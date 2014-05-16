Who needs a student visa in France? The French Office for Immigration and Integration (L’office Français de l’immigration et de l’intégration, OFII) oversees all immigration to France and is responsible for processing French student visas. You don’t need a visa to live or study in France when you are an EU/EFTA national. Also, if your studies or course take less than three months, you are likely exempt, depending on your nationality. However, you will need a student visa when you are from a non-EU/EFTA country. If you are unsure, you can check the requirements for your country at the government’s visa wizard.

UK students since Brexit Because the United Kingdom (UK) is no longer part of the EU due to Brexit, British nationals must adhere to the same visa requirements as citizens from non-EU/EFTA countries. Photo: Emmanuel Ikwuegbu/Unsplash Students from the UK will need to apply for a long-term student visa if their studies take longer than 90 days. However, when you are enrolled in a course that lasts less than three months, you don’t need to apply for a visa. Discover what else Brexit means for you if you want to move to France long term.

Types of French student visas France has several types of student visas available: Short-stay Schengen visa (visa de court séjour étudiant) – for courses up to 90 days

(visa de court séjour étudiant) – for courses up to 90 days Long-stay French student visa (visa de long séjour étudiant) – for study programs longer than three months

(visa de long séjour étudiant) – for study programs longer than three months Visa for school-going minors (mineur scolarisé) – for children under 18 who want to study at a French school or college

(mineur scolarisé) – for children under 18 who want to study at a French school or college Student trainee visa (stagiaire étudiant) – for students wanting to do a professional work placement in France

(stagiaire étudiant) – for students wanting to do a professional work placement in France Talent passport (passeport talent ) – for academic researchers who have at least a Master’s degree

) degree Other student-related visas – if you want to work during your holiday, take up volunteering, or remain in France after you graduated

Short-stay Schengen student visa The short-stay student visa is available for non-EU/EFTA nationals who want to follow a course that takes up to three months (e.g., a French language course). The short-stay visa allows you to live in the Schengen Area for a maximum of 90 days within a 180-day period. Photo: Becca Tapert/Unsplash Some countries even have visa waiver agreements with the French government to allow their citizens to study in the country. Keep in mind that if you are in France to take exams, you will also need a short-stay visa for student examination (visa de court séjour – étudiant concours). This applies even if you aren’t required to get a short-stay student visa. Requirements For a short-stay student visa, you must be at least 18 and have a minimum monthly income of €615 (unless you have a French scholarship). You’ll also need to be enrolled in a course at an accredited French school, institute, or university. During the application process, you will need to prove that you have a return ticket to confirm the date of your departure. Visa costs The short-stay visa costs between €9 and €80. Some students can get a reduced rate of €35, based on their nationality. The fee should be paid with tax stamps. A tax stamp is proof that the tax has been paid (e.g., the ones you see on a bottle of wine). Visa length This visa is only valid for 90 days within a 180-day period. You cannot renew a short-stay French visa, but you can apply for a long-stay student visa instead.

Long-stay French student visa If your studies take longer than 90 days, you will need the long-stay student visa used for Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Ph.D. degrees. Photo: Cottonbro/Pexels Requirements The application process for a long-stay visa is the same as for a short-stay visa. If this is your first year studying, or you’ve quit your studies and starting anew, you’ll have to register with Parcoursup. This is an online admissions platform with information on the university programs, course materials, and contact information for student ambassadors. Depending on your nationality, you will need to register with Études en France (EEF) as well. This online platform helps you create a personalized file and get the ball rolling on your pre-registration and visa applications. Visa costs The long-stay student visa costs €50 and needs to be paid with tax stamps. Visa length You can use your visa for the duration of your course or degree, which is usually up to four years. During the first year, you will get a valant titre de séjour – étudiant (VLS-TS). This is a one-year visa that also serves as a residence permit. After that, the student visa is still valid, but the residence permit is not. So, it is important that you apply for a 1-year temporary residence permit (carte de séjour temporaire) or a multi-year residence permit (carte de séjour pluriannuelle générale). Note that if you are Algerian, you’ll need to apply for a residence certificate after your first year.

Visa for school-going minors Children who want to attend school in France but whose parents or legal guardians live outside the country will need to have a visa for school-going minors. Photo: Julia M Cameron/Pexels Based on the duration of their studies, they will get a short-term or long-term visa. Requirements You’ll need to be younger than 18 on the issue date of the visa. Additionally, you need to be enrolled in a French school, college, or teaching center (e.g., language, arts, cooking, or sports). Your legal guardians must live abroad during the entirety of your studies. Documents you’ll need to provide include: School reports of the previous year

Certificate about your knowledge of the French language

Parental authorization (e.g., a letter of consent)

Contact details of a guarantor in France Visa costs The cost of this visa depends on your age, your nationality, and whether it is a short-stay or a long-stay visa. Fee for short-stay visa: Free for children younger than 6

€9 for children from former French territories

€40 for children between the age of 6–12 (or €35 based on your nationality) Fee for long-stay visa: €50 for students who are enrolled at a French school or university The fee should be paid with tax stamps.

French student trainee visa Students who go to France for a work placement with a French company or organization will need to apply for a student trainee visa. If you are doing an internship – rather than a traineeship – you’ll need to get an internship visa (stagiare). Photo: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels Based on the duration of your traineeship, you will either get a short-term or a long-term visa. Requirements To qualify for this visa, your traineeship needs to be part of a training course, an EU cooperation program, or an intergovernmental scheme in the fields of education, training, youth, or culture. You’ll need to have a signed training agreement with your school or university and the host company in France. If your placement lasts more than 90 days, the agreement must be validated by the French authorities first. There is one exception: Canadian nationals are not required to have their agreement signed by the local préfecture. Lastly, you’re required to have a minimum monthly income of €615 unless you are taking part in an EU cooperation program or an intergovernmental scheme. Visa costs The cost of this visa depends on your nationality and whether you’re getting a short-stay or a long-stay visa. Your short-stay visa will cost between €9 and €80. If you need a long-stay visa, students will pay €50 and everyone else €99. Again, the fee should be paid with tax stamps.

Talent passport (researcher visa) To attract foreign high-skilled workers, the government has created the Talent Passport. This multi-year French work visa is available to certain skilled employees and entrepreneurs, including academic researchers. Photo: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels Academic researchers will get a long-stay visa (VLS) marked researcher (chercheur), while scientists who are part of an EU program will get a VLS marked chercheur mobilité. You can also get a VLS (chercheur mobilité) if you are part of an EU exchange or a multilateral program that includes intra-EU mobility measures. This gives scientists the freedom to move around the EU while doing their research. The visa is valid for the duration of your contract, with a maximum of four years. Requirements You will need to have at least a Master’s degree and have a research position at an academic or research institution. Your study cannot take more than four years. Visa costs The standard cost of a talent passport is €99. You will need to pay your fee with tax stamps when you apply.

Other student-related visas in France There are a number of other French visas that can be relevant to students: Working holiday visa (vacances travail) – 1-year visas for young people (18–30) wanting to work and travel in France, only available to certain nationalities

(vacances travail) – 1-year visas for young people (18–30) wanting to work and travel in France, only available to certain nationalities Internship/trainee visa (stagiaire) – for paid internships to learn professional training, valid for the length of the training

(stagiaire) – for paid internships to learn professional training, valid for the length of the training Volunteering visa (volontariat) – for volunteering work in France, valid for one year but can be longer

(volontariat) – for volunteering work in France, valid for one year but can be longer Au Pair visa – a 2-year visa for young people (18-30) who stay with a host family to learn French and help with childcare

– a 2-year visa for young people (18-30) who stay with a host family to learn French and help with childcare Residence permit – Job Search/Business Creation (carte de séjour – recherche d’emploi/création d’entreprise) – for non-EU/EFTA students with at least a Master’s degree from a French university who want to stay or return to France to look for work or start a company. They must apply for this visas within four years of their graduation

(carte de séjour – recherche d’emploi/création d’entreprise) – for non-EU/EFTA students with at least a Master’s degree from a French university who want to stay or return to France to look for work or start a company. They must apply for this visas within four years of their graduation Temporary resident permit (autorisation provisoire de séjour, APS) – for students who have gotten their degree from a French university and want to look for work or start a company. This visa is only available to certain nationalities.

How to apply for a French student visa? You can use the same online portal of the OFII to apply for any of the French student visas; the process is the same. Photo: Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash You usually need to provide copies of the following: Valid passport or photo ID

Two recent passport photographs

Proof that you’re enrolled in a course or have entered a work placement

Proof of income (e.g., bank statements)

Details of your accommodation

Proof of health insurance Depending on the visa you’re applying for, you might have to supply additional information. Once you have submitted your application, you will need to provide your biometric information at a visa application center. This should be done at least two weeks before your travel date.

Study grants and scholarships in France France has several grants and scholarships available for international students. Photo: Philippe Bout/Unsplash Funding sources include: The Foreign Ministry (ministère de l’europe et des affaires étrangères, MEAE)

The Ministry of Higher Education (ministère de l’enseignement supérieur, de la recherche et de l’innovation, MESRI)

European funding like Erasmus+

Local government

Funding specific to individual universities or colleges

International institutions, NGOs, and foundations

Private funding sources You can use the grant search engine on the Campus France website to discover more about higher education scholarships. There are also school grants for international children (under 18), which you can find at ÉduConnect (you need to set up an account first).

Transferring foreign qualifications If you already have a degree or diploma, you can get them transferred, translated, and recognized in France through the ENIC-NARIC France Center. You can do this online, but keep in mind that official documents need to be translated into French first. The transfer costs €70 (€20 for the initial assessment and €50 for the certificate of recognition). Refugees, asylum-seekers, and those with humanitarian protection don’t have to pay these fees.

Can family members join you in France? Students can bring over their spouse and (dependent) minor children after having lived in France for 18 months or longer. Photo: Albert Rafael/Pexels Other requirements you’ll have to meet are a minimum income (e.g., a monthly wage of €1,329.05 for a family of two or three) and proof of suitable accommodation. If you want your family to join you, they can apply for a family reunification visa (regroupement familial). They will then receive a VLS-TS and residence permit that they need to validate within three months of their arrival in France. The cost of the visa is €99, and €225 for the residence permit. Expatica’s guide to Find out if your relatives can join you in France Read more Researchers on a Talent Passport don’t have to wait 18 months but can bring their spouse/partner and (dependent) children with them straight away.

Appeals and complaints about student visas If your student visa has been refused, you can file an appeal with either the French embassy or consulate in your home country. You can also address it with the Visa Appeals Board (Commission de Recours contre les Décisions de Refus de Visa) in France. You need to do this within two months of the rejection. When you go through the Visa Appeals Board, your appeal must be in French. If you are still unhappy with the outcome, you can appeal your case to the Ministry of the Interior (Ministère de l’Intérieur). If all has failed, your final option is to go to an administrative court. Do keep in mind that this last step involves getting specialist legal help and can be costly.