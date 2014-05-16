The French government and political system

The government and political system in France With modern political institutions dating back to 1789, France is one of the birthplaces of modern democracy. The current French government runs according to the Constitution of the Fifth Republic, which was enacted in 1958. France is a republic and a parliamentary democracy and has a hybrid presidential/parliamentary political system. The head of state is the French President who appoints the Prime Minister as head of government. The Palais Bourbon in Paris The French parliament is bicameral. The lower chamber is the National Assembly (Assemblée Nationale) which sits in the Palais Bourbon with 577 elected députés. The upper chamber is the Senate (Sénat) which sits inside the Luxembourg Palace. It has 348 senators elected by an electoral college of representatives. The Senate has been politically conservative in recent times, with a right-wing majority in all bar three years since 1958. Although the two chambers have similar powers, the National Assembly is the more prominent of the two. The central French government is the main decision-making body in France and oversees policy development in areas such as healthcare, education, and public transport. However, there are three tiers of government below the national government that perform various administrative and legal functions: 18 regions (régions) including five overseas territories; 96 departments (départements); and around 35,000 communes. France is 22nd on the 2021 Democracy Index and ranks as having a “flawed democracy.”

Who is currently in power in France? France has both a president and a prime minister. The president is the head of state, the most powerful person in French politics, and generally the most well-known figurehead of the French government. The public elects the president who usually represents one of the French political parties. It is the responsibility of the French president to appoint a prime minister as head of government. French prime ministers often don’t last the full parliamentary term, and many have resigned early for various reasons. While the president doesn’t have the power to dismiss prime ministers, they can ask for their resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron The current President of France is Emmanuel Macron, who came to power in 2017 with 66.1% of the vote. He was re-elected in 2022 with 58.5% of the vote. Macron represents La République En Marche! and beat Marine Le Pen of the National Rally (formerly the National Front) in the second round of voting. The current Prime Minister is Élisabeth Borne, who was appointed in 2022 by Emmanuel Macron. She is associated with the centrist alliance of parties (including En Marche!) that won a majority in the 2022 parliamentary elections. French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne The French presidential election took place in April 2022, and the parliamentary elections are due to take place in June 2022. Current polling suggests that the Nouvelle Union Populaire (a coalition of left-wing parties) could win 33-34% of the vote in the first round of parliamentary elections, with the right-centrist Ensemble and Les Republicains taking another third. The rest of the vote is likely to go to far-right, regional, and independent parties.

The electoral system in France French citizens vote in four types of elections: presidential, parliamentary, local, and European. National elections take place every five years whereas local elections (municipal, regional, and departmental) are usually every six years. Elections are always on a Sunday. France is one of only two European democracies – the other being the UK – that doesn’t use a form of proportional representation (PR) in its elections. The French President and MPs are elected using the two-round system. If no candidate wins at least 50% of the votes in the first round, then a second round takes place on a different day. In presidential elections, only the top two candidates from round one participate in a second round, head-to-head. All parties can field candidates if they get enough support, and independents can also stand. Some parties, particularly the smaller ones, often choose to support candidates of other parties rather than field their own. In parliamentary elections, 577 MPs (députés) are elected in single-seat constituencies. Each voter gets a single vote. Only candidates with the support of at least 12.5% of eligible (rather than actual) voters progress to round two. The winner is then the candidate with the most votes in round two. Local elections in France use a mixture of two-round and PR voting. The formation of French government Following the national elections, the newly elected French President appoints the Prime Minister (usually the leader of the party, or coalition of parties, with the most Assembly seats) who will then form a new government. This consists of the Council of Ministers plus other ministers and Secretaries of State. Each ministerial appointment is subject to presidential approval. There are currently 16 ministries in the French government. In contrast to countries such as the UK, the composition of the government in France is usually multi-party, even if one party wins an overall majority in the Assembly. Prime Ministers will often appoint politicians from supporting parties to ministerial positions.

Voting in France All French citizens aged 18 and over can vote in French elections. EU citizens living in France can vote in local and European elections while non-EU residents in France need to become French citizens in order to vote. Expatica’s guide to Find out how to get voting rights as a French citizen Read more Voter registration is automatic for French citizens when they reach 18. However, EU citizens need to register themselves. They can do this online or through their local town hall (mairie). You can check if you are registered to vote on the French public services website. Notably, some categories of convicted criminals don’t have voting rights and are ineligible to vote in any French elections. On voting day, you need to visit your local polling station and bring either your voter registration card or valid ID. You can vote by proxy if you are immobile due to health circumstances or have certain other professional or family obligations. However, you will need to arrange this in advance of Election Day.

Political representation in France Anyone eligible to vote can stand for election in France. This means that most French citizens can stand for election to the National Assembly while EU citizens can stand in local and European elections. Interestingly, France was one of the first countries in the world to introduce gender quotas to improve female political representation. Consequently, each party needs to put forward a candidate list consisting of 50% women in most elections. This has increased the number of women in power, with a record number of female MPs elected in 2017. Currently, 40% of MPs (above the EU average of 32%) and 35% of French Senators are women. There are currently 35 ethnic minority MPs in France, equating to just over 6% of the National Assembly. This is below the figure for minorities among the overall population, which is around 13 to 15%.

The political history of France France’s modern political system dates back to the French Revolution and the creation of the National Assembly in 1789. This was the beginning of modern democratic politics in France. However, the country had a tumultuous 19th century alternating between a republic and monarchic rule, and a brief period in 1871 where a workers’ commune established direct democratic rule in Paris. Its Fifth Republic began under Charles De Gaulle in 1958, with a new constitution that introduced the bicameral semi-presidential system and strengthened the powers of the French president. Early presidents of the Fifth Republic ruled for seven-year terms, however this was reduced to five in 2000. France has remained a stable democracy during the Fifth Republic. That said, the French government has experienced crisis periods such as the 1968 protests which almost ended the de Gaulle presidency. Similar to the UK, it saw the collapse of its overseas empire in the immediate post-war years. This included a brutal war in its Algerian colony which was one of the main catalysts for the fall of the Fourth Republic. Political power in the French modern era has alternated between center-right and center-left governments and presidents, often involving the participation of the more fringe parties.

France and the European Union/EEA France is part of the EU, which means that French voters participate in elections at the European level. It is a founding EU member, having joined in 1958. It also belongs to both the Eurozone and the Schengen Area. There are 74 French MEPs in the European Parliament, plus French representation on various committees and permanent representation in Brussels. French politician and businessman Thierry Breton is the European Commissioner for the Internal Market. However, Euroscepticism is high in France and the possibility of a future “Frexit” cannot be ruled out. In fact, several parties on both right and left support either leaving or severely reforming the EU. Furthermore, the anti-EU National Rally won the 2019 European elections in France with 22 seats and 23.3% of the vote.

The state of the economy in France France is one of the major global economic powers with a highly diversified market-oriented economy. It currently has a gross domestic product (GDP) of US$3.4 trillion, which works out to US$50,541 per capita after adjusting for purchasing power parity. The Gini Coefficient in France is 32.4, revealing moderate levels of inequality. Service sector output accounts for around 79% of GDP, and tourism is also strong, with France remaining the most visited country in the world as of 2020 (United Nations World Tourism Organization). However, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the French economy in 2020, with output down by 8.3%. That said, experts predict it will recover by 5.8% in 2021. Overall recovery has been slow and uneven, and the poorest sections of society have been affected the worst. However, unemployment has been fairly stable over the past couple of years, and currently stands at 8.1%.

Grassroots politics and political activism in France France has a long-standing culture of grassroots activism and political protest, which has probably been a factor in the proliferation of French political parties over the years. Both left and right have been fairly effective at mobilizing citizens. There were numerous protests against the previous government’s austerity measures, including over 100,000 taking to the streets in 2015. Since 2018, the so-called “yellow vests” (gilets jaunes) have also mobilized and protested regularly about a range of issues including fuel tax and pension reforms. The movement is associated with the populist right in France, although it attracts citizens from across the political spectrum. Climate change is also inspiring citizen involvement. The global movement Extinction Rebellion is active in 14 areas of France. The country also held a Citizens’ Convention on Climate (Convention Citoyenne pour le Climat) in 2019-20, involving 150 citizens. Ways to get involved in French politics or political/social causes include: Joining or starting a local activist group. You can search for groups in your area, or start your own, on Meetup.

If you are an EU citizen, you can get involved in local politics. This could involve attending municipal or communal meetings or even standing to be a local councillor.

If you work in France, you could join a trade union. Membership is only around 11% in France, however French unions have a fair amount of political power and are good at mobilizing workers.