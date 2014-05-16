Looking for somewhere to rent in Germany? Spotahome takes the hassle out of househunting by doing the hard work for you. Their online platform lets you find, view, and book rental properties all from the comfort of your own home. Take the stress out of househunting in Germany with Spotahome.

Home to Porsche and DaimlerChrysler, Stuttgart is the economic motor of the south. Expatica tells you all you need to know about life as an expat in the Swabian metropolis:

Where to live in Stuttgart

One of the first terms you’ll need to understand when deciding where to live in Stuttgart is halbhöhenlage. This loosely means ‘half-way up the hill’, and it refers to the hilly topography of Stuttgart, which is often described as a giant kettle, open on one side to the Neckar River Valley. The prime real estate is along the steep, rising slopes of the kettle, offering breathtaking views over the city.

Although the climate is good for buying property, don’t expect to find cheap rentals, especially in prime locations. Rental prices have been steadily increasing, with no signs of a turnaround.

There aren’t many flats to choose from in the city centre. Central Stuttgart is traversed by its shopping-mile, Königstrasse, which is flanked by office buildings, the university, and public buildings. Housing opportunities generally begin at the edge of the city centre.

Extremely dense but with a delightful flair, Stuttgart-West is an attractive place to live, very close to the city centre. Sprinkled with markets, shops, cafes, theatres and small parks, almost anything you need is within walking distance. And that’s a good thing because it’s often hard to find a place to park in the west of the city. However, Stuttgart has a fantastic public transportation system, which gets you anywhere you need to be, without necessarily having to use a car.

Stuttgart-Ost and Stuttgart-Süd are also quite charming and centrally located. If you’re looking for something a little more exclusive, Killesberg and Degerloch won’t disappoint you. And have a look at some of the outlying suburbs like Sindelfingen, Böblingen or Vaihingen, especially if you’re working for DaimlerChrysler, IBM or Hewlett Packard. This is also where you will have a much better chance of finding a garden for kids to play in.