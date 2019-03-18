How to vote in the 2019 European Parliament election

With a collective population of over 500 million, the EU has around 350 million people who are eligible to vote during the European Parliament elections. This makes it one of the biggest electorates in the world and allows everyone to influence the important decisions that the EU make both now and in the future. This guide to the 2019 European elections explains what the hot topics are, when and where to participate, and everything you need to know to vote in your country of residence – whether you are casting a ballot for your host country or your home country’s representatives.

The 2019 European Parliament election will take place between 23 and 26 May 2019, and you can vote even if you don’t live in your home country. How do you make your voice heard on matters important to you?

Five years ago, the average voting turnout in the EU was only 42.6%, though the European Union is actively promoting the upcoming vote . At the same time, the United Kingdom’s messy divorce from the EU and its looming financial consequences of Brexit are boosting approval ratings of the EU itself, suggesting that EU citizens are more engaged than ever before with the politics of the continent.

With a total of 751 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) representing people from 28 member states, the EU faces many different challenges across key topics such as migration, terrorism and climate change, and the votes will be affected by issues ranging from the economy – public finances and youth unemployment, for example – to data privacy. In the forthcoming European Parliament election in May 2019, each eligible voter across Europe gets the chance to choose the 751 members that will represent them in the European Parliament until 2024.

You can find out the requirements for each specific EU country here .

While the procedure to register to vote varies by country, here are some key points that apply across the whole of the European Union:

If you are a citizen of an EU country, it is your right to vote (and stand as a candidate!) in the European Parliament elections, held from 23–26 May 2019.

How to vote in the 2019 European Parliament election

How to vote in the 2019 European elections in Belgium

Belgium EU representatives: 21 MEPs

Date: 26 May 2019

Voting System: Belgium uses three voting lists separated by language communities (Dutch-speaking, French-speaking, and German-speaking). 156 municipalities in the Flemish Region, all municipalities in the Brussels-Capital Region, and the municipalities of the German-speaking Community, will vote electronically with a paper proof, while all municipalities in the Walloon Region and 152 municipalities in the Flemish Region will use paper ballots. Belgian citizens are automatically registered via their identity card and are required to vote. Belgians living abroad (including in non-EU countries) may vote by getting a mail-in ballot from their nearest Belgian embassy. Once registered at a consular post, the person is subject to compulsory voting. Non-Belgian EU citizens must register to vote with their local commune, and must not be registered to vote in another EU country.

Deadline: The application for registration on the electoral roll in your municipality must be done by 28 February 2019.

How to vote in the 2019 European elections in France

France EU representatives: 79 MEPs

Date: 26 May 2019

Voting System: French citizens living in France can apply online to register to vote. Non-French citizens can also apply through their municipality to declare their intention to vote in France.

Deadline: As a French citizen, you must be registered on the electoral roll before 31 March 2019. If you are a European citizen living in France, you must also be registered on the complementary electoral roll in the municipality you live in.

How to vote in the 2019 European elections in Germany

Germany EU representatives: 96 MEPs

Date: 26 May 2019

Voting System: If German expatriates wish to vote in European elections, they must submit an application with their municipal government for entry into the voters’ register before each election.

Deadline: 21 days before election (5 May 2019).

How to vote in the 2019 European elections in Italy

Italy EU representatives: 73 MEPs

Date: 26 May 2019

Voting System: Italian citizens that are eligible to vote are automatically added to the electoral roll, but non-Italian EU citizens are not. Prior to the elections you will get a notification from your local municipality. Non-Italian EU citizens must register with their municipality in advance. For further information (in Italian), please refer to the Italian Ministry of the Interior.

Deadline: Non-Italian citizens must register no less than 90 days prior to the election date.

How to vote in the 2019 European elections in Luxembourg

Luxembourg EU representatives: 6 MEPs

Date: 26 May 2019

Voting System: To be able to vote in European elections, EU citizens need to register on the electoral roll in their municipality. You can register online. A voter wishing to vote by mail during the European Elections must inform the commune and request a poll card. The request for the poll card can be made electronically or by post with a letter or with a pre-printed form from the voter’s commune of residence. After registering with the municipality, non-Luxembourgish citizens are legally obliged to vote and could face a fine (between €251–2,000) or even be sent to prison (8–15 days).

Deadline: The deadline to register is 87 days before the election.

How to vote in the 2019 European elections in the Netherlands

The Netherlands EU representatives: 26 MEPs

Date: 23 May 2019

Voting System: Voters will receive an invitation in the mail to cast their vote no later than fourteen days prior to election day. Dutch voters cast their ballots either in person or by proxy; electors must bring their polling card and identification.

Deadline: Non-Dutch citizens must apply before 26 February 2019 by submitting a Y32 form, which is available from your municipal government.

How to vote in the 2019 European elections in Portugal

Portugal EU representatives: 21 MEPs

Date: 26 May 2019

Voting System: Non-Portuguese EU citizens can register with the registry commission (comissões recenseadoras) or the Aliens and Borders Department (Serviço de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras, SEF), which registers them in the municipality in which they live.

How to vote in the 2019 European elections in Spain

Spain EU representatives: 59 MEPs

Date: 26 May 2019

Voting System: The European Parliament election will be held simultaneously with regional elections in thirteen autonomous communities and local elections throughout Spain. EU citizens need to register with their municipality and declare their intent to vote in Spain so that they can be put on the electoral roll of foreigners residing in Spain for European elections. It is possible to register online, and casting a ballot by mail is also possible.

Deadline: Registration closes on the first day of the second month prior to election date.

How to vote in the 2019 European elections in the United Kingdom

United Kingdom EU representatives: 73 MEPs

Date: 23 May 2019

Voting System: Despite a looming Brexit, UK citizens are automatically registered to vote if they have voted at any time during the last 15 years. Anyone not registered to vote already (i.e., other EU citizens living in the UK) can register online.

Deadline: 7 May 2019

How to vote locally in other EU countries

Don’t live in one of the countries listed above? Consult the European Union’s guide for EU citizens casting their ballot outside of their home country.