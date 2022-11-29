Studying in Italy

Degree programs in Italy Degree-level study in Italy is similar to that in most other European countries. Undergraduate degrees is part of the first cycle of higher education, typically lasting three years. You get 60 credits (crediti formativi universitari) per study year, and you need 180 credits to graduate. Rome, Italy (Photo: Simona Granati/Corbis/Getty Images) Entry to Italian universities or higher education institutions is based on school education. You typically need to have completed 12 years of schooling and have gained a secondary school diploma (diploma di liceo) to qualify for a place. Some universities only admit the highest-scoring students or have additional entrance exams. Overseas students must have equivalent qualifications and must also meet language requirements depending on the language of instruction. There are two types of degrees awarded in Italy: University undergraduate degree (Laurea or Laurea Triennale) – the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree

– the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree AFAM degree (Diploma accademico di primo livello) – the non-university degree for programs in fine arts, music, or dance Both degrees are Level 6 qualifications according to the European Qualifications Framework (EQF). Undergraduate tuition fees in Italy are cheaper than in countries, such as the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US). However, students usually pay fees each year. Expect to pay anywhere up to €5,000 a year at public universities and between €3,000 and €35,000 a year at private institutions. A public institution’s average annual tuition fees are between €1,000 and €2,000. Students from European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland) pay the same as Italian nationals, whereas non-EU/EFTA students usually pay more. However, grants and scholarships are available to help cover costs. Popular degree subjects in Italy include: Applied sciences

Art

Architecture

Design

Hospitality

Humanities

Information technology

Postgraduate programs in Italy Master’s degrees Master’s degrees in Italy constitute the second cycle of higher education study. These programs typically last two years and are worth 120 credits. However, there are some one-year programs in areas, such as law, engineering, and education. It is also possible to enroll in a single-cycle degree program (lauree magistrali a ciclo unico), which usually lasts for five years and combines undergraduate and postgraduate degree study. Politecnico di Milano, Milan, Italy (Photo: Claudia Greco/AGF/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Master’s programs in Italy culminate in a dissertation, similar to those in other European countries. To gain admission, you must have either a degree qualification relating to Italy or an equivalent Level 6 qualification from overseas. International students must also meet language requirements. The two types of master’s qualifications in Italy are: University master’s degree (laurea magistrale)

AFAM Second Level academic degree (diploma accademico di secondo livello) for courses in fine arts, music, or dance Both of these degrees are Level 7 qualifications on the European Qualifications Framework. Master’s degrees in Italy generally cost the same as undergraduate degrees. This means that most students can expect to pay somewhere between €1,000 and €2,000 per year in tuition fees. Doctoral programs This is the highest level of qualification in Italy, constituting the third cycle of higher education at the equivalent of a Level 8 award on the European Qualifications Framework. Ph.D. programs in Italy typically last for a minimum of three years and involve extensive independent research culminating in an original thesis. To gain entry to a doctoral program in Italy, you need a minimum of a master’s-level qualification; you may also need to sit an entrance exam. International students need to meet language requirements. Costs per year are broadly the same as other degree and postgraduate programs. University doctoral programs in Italy are called dottorato di ricerca (research doctorate, equivalent to a Doctor of Philosophy). In contrast, at AFAM institutions, they are known as diploma accademico di formazione alla ricerca. Specializing master’s and continuing education programs Some Italian universities offer specialist postgraduate degree courses to increase a student’s professional education. These are usually linked with particular professions, such as law or medicine. These specialized postgraduate programs equip students with the knowledge, skills, and qualifications to work as specialists within their field, and last one to two years. Fees may be slightly more expensive than a general degree or postgraduate study programs. Another option is to look further afield – there are many specialist schools dotted around Europe, including St. Gallen in Switzerland, which offers degrees in business, law, and more.

Other study programs in Italy In addition to degrees and postgraduate programs, Italy also has higher technical institutes (istituti tecnici superiori – ITS), which offer vocational-based programs in areas of technology. Courses are similar to those in other higher education programs but lean more toward work-based learning. For example, around 30% of courses involve vocational internships or placements. Trento, Italy (Photo: Alessio Coser/Getty Images) ITS courses usually last two to three years and end with a final exam. Students who pass obtain the ITS diploma (diploma di tecnico superiore), which is a Level 5 qualification. ITS programs are available in six areas of study: Energy efficiency

Sustainable mobility

New technologies for life

Innovation technologies for cultural activities and tourism

Information and communication technologies

New technologies in Italy As with university degree programs, you usually need a secondary school diploma to gain an ITS place. Study fees are similar to other higher education courses in Italy.

Costs of studying in Italy Italy is one of the more affordable European countries to study. However, fees vary according to where you enroll and your nationality. Public institutions are cheaper, costing between €1,000 and €2,000 a year in tuition fees. These costs, however, can increase for non-EU/EFTA students, with some programs costing up to €4,000 or €5,000 a year. Rome, Italy (Photo: Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images) Private university fees are typically more expensive, ranging between €6,000 and €20,000 a year. Again, this depends on different factors, and third-country nationals pay more. Some private institutions charge less, with the lowest prices starting at around €3,000 annually for EU/EFTA nationals. At the other end of the scale, the most expensive programs for non-EU/EFTA students can reach €35,000 a year. On top of tuition fees, students pay for accommodation and study materials, along with general day-to-day living costs, which is more expensive in big cities such as Rome (Roma) and Milan (Milano). However, it’s generally cheaper than in many Northern European countries.

Study exchange programs in Italy Student exchange programs are available through many Italian universities that have partnered up with universities worldwide to offer the chance to study in another country for a semester, or sometimes for a year, as part of their tuition program. You can find details of exchange programs through individual university websites. The EU funds overseas study opportunities for both EU/EFTA citizens and third-country nationals through the Erasmus+ program. Partnership schemes are also created to foster international collaboration between specific countries, such as the US-Italy Fulbright Exchange Program, which offers exchange and scholarship opportunities. Additionally, some countries have exchange schemes to give students the opportunity to participate in study and training exchanges in Italy, such as the Turing Scheme in the United Kingdom.

Qualifications awarded in Italy Italy is a member of the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) and the Bologna Process. This means that universities and institutions follow the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS), where higher education is split into cycles (corresponding to different levels on the EQF) with a set number of credits awarded for each study year. Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna, Pisa (Photo: Enrico Mattia Del Punta/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Italian universities and AFAM institutions use three cycles of education: First cycle (Level 6) : Degree qualification (Laurea or Diploma accademico di primo livello) lasting three years and worth 180 ECT credits in total

: Degree qualification (Laurea or Diploma accademico di primo livello) lasting three years and worth 180 ECT credits in total Second cycle (Level 7) : Master’s qualification (Laurea magistrate/specialistica or Diploma accademico di secondo livello) lasting two years and worth 120 ECT credits in total

: Master’s qualification (Laurea magistrate/specialistica or Diploma accademico di secondo livello) lasting two years and worth 120 ECT credits in total Third cycle (Level 8): Ph.D. (Dottorato di ricerca or Diploma accademico di formazione alla ricerca) lasting 3–5 years and worth between 180–300 ECT credits in total In addition, many institutions offer specialist and vocational postgraduate diplomas at Levels 7 or 8. These usually last for one or two years. The ITS institutions offering technical qualifications award diplomas on the first cycle that equate to Level 5 (two years of study). Those wishing to further their education can usually enroll in an additional year of study to take their qualification up to Level 6 and, subsequently, continue into postgraduate education (master’s or diploma) if they wish. Read more about the Italian Qualifications Framework on the QTI website.

How to apply to study in Italy There is no central application procedure for Italian universities and higher education institutions. This means that you need to apply directly to the individual universities. Each institution has its application procedure, so check for details and deadlines on the website. EU/EFTA citizens can apply straight to the university. Non-EU/EFTA nationals needing an Italian visa should pre-enroll through the Universitaly portal, the Italian embassy, or consulate in their home country. The enrollment period for most programs is usually between February and July. Check first to see what the course requirements are before applying. You can search for courses on the Universitaly website. For some universities or programs, you may need to sit an entrance exam before applying. You will typically need to provide: Valid passport or photo ID

Two passport photographs

Completed application form or pre-enrollment form

Proof of academic qualifications, translated into Italian, along with recognition of educational equivalence

Proof of proficiency in Italian (or English if studying an English-language course)

Additional documentation as required (e.g., letter of recommendation, supporting statement) If you get accepted into a study course in Italy, you can proceed with your student visa application if you need one. You also need to sort out your finances and pay the first installment of your tuition fees.

Student accommodation in Italy You can generally find student accommodation through your university. Although most universities in Italy don’t have large halls of residence common in other parts of the world, most manage a range of student housing facilities and can provide information on dorms, rooms within shared apartments, or student-specific residences. Pisa, Italy (Photo: Laura Lezza/Getty Images) You can also look for private rentals through several websites offering student accommodation, including: Casita

Housing Anywhere

Studentsville If you’re only staying in Italy for a short time, or need a place to stay temporarily, it’s worth checking for rooms and apartments on sites such as: Airbnb

Spotahome Expatica’s guide to Looking to rent a home in Italy? Read more Accommodation costs vary according to location (more expensive in larger cities), type, and whether you are rent a room or a whole apartment. Typical costs are: Student accommodation (e.g., a dorm): €250–400 a month

€250–400 a month Shared room in private accommodation: €300–600 a month

€300–600 a month Renting a one-bedroom apartment: €500–1,000 a month

Working while studying in Italy EU/EFTA students in Italy can work without restrictions while studying, and don’t need a work permit. However, if you are from a country outside the EU/EFTA, you can work no more than 1,040 hours per year on your student visa, which is around 20 hours per week. Third-country nationals cannot be self-employed while enrolled as a student. If you have a student visa in Italy and want to look for work after graduating, you must change your residence permit to work purposes rather than study.

Volunteering while studying in Italy Students often like to do voluntary work or take up an internship while studying or during vacations. Many Italian universities have details of both volunteering and internship opportunities available to students both in Italy and abroad. Check your university’s website for more information. The country has a sizable third sector comprising over 1,600 non-profit organizations of varying sizes and types. You can search for organizations by region or social cause on Italia Non Profit. The website also has information on how to apply to volunteer in Italy (in Italian). If you are aged between 18 and 30 and are interested in volunteering in Italy or abroad for a period of two to 12 months, you could also take up a placement with the European Voluntary Service (EVS).

Student life in Italy Student life in Italy varies in different parts of the country and across the types of institutions. The bigger cities tend to have a more vibrant student culture, with Milan (48) and Rome (74) ranking among the top 100 destinations worldwide in the QS Best Student Cities 2023. International students have plenty of opportunities to immerse themselves in Italian culture and nightlife without damaging their bank balance too much, as the cost of living in Italy isn’t too high by European standards. Sapienza Università di Roma, Italy (Photo: Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images) Full-time students in Italy generally study at least 20 hours per week during term time. However, each student is left to plan their own private timetable, so exact hours will vary. As with many European countries, studying in Italy combines lectures, seminars, practical learning, and exams. Each university has its network of clubs and associations, enabling students to get the most out of their study experience. Most universities have an International Students Association. There is also the Erasmus Student Network (ESN) and the AEGEE European Students Forum. While it’s important to have fun and explore both the social and academic side of student life when you first arrive in Italy, don’t forget also to sort out administrative essentials, such as getting your tax number from the Agenzia delle Entrate, Italy’s tax office.