French language schools

Practicing French outside of the classroom When living in France, there are ample opportunities to learn French outside the classroom in your day-to-day life. Here are a few examples of what you can do to improve your language skills each day: Get chatting: interact with your neighbors, local shop owners, other school parents, market vendors, or bartenders. Don’t be shy about your desire to practice and improve your French.

Host playdates: hanging out with French-speaking children will organically teach you all the basic vocabulary – and they won't judge your wonky grammar and pronunciation, either!

Join a local sports club or association: explain to people that you are eager to learn and apologize in advance for any mistakes you make.

Be persistent: speak only French with your new friends and colleagues.

Watch French TV and films (with subtitles): eventually, you can turn the subtitles off and see how much you understand without them.

Read French newspapers: start with free, local papers; the articles are short and give you insight into your local community.

Visit exhibitions and museums: pick up a French audio guide to accompany you and learn some vocabulary along the way.

Join a language exchange: join local cafés polyglottes or language exchanges near you on sites like Meetup, Polygot Club, and BlaBla Language Exchange.

Learning options for children If you enroll your child in a French school in France, they may receive linguistic support and extra language lessons. However, not all schools have the resources for a special teaching assistant. Therefore, it’s good to develop their knowledge of French before they even start school. Some of the online resources mentioned above will also provide options for young learners. For example, Berlitz has online classes for children and teens with groups of three to six learners. Notably, children will likely be more receptive to language learning if it’s presented as a game or other interactive activity. And fortunately, there are plenty of language learning apps for children that include these. You can check out some of the apps below or search for others that are suited to your child’s age, level, and personality: French Learning For Kids – learn the French alphabet, numbers, and words by popping balloons, coloring pictures, and doing puzzles

Gus Learns French – join Gus, the friendly owl, as he travels around the world and explores languages from every corner of the globe

Boukili – an immersive, interactive, and educational reading experience for children aged 4 and up

Studycat: Learn French for Kids – for learners from 3 to 8 years, with two themed courses (colors and animals) and 14 language lessons

Bonjour! French for Kids and Beginners – mini learning games designed for both children and adults, making it easier to learn and memorize vocabulary Of course, you can also borrow easy-to-read French books from your local library, and organize playdates with other children so they can learn the language while they socialize.

Official French language examinations and qualifications There are four main French-language certifications: DILF (Diplôme initial de langue française): an A1.1 evaluation for beginners that is only available in France

an A1.1 evaluation for beginners that is only available in France DELF (Diplôme d’études en langue française): up to B2 level, which is the level you need to access higher education courses in France

up to B2 level, which is the level you need to access higher education courses in France DALF (Diplôme approfondi de langue française): up to C2 level, the most extensive test of your oral, writing, and reading comprehension skills

up to C2 level, the most extensive test of your oral, writing, and reading comprehension skills TCF (Test de connaissance du français): tests your current knowledge of French and the certification is only valid for two years. You might need to sit a specific TCF test for a residence permit (CRF test) or French citizenship (ANF test). Each level of exam costs roughly between €100 and €150, and more than 1,200 test centers around the world (including over 200 in France) issue these certificates, which people need for university applications, employment opportunities, and immigration statuses. Most universities and many language institutes in France also issue these certifications. Whether you are in France or abroad, you can find an exam center near you with this handy interactive map. To determine your French language level and which certification might be best suited to you, you can complete an online assessment on Ev@lang, a platform set up by the French Ministry of Education.