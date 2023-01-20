Registering pets in Italy Once you arrive in Italy or adopt a pet locally, your first step is to register your animal at the nearest Anagrafe Animali d’Affezione. You can book an appointment with them in person or over the phone. This process is mandatory for dogs but optional for other animals. They will ask for your pet’s information and ID, and give you proof of registration. After registering your pet, you can also get them a European Pet Passport at your local ASL (Azienda Sanitaria Locale). A passport is necessary if you plan on traveling with your furry friend. Another important step is choosing a veterinarian and registering your pet for future visits and routine vaccinations.

Italian pet passports Traveling from Italy to elsewhere? You will need a European pet passport to explore the world with your animal companion if they are registered in Italy. To apply for the passport, you can visit your closest Veterinary ASL or request information at your local Anagrafe Canina. You don’t need to be an EU resident or citizen to apply. Before you can get the passport, the ASL’s public vet will give your pet a check-up. You can book over the phone, but wait times may differ depending on the region. The ASL will issue the passport directly at the appointment. Make sure you bring your ID, any relevant information about your pet, and your Italian tax code if you have one.

Italian pet healthcare Veterinary services In Italy, you call a veterinary office for checkups, vaccinations, or surgeries if your animal isn’t feeling well. A vet (veterinario) treats dogs and cats, while an exotic vet (or veterinario esotico) cares for pets such as hamsters, lizards, turtles, and wild animals. Photo: Pekic/Getty Images You can also find emergency veterinarians open 24/7 if your pet needs to be seen immediately. Veterinario Vicino a Me is a handy search engine to find the nearest surgery. In an emergency, first, call your vet or the closest emergency veterinary clinic, which you can find by searching for pronto soccorso veterinario. Otherwise, you can call 118, Italy’s health emergency number that also provides urgent veterinary services. Vaccinations To enter Italy, your pet will most likely need a rabies vaccine. This vaccine is also mandatory if you plan on leaving Italy with your animal friend in tow. If you adopt a pet while in Italy or bring it from abroad, there are some recommended vaccines that you can book at your local vet office, such as: For dogs For cats Parvovirus Feline Panleukopenia Distemper Feline Calicivirosis Canine Adenovirus Feline Herpesvirus Pets’ vaccination schedules start shortly after birth, and some need to be repeated yearly. Your veterinarian can give you more information about your pet’s vaccination schedule and recommend any necessary treatments. Neutering and spaying You can speak with your local vet about the procedure, costs, and timeline of spaying or neutering your pet. Just book the appointment at the vet office over the phone, online, or in person.

Pet shops in Italy Italians love their pets, so it’s no surprise that pet shops are widely available throughout the country. Pet stores sell toys, food, beds, clothing, toiletries, and even some medications. Most pharmacies also sell veterinary drugs, either by prescription or over the counter. The main pet stores with retail shops or online shopping include: Arcaplanet

Isola dei Tesori

ZooPlus (only online)

BauZaar (only online)

Italian pet services Vets in Italy take care of microchipping and ensuring your pet is healthy. Pet shops offer a wide selection of food, toys, clothes, and other necessities. Photo: SolStock/Getty Images That said, depending on what kind of animal companion you have, you might need more than just a vet and a pet store. In all urban areas, you can find groomers and dog-walking or pet-sitting services for when you go on holiday. There are also doggy daycares in big cities, where you can leave your pup for the day while you go to work.

Lost pets If your pet escapes or you lose it all together, you should report it immediately to the police (i.e., carabinieri or polizia municipale). You can also search for the closest shelter (canile) to see if your animal is there. If you find a lost pet, it’s best to bring them to your nearest vet. They can read the microchip and find the owner. Lastly, you can also contact the local Ufficio Tutela Animali (animal welfare office) to report a lost or found pet.

Selling a pet Selling your other-species family member in Italy is legal as long as you adhere to the regulations. For example, you are not allowed to sell a dog claiming that it is a purebred if it isn’t. All purebred dogs must come with a pedigree certificate (certificato genealogico). Photo: Richard Drury/Getty Images Once you’ve found a new owner for your pet, you must get a certificate showing the change in ownership, known as passaggio di proprietà from your local ASL. Dogs must also have a microchip implanted before they can go to their new home. You can sell or purchase pets online and talk to your local pet shop about putting flyers up.

Rehoming pets in Italy If you need to rehome a pet, you can look for a new owner through social media groups, local shelters, or animal organizations. Once you decide where the pet will go, you need to change the ownership at your local ASL. You must provide both your and the new owner’s information, including: Residential addresses

IDs

Tax codes

Reporting animal abuse The most effective way to report animal abuse or neglect depends on the region where it took place. The International Organization for Animal Protection (OIPA Italia) keeps a national directory of numbers and reporting forms. In instances where the animal’s life may be in danger, you can call the state police on 113 to receive immediate assistance.