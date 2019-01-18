Features of mobile banking in France Mobile banking capability relies on banking apps being downloaded onto smartphones or tablets. These enable users to perform functions and access services from their devices. Each French bank has its own app, and customers can use these banking apps for things such as: Making payments from their device, including paying bills, transferring money to different accounts, reimbursing friends for their share of dinner, and even shopping.

Checking account balances, monitoring accounts and budgeting.

Monitoring investments by accessing up-to-date financial information.

Contacting financial advisers at the banks for relevant information and advice.

Accessing money from mobile accounts anywhere in the world.

Having 24/7 access to account services and information. Advantages of mobile banking for expats in France include the ability to move money around between accounts and across borders with less hassle, speed of service (money can be transferred immediately), lower costs, and availability of services in English. bunq allows you to make international payments in other currencies up to eight times cheaper as well as saving you 3% on card transactions overseas. There are, however, limitations to smartphone banking compared to desktop and traditional banking. Loan services are limited and you can’t currently move money between foreign currency accounts. Another issue is reliance on a Wi-Fi connection. This could be an issue if you live in a rural area, although there is generally good internet coverage in France.

Mobile payments in France Like mobile banking, mobile payments in France are also becoming more widespread. This form of financial transaction is an alternative to using cash or credit/debit cards. Around 15.6% of French smartphone users made in-store mobile payments in 2019. Innovative functions include contactless payment systems where mobile devices can be waved over a payment terminal, digital wallets that link to bank accounts and can store and send money to third parties, and QR codes that can be scanned to pay for goods such as concert tickets. Mobile payment apps installed on smartphones and tablets are usually linked to bank accounts. Two of the most popular apps are Apple Pay and Google Pay, released in France in 2016. Several big stores have also released their own apps, such as French multinational retailer Carrefour which launched its Carrefour Pay app last year. There are also many new companies on the market providing different mobile payment services in France. Examples include Lydia, Lyf Pay, Buyster, and S-money.

How to open a mobile bank account in France Opening up a mobile bank account in France is a straightforward process. You can do this with some banks before you move, which is handy for expats who might want to make arrangements ahead of traveling. There are no legal restrictions on residents or non-residents opening up an account with a French bank. However, some banks only offer their mobile banking services to residents. To open a mobile account, you typically need to provide contact details such as a mobile number and e-mail address, proof of ID, and residential address. Documentation can be scanned and submitted digitally. Some traditional French high street banks require you to open a traditional account before accessing their mobile banking services, which may mean providing additional documentation. The advantage of using online-only banks such as bunq, N26, and Revolut is that you can open an account from anywhere in the world in a matter of minutes. Expatica’s guide to See our full guide to opening a French bank account for further information Read more

Mobile banking fees in France One of the big advantages of mobile banking is reduced fees. Mobile accounts don’t incur so many charges as there are fewer overheads involved in administrating accounts. Traditional high street banks in France usually charge for services such as general admin fees, debit/credit cards, large money transfers, and using services abroad. A study by Panorabanques found that French banks charged customers an average of €215.50 in 2020. Charges for these services are cheaper on average with mobile bank accounts. However, you will need to check with individual providers and shop around as French bank account costs can vary considerably. Some accounts with mobile-only banks are available for free, however more advanced plans come with a monthly fee attached. Many mobile banks offer global ATM withdrawals, P2P payments, and international money transfers either free or low cost. Some limit the number of free transactions per month, however. Most of the main mobile payment apps used in France don’t charge fees for general payment services. There may be costs for services such as instant transfers to some accounts, payments to foreign currency accounts, or payments above a certain limit.

Mobile banking security in France There have been fears over just how safe and secure mobile banking is. In France, despite the growth of mobile banking, studies show that levels of trust remain lower than with traditional banking, with issues including data protection, transaction safety, and encryption. However, banking providers are working constantly to tackle challenges and minimize threats. Safety features on mobile banking and payment systems include the use of fingerprint ID with many systems, high levels of encryption and a disconnect function after periods of inactivity. You can protect yourself against fraud and security breaches by taking measures such as: installing a high-strength password to protect your account

avoiding public networks when logging into your app

logging out of your account immediately after you’ve finished using it Expatica’s guide to How safe are mobile and digital banking? Read more here Read more