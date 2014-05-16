Where to live in Berlin’s suburbs: Great for nightlife and culture Potsdam A tourist destination and the capital of Brandenburg on Berlin’s border, Potsdam is home to several palaces, including Sansouci. The historic town center dissolves into fairly typical Berlin suburbs as you go further out. Potsdam has many businesses, including a major film studio and 30 research facilities, and is also home to the Berlin Brandenberg International School (classes in English and German). Potsdam at a glance Location: at the southwest edge of Berlin’s city boundaries.

Housing costs: moderate, from €400 per month for a two-bedroom apartment, although some period and deluxe properties are very expensive.

Commuting options: easy access to central Berlin as Potsdam is part of the U-Bahn network. There are also regular buses.

Cars: older townhouses have very limited parking but most single-family homes have parking.

Recreation: museums, cinemas, and many events in the city. The palace gardens are extensive and typically free to visit.

Shopping: small, independent boutiques in the city center and a mall at the train station. Big box stores are located further out.

Neighborhood: older townhouses in the center, and single-family homes with gardens farther out. Oranienburg A pretty town outside Berlin, Oranienburg’s pleasant streets make it easy to forget that the town was home to both Nazi and Soviet concentration camps. Tourists visit the memorials and the 350-year-old palace, while locals enjoy a pleasant and relaxed lifestyle. Oranienburg at a glance Location: 25km north of Berlin.

Housing costs: moderate, from €600 per month for a three-bedroom house with garden.

Commuting options: express trains to Berlin Mitte take 25 minutes. Easy car access to north Berlin by motorway.

Cars: most homes have parking and there is easy motorway access.

Recreation: the former Prussian palace is a cultural center, hosting music and theatrical events, and also has a large open park.

Shopping: boutiques in the city center, with supermarkets and larger shops further out of town.

Neighborhood: many pleasant single-family homes with gardens.

Where to live in Berlin’s suburbs: Great for students and tight budgets Teltow On the outskirts of Berlin, Teltow has followed the city through its trials and tribulations, serving as a border between West Berlin and East Germany. The old town is now a heritage site, and new developments continue to spring up to provide affordable housing for workers flocking to Berlin. Its location provides easy access to higher education colleges in both Berlin and Potsdam. Teltow at a glance Location: just outside Berlin’s southwest boundaries, near Potsdam.

Housing costs: moderate, from €400 per month for a three-bedroom apartment.

Commuting options: on the S-Bahn network. Trains take around 30 minutes to Berlin Mitte, buses typically 45–60 minutes.

Cars: parking can be difficult unless you have a designated space. Traffic often congested. Recreation: limited in the town, although there are parks, river walks, and other green areas. Easy access to both Berlin and Potsdam.

Shopping: some small shops in the town. A car is useful to get to larger malls and supermarkets further out.

Neighborhood: Primarily high-rise apartment blocks and terraced houses. Rathenow Rathenow is a small, pleasant town west of Berlin, with low housing costs and a convivial atmosphere. The town was established 800 years ago, and now has a population of 25,000. There are direct trains to Berlin Mitte and good road connections. Rathenow at a glance Location: 50km west of Berlin.

Housing costs: cheap, from €200 per month for a two-bedroom apartment or €400 for a three-bedroom house.

Commuting options: direct trains to Berlin Mitte take 50 minutes. Good road connections to West Berlin.

Cars: parking is easy and traffic is generally light. Recreation: large parks and green areas surrounding the town. Little nightlife.

Shopping: limited. Some small shops and supermarkets.

Neighborhood: small-town atmosphere, mostly single-family homes with gardens.

Where to live in Berlin’s suburbs: Great for peace and quiet Hohen Neuendorf Developed as a commuter town for Berlin in the early 20th century, Hohen Neuendorf retains its quiet, tranquil setting and easy access to the city center. Most of the housing is, therefore, relatively new, and the monuments date from the 20th century. This is not an old town, but a pleasant one. Hohen Neuendorf at a glance Location: just outside Berlin’s city limits to the north.

Housing costs: moderate, from €500 for a three-bedroom apartment.

Commuting options: part of the S-Bahn network. Trains to Berlin Mitte take 30 minutes from this suburb, buses somewhat longer.

Cars: parking is limited and the town is part of Berlin’s traffic snarls.

Recreation: small parks in the town itself and larger ones outside. Also sports such as golf, cycling, and hiking. Some cultural events.

Shopping: easy access to Berlin’s major shopping districts, limited shopping in the town.

Neighborhood: family houses and apartment blocks. Bernau A mix of historic buildings and GDR concrete pre-fabs, the city center has a Medieval wall and several museums. It’s an attractive town with quiet streets and pleasant neighborhoods. The total population is around 35,000. Bernau at a glance Location: 13km northeast of Berlin.

Housing costs: more expensive, from €750 for a three-bedroom house.

Commuting options: part of the S-Bahn network. Direct trains from this suburb take 20 minutes to Berlin Mitte, and buses are also available.

Cars: parking is limited in some city center areas but most houses have adequate parking.

Recreation: a large park spans much of the town center. Little nightlife.

Shopping: the center is home to small boutiques and chain stores. Larger shops typically require a car for easy access.

Neighborhood: Residential streets with plenty of green areas.

Where to live in Berlin’s suburbs: Great for being active Wandlitz Developed as a resort in the early 20th century, Wandlitz retains much of its charm. A small town with around 20,000 inhabitants, it’s set between two lakes and in a nature reserve, making it an ideal choice for those who love the outdoors. Wandlitz at a glance Location: 25km north of Berlin.

Housing costs: moderate, from €550 per month for a three-bedroom house.

Commuting options: buses and a direct train line connect Wandlitz with north Berlin. By car, the journey is typically 40 minutes in light traffic.

Cars: parking is easy in this Berlin suburb and most family homes have a garage.

Recreation: the nearby lakes and nature reserve are popular with both locals and visitors.

Shopping: a mix of small businesses and chain stores. Larger shops usually require access to a car and are out of town.

Neighborhood: mostly quiet residential streets. Strausberg Authentic small-town German life within commuting distance of Berlin. Strausberg was founded in the 13th century and is just 30km from the Polish border. It’s a long, thin town lying along the S-Bahn lines and the lake. Sporting facilities abound, including amateur golf, watersports and cycling, as well as professional sports teams. Strausberg at a glance Location: 25km east of Berlin.

Housing costs: cheap, from €350 per month for a three-bedroom apartment.

Commuting options: part of the S-Bahn network. Trains to Berlin Mitte take around 50 minutes. Driving to Berlin from this suburb takes 30 minutes, depending on the destination and traffic.

Cars: most homes have parking and driving around the town is easy.

Recreation: proud of its sporting traditions, which include football, gliding, and flying, swimming, cycling, and hiking. Some cultural activities and museums.

Shopping: Primarily small and independent shops, some chain stores. Large stores scattered, so a car is useful.

Neighborhood: Primarily quiet residential streets with some historic buildings in the old town.