA) is the main representative body for insurance companies in Italy. According to European Union (EU) data, there were 97 insurance companies (PDF) operating in Italy in 2017.

Optional forms of insurance Life insurance Life insurance is the most common form of insurance in Italy, accounting for just over three-quarters of the market (76.2%). However, it is not compulsory. Many Italians have a life insurance policy through their employers. In that case, payment is made to the policyholder’s survivors in the event of their death. Modena Cathedral in Modena, Italy (Photo: ZvonimirAtleti/Getty Images) Life insurance coverage is often a part of pension scheme coverage in Italy. Property insurance There are two main types of property insurance in Italy. The first, building insurance (sometimes called ‘homeowner’s insurance’), covers your house or apartment. The second, contents insurance, is for movable property. Neither is mandatory, although many mortgage providers insist that you have building insurance before they lend you money. Expatica’s guide to Find out all about home insurance in Italy Read more Property insurance makes up around 16% of the non-life insurance market in Italy. Accident insurance Also called ‘injury insurance’ or ‘casualty insurance’, accident insurance is another common form of voluntary insurance in Italy. It covers expenses for non-work related accidents, for example, medical costs or loss of income not covered by other policies. Accident insurance accounts for just over 9% of the non-life insurance market in Italy. Travel insurance If you vacation in Italy, you might want a travel insurance policy to cover expenses related to trip cancelation, flight delays, lost luggage, and other unforeseen circumstances. There are varying levels of policy available depending on what you want to cover. Most policies cover the costs of medical emergencies. However, you must have an extended health insurance policy to cover any general health costs not related to an emergency.

Commercial insurance Most insurance companies deal with insurance for businesses as well as individuals. Photo: Hendrik Morkel/Unsplash Types of insurance vary between different companies. However, some of the common forms of commercial insurance in Italy include: Business vehicle insurance – as with all vehicles on the road in Italy, company cars and other vehicles need at least third-party insurance. Other company-specific motor insurance is available, such as insuring a fleet of vehicles or protecting against damage caused by customers.

– as with all vehicles on the road in Italy, company cars and other vehicles need at least third-party insurance. Other company-specific motor insurance is available, such as insuring a fleet of vehicles or protecting against damage caused by customers. Personnel insurance – this is legally required by businesses that employ staff, and essentially covers them in the event of work-related sickness, accident, or illness. Some insurers provide packages available to employers that also cover unemployment insurance for workers, where both employer and employee make contributions.

– this is legally required by businesses that employ staff, and essentially covers them in the event of work-related sickness, accident, or illness. Some insurers provide packages available to employers that also cover unemployment insurance for workers, where both employer and employee make contributions. Liability insurance – compulsory for most Italian businesses, this insurance covers risks associated with injury or illness to third parties, damage to property, financial loss, or other losses brought about by negligence.

– compulsory for most Italian businesses, this insurance covers risks associated with injury or illness to third parties, damage to property, financial loss, or other losses brought about by negligence. Property insurance – similar to personal property insurance, this isn’t normally mandatory, but most businesses take out a policy to cover their premises and equipment against damage, loss, or theft.

– similar to personal property insurance, this isn’t normally mandatory, but most businesses take out a policy to cover their premises and equipment against damage, loss, or theft. Cyber insurance – this modern form of business insurance, which is optional in Italy, protects businesses dealing with electronic information against data loss, cyber-attacks, and business interruptions caused by IT failure. If you run a business or are a freelance professional, it’s worth looking into what forms of insurance you can get to protect against risk. You should always make sure you have the minimum legally required level of coverage.

How to choose an Italian insurance company When looking for an insurance provider, there are a number of factors you may want to consider beyond which broker offers the cheapest plan. Photo: Daniel Hansen/Unsplash Other things to think about include: What is included and excluded? – check carefully for exclusions, as this can sometimes cause problems when it comes to claiming. If you’re concerned about this, it may be worth considering a comprehensive plan.

– check carefully for exclusions, as this can sometimes cause problems when it comes to claiming. If you’re concerned about this, it may be worth considering a comprehensive plan. What is the deductible? – this is the amount that you have to pay out towards a claim before you can activate your insurance policy. Some companies may offer the chance to increase your deductible for a lower monthly premium, but beware, as this will cost you if you end up making a claim.

– this is the amount that you have to pay out towards a claim before you can activate your insurance policy. Some companies may offer the chance to increase your deductible for a lower monthly premium, but beware, as this will cost you if you end up making a claim. Ease of process – how easy is it to take out a policy and make a claim? Many companies now offer online services to speed things up. It might be worth checking how long you will have to wait for compensation in the event of a successful claim.

– how easy is it to take out a policy and make a claim? Many companies now offer online services to speed things up. It might be worth checking how long you will have to wait for compensation in the event of a successful claim. Company feedback – how does the company fare on rating websites, and what are customers saying about them? Look at scores and read a few reviews to get an idea of what to expect.

– how does the company fare on rating websites, and what are customers saying about them? Look at scores and read a few reviews to get an idea of what to expect. English-speaking services – this may be a factor if you don’t speak Italian very well. Fortunately, there are a number of international insurers in Italy where you are more likely to find English-language or other-language services.

– this may be a factor if you don’t speak Italian very well. Fortunately, there are a number of international insurers in Italy where you are more likely to find English-language or other-language services. Company ethics – how does the company fare on ethics and sustainability ratings on sites such as CSRHub, Standard Ethics, and Corporate Knights? Always make sure that your insurance provider is signed up to the IVASS register. This ensures that they are properly regulated.

Tools for comparing insurance There are a number of comparison websites in Italy where you can compare quotes for different forms of insurance. Some of the main ones include (all in Italian): facile.it

segugio.it

6securo.it

How to complain about an Italian insurance company If you wish to complain about an insurance provider, the first thing you should do is contact the complaints team within the insurance company itself. The company has 45 days to reply to you. If you don’t get a reply or if you aren’t satisfied with the response, you can take the complaint to IVASS. This is the national body that regulates insurance in Italy. IVASS normally assesses complaints within 90 days of receipt and has the power to sanction companies if they are in breach of guidelines. However, if no breach is found, your final option is to pursue the matter through the Italian courts. This can be costly, as you will have to take care of all legal expenses. IVASS is currently setting up an insurance ombudsman (Arbitro Assicurativo) as an alternative form of out-of-court insurance dispute resolution. The ombudsman scheme is due to launch in 2023 (link in Italian).