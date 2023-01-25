Who needs a visa to study in Italy? EU/EFTA nationals do not need a student visa to study in Italy. Rather, they need a valid passport or ID. Depending on the duration of their stay, they must also either: Report to the local police headquarters (questura)

Enter the civil registry (anagrafica) with the local municipality (comune) Third-country citizens from outside the EU/EFTA regions, including those from the United Kingdom (UK), do need to apply for a study visa before coming to Italy. The length of their stay determines what steps are required next. There are some exceptions for expat residents looking to do a short course, like an Italian language class. Nationals from over 60 countries – including Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US) – don’t need a visa if they’re staying for less than 90 days. If these nationals are staying for longer, they must apply for a visa.

Types of student visas There are two categories of student visas in Italy. Photo: Halfpoint Images/Getty Images These are: Short-stay visas: also called Schengen type C visas, for short visits of up to 90 days within any 180-day period

also called Schengen type C visas, for short visits of up to 90 days within any 180-day period Long-stay visas: also known as Schengen type D visas, for stays that last longer than 90 days (i.e., three months)

Transferring foreign qualifications Foreign educational or professional qualifications have no legal value in Italy except when covered by national and international law. For example, Italy is part of the Bologna Process that standardizes educational qualifications across Europe. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images To get foreign titles, professional skills, and educational qualifications recognized, you can go through the Academic Equivalence Mobility Information Center (Centro di Informazione sulla Mobilità e le Equivalenze Accademiche – CIMEA).

Working at a job while studying in Italy International students don’t need a separate work permit to take up a part-time job. You are allowed to work for a maximum of 1,040 hours per year. This translates to roughly 20 hours per week. There are generally no restrictions on the type of work you are allowed to do. However, you can only work in a self-employed or freelance capacity, if you convert your visa.

Joining family members on a student visa Students staying in Italy for at least a year can invite selected family members to move to Italy as well, including: A spouse or registered partner

Minor children under the age of 18

Dependent children over the age of 18

Dependent parents over the age of 65 Your relatives will get a family visa (visto per motivi familiari), which is usually valid for the same duration as your study visa. To qualify, you must first apply for entry clearance (nulla osta) for ‘following family members’ (familiare al seguito) or ‘family reunification’ (ricongiungimento familiare). You can do so at the SUI of your provincial prefecture. After obtaining the clearance, your relative can apply for a visa at the Italian embassy or consulate in their home country.

After graduating and your visa expires Once your student visa expires, there are a couple of ways to stay in Italy. Photo: Westend61/Getty Images Your options include: Extending your study visa by continuing your studies (e.g., pursuing a master’s degree)

Switching to a work-based residence permit by taking a job in Italy

Applying for a new one-year residence permit for pending employment (permesso di soggiorno per attesa occupazione) and looking for work or starting a business

Getting married or having a civil ceremony with your Italian partner Remember that you will need to meet the requirements, including: Securing the minimum required monthly finances

Getting a valid job offer

Having sufficient health insurance You can extend or exchange your permit through the same methods as applying for a new one.