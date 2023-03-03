Work-life balance in Italy

Working hours in Italy The standard working week in Italy is 40 hours, with the maximum number of contracted hours being 48 hours per week. Anything over 40 hours a week or eight hours per day counts as overtime, payable at a higher rate. In actual fact, Italians tend to work lower hours than these. Photo: Busà Photography/Getty Images According to OECD figures, in 2021, employees in Italy worked an average of 1,669 hours, slightly below the OECD average of 1,716 hours. This works out at just over 32 hours per week. EU figures, on the other hand, show that the average Italian working week is around 35 hours (similar to the EU average), with self-employed business owners averaging around 46 hours per week. The standard working day in Italy starts at around 09:00–09:30 and finishes at around 18:00–18:30, with a lunch break starting around 13:00 and lasting up to two hours. It’s not unusual for employees in Italy to take even longer lunch breaks and finish working later in the evening. Italian law states that all workers should have at least 11 hours between work shifts. Expatica’s guide to Find out more about the key public holidays in Italy Read more Annual leave in Italy is determined by collective agreements and varies across sectors. The standard minimum amount is 20 days of paid holiday per year, although many employers offer more. This is in addition to 12 national public holidays per year in Italy.

Italian parental leave Statutory maternity leave in Italy is five months, which can start up to two months before the due date. The minimum pay for this is 80% of the average salary. Fathers can take 10 days of paternity leave during this period at 100% of their income. They can also take maternity leave if the mother cannot look after the newborn, for example, due to serious illness, disability, or death. Allowances are contribution-based, so you must have made social security contributions. Photo: Westend61/Getty Images Additionally, working parents can take up to 11 months of shared parental leave during the first 12 years of the child’s life. Statutory pay for this is 30% of your average salary, although families earning over a certain threshold can only claim for six months during the child’s first three years. Shared leave increases for up to two years if the child has a serious disability. Parents are also entitled to take time off at statutory sick pay rates to look after sick children. Employers can increase these pay and leave allowances using their own funds. Indeed, many larger firms do this to attract employees.