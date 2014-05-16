French citizenship With over 67.7 million people calling it their home, France ranks number 22 on the world’s list of countries (and dependencies) by population in 2022. The 2018 census calculated that roughly 10% of the population were foreign citizens, 2.4 million of which had acquired French nationality. World Cup 2018 (Photo: Howard Bouchevereau/Unsplash) The country’s citizenship laws are a mix of jus soli (citizenship by birth), jus sanguinis (citizenship by descent), and the naturalization of foreign residents. The main paths to becoming a French citizen are: Being born in France or an overseas territory

Having French parents

Adoption by a French parent

Marriage to a French citizen

Naturalization through residency The French Ministry of the Interior (Ministère de l’Intérieur) is the official government body that handles all citizenship requests.

Citizenship by birth France has birthright citizenship. However, that does not mean that children born in France or one of the 13 overseas territories automatically receive French citizenship. Instead, they will get the nationality of their parents. If the parents are foreign nationals, the children, too, will be foreign nationals. There are some exceptions to this rule. Children born in France can acquire French citizenship if: At least one of their parents was born in France, regardless of nationality

At least one of their parents was born in Algeria before its colonial independence

The child would otherwise be rendered stateless If a child born in France or an overseas territory wants to apply for citizenship by birth, they will have to meet specific requirements: Children aged between 13 and 16 will need to have lived in France since they were 8 years old

Youth between 16 and 18 can claim citizenship if they have continuously lived in France since the age of 11. The state will apply for them automatically when they turn 18.

Young adults over 18 can also get French citizenship when they have lived in France since the age of 6, have attended a French school, and have a sibling with French citizenship How to apply for citizenship through birth If you weren’t given French nationality automatically after birth (e.g., because your parents are immigrants or because you were born in an overseas territory), you can submit an application at the judicial court (tribunal judiciaire) in France or a French embassy or consulate if you live abroad. Photo: Garon Piceli/Pexels You’ll need to provide the following documentation: Birth certificate as proof of birth in France or an overseas territory

Passport or photo ID

Recent passport photograph

Two signed copies of your citizenship declaration (signed by a legal representative if you are younger than 16)

Proof of nationality/immigration status of parents

Proof that you have lived continuously in France for a five-year period (e.g., school reports or medical records) As part of the application process, the immigration authorities might schedule an interview with you and your parents. The whole application process takes between 12 and 18 months.

French citizenship by descent Children with at least one French parent will automatically receive French citizenship as well. However, it is important to note that the parent must have ties with France. For example, if they have lived elsewhere for the last 40 years, their children will not likely get French citizenship. You can only apply for French nationality by descent when you or your parent(s) have had links with France for at least 50 years or when you can demonstrate cultural, economic, professional, military, or family ties to France. Zoo in Vietnam (Photo: Loifotos/Pexels) Parents and grandparents of French children can claim citizenship by ascent if they are over 65 and have lived in France for at least 25 years. The application costs around €55 (or €27.50 in Guyana) and need to be paid in tax stamps. A tax stamp is a bond that proves that you have paid the tax (e.g., the stamps you see on a bottle of wine). How to apply for citizenship through descent If you qualify for citizenship because of your ancestry, you can apply for a Certificate of French Nationality (Certificat de Nationalité Française – CNF) at the Justice Department (Ministère de la Justice). You’ll need to provide the following: Valid passport or photo ID

Proof of address (e.g., a recent utility bill)

Your birth certificate

Proof of your parents’ French nationality The process takes six months up to a year and a half. If you do not receive a reply after that, it means that your application was denied.

Citizenship by adoption in France In France, there are two ways of adopting a child: a simple adoption and a plenary adoption (simple et adoption plénière). The main difference between the two is that a simple adoption allows the child to stay linked to their biological family, and a plenary adoption severs all contact. In that sense, you can compare it to open and closed adoptions. French citizenship is only possible in the case of a plenary adoption. By law, plenary adopted children are viewed as birth children and, as such, have the same rights in terms of citizenship entitlements. How to apply for citizenship through adoption The adoptive parent needs to be French on the day of the adoption. If they lose their citizenship before that, the child cannot get French nationality based on being adopted. Photo: Margaux Bellott/Unsplash To apply for citizenship for an adopted child, you (or the child when they are older than 16) will need to create a declaration file with documents, such as: Two copies of the declaration of French nationality (in French)

A full copy of your birth certificate

Valid passport or ID (e.g., a Republican identity card, a foreigner passport, a school card)

Proof of home country

Recent photo ID

Certified copy of adoption judgment

A full copy of the birth certificate of the adoptive parent

The certificate of French nationality of the adoptive parent

Valid passport or ID of the adoptive parent Note that if the documents are written in a foreign language, you’ll need to provide the original document as well as a translation into French. If the birth certificate is multilingual (French and another language), it does not need to be translated. Depending on your situation, the department might ask for additional documents. If you haven’t received a response within six months of sending the file, it means that the application has been accepted, and your child has officially become French.

French citizenship by marriage When you get married to a French partner, you don’t automatically receive French citizenship. You claim citizenship by marriage only after you’ve been married for at least four years. This increases to five years if you live abroad and have lived in France for less than three years. Photo: Ivan Samkov/Pexels Additionally, you must be able to demonstrate that: Your spouse is a French national

You and your spouse live together as a married couple

You have sufficient knowledge of the French language (B1)

You have no criminal convictions to your name resulting in a jail sentence of six months or more If your wedding took place abroad, you must enter it in the French civil registry yourself. How to apply for citizenship through marriage Once the four or five years have passed, you can apply for your citizenship at a local préfecture. If you live abroad, you can submit your application at the French embassy or consulate. You’ll need to provide: Two signed copies of the declaration form (in French)

Proof of address

Valid passport or photo ID

Birth certificates (applicant and children)

Recent passport photograph

Marriage certificate

Any proof that you live together as a married couple (e.g., joint bank statements, tenancy agreement, a title deed, or mortgage addressed to both parties)

Proof of your spouse’s French nationality

Extract from the foreign criminal records if you have lived in France for less than 10 years

If you live abroad and have been married for less than five years, you need proof that you have lived in France for three years (continuously) or your spouse’s registration for French nationals living abroad

Proof of dissolution of previous marriages

Certificate to prove your French language skills (B1) French citizenship after divorce If you’ve lost your French citizenship because you took on your partner’s and that country does not allow dual nationality, you can regain it by decree or declaration after your divorce. The application costs €55 (or €27.50 in Guyana) and needs to be paid in tax stamps. It usually takes around 12 months to process, during which the French authorities will investigate your married life. You and your spouse will also have to attend an integration interview.

Dual nationality in France France allows for dual citizenship, which means that you don’t have to renounce your existing citizenship when you take on the French one. Around 5% of the French population have dual nationality. Dual citizens have the same rights as those who have sole citizenship in France. Photo: Alain Le Bot/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Some countries do not permit dual nationalities (e.g., the Netherlands) and require you to renounce your existing one when you do get French citizenship. Be sure to check with your country’s embassy or consulate to find out about their rules and procedures regarding dual nationality.

Losing or renouncing French citizenship You can voluntarily renounce your nationality if you can prove that you have alternative citizenship elsewhere. To do so, contact your local préfecture for more information. The French authorities can also revoke your citizenship if they believe you have committed acts against France (unless you would become stateless as a result). For this to happen, you will need to have done a serious crime, offense, or act of terrorism that is considered an attack on France. If you have had your citizenship revoked, you cannot re-apply unless you can demonstrate sufficient reintegration into French society and have either been rehabilitated or had your conviction erased from your criminal record.

Citizenship appeals and complaints The authorities can refuse your citizenship application if you do not meet the necessary conditions. They might also postpone your application if they feel that your citizenship would not be appropriate at this time. If that’s the case, they will outline their reasons and give you a deadline for resubmitting an improved application. If your application is refused, you can appeal to the Ministry of the Interior within two months of the decision. After that, you can take your appeal to the Administrative Court (PDF, Conseil d’État) for a final review.