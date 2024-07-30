How to vote in U.S. elections as an American abroad

Do American expats have the right to vote? All American expats who retain voting rights have the right to vote in U.S. federal elections by absentee ballot. Certain states also allow expats to vote in state and local elections. The Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) guarantees U.S. citizens living abroad the right to vote in federal elections, including for president, Senate, and House of Representatives. To vote, expats must be registered and request an absentee ballot, usually via mail, email/online, or fax. An absentee ballot is an official vote cast, usually via mail, by someone who cannot attend their designated polling station. Photo: Spiderstock/Getty Images Once you get your absentee ballot, you must complete and return it according to the state government’s instructions. Then your vote will be counted just like if you had cast it at a polling place in the U.S. Not only do American expats have the right to vote, they are very much encouraged to do so. If you’re a U.S. citizen living abroad, you have many resources at your disposal to help you vote. There are several organizations dedicated to increasing the number of votes received from overseas in federal elections.

Which state do you vote in if you live abroad? Americans living abroad typically vote in the last state they resided in before moving. Once you move away from the U.S., your American voting residence remains valid for a long time. You can still vote in the state you most recently lived in, even if you no longer have ties to that state, have no intention to return, and have a different permanent or tax address. Local expert Morgan Cordary Insider tip If you can’t remember your last U.S. address, try searching back through old emails or even asking a close friend or family member. You’d be surprised where you might be able to find it. If you’re an American citizen by birth but have never lived in the U.S., you may still be eligible to vote depending on your parents’ voting residence. 38 states and the District of Columbia give U.S. citizens by birth the right to vote absentee under certain circumstances.

Step 1: Gather the necessary documents and information In order to vote absentee, you’ll need to have some information at hand when filling out the necessary online forms. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images It can vary by state, but in general you may need to provide a combination of the following: Your personal details, like name, date of birth, and Social Security number

Your current contact information, like email address and fax number (if needed)

The address of your current residence in a foreign country

The address of your last residence in the U.S.

A state-issued ID card number, such as a driver’s license

Your voter registration status, including affiliated political party (see the next section for more information)

Step 2: Find out your voter residence and status If you’ve been living abroad for a long time or it’s been quite a while since you last voted, you might not know whether you’re registered to vote or in which state. In most cases you can easily check this through the local election office of the last state you lived in before moving abroad. The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) has an online tool that automatically directs you to the right state government page for viewing your voter registration status. You only have to choose the last state you lived in from the dropdown menu. Fill in a few details about yourself and you should be able to see whether or not you’re a registered voter in that state. It’s important to check the registration deadlines for federal elections so that you don’t miss the cut-off. Deadlines vary by state, but are usually a few days to a couple weeks before the election.

Step 3: Request an absentee ballot Whether or not you’re currently registered to vote, you can request your absentee ballot through the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA). The FPCA serves as both your voter registration form and absentee ballot request, allowing you to do both at the same time. It requests ballots for all upcoming elections you’re eligible for in the calendar year. Rules for the FPCA vary by state. However, organizations exist to help American expats with the FPCA, including filling it out electronically and submitting it on their behalf. The options for receiving your absentee ballot are by online download, email, mail, or fax, and you must select only one. Rules for the FPCA vary by state. Photo: Markus Winkler/Pexels You can fill out the FPCA form manually by printing, signing, then mailing it to your local election office. Or you can use the streamlined FPCA tool provided on the Center for U.S. Voters Abroad Turnout Project website.

Step 4: Fill out and return your absentee ballot You can expect to receive your absentee ballot five or six weeks before the upcoming election. The law requires officials to send voters their absentee ballots within 45 days of an election as long as they’ve requested it by then. Local expert Morgan Cordary Insider tip While 45 days might seem like a long time, don’t put off returning your ballot until the last minute. Fill it out and send it back as soon as you receive it just in case any issues come up. When it comes to returning your ballot, it’s important to note that each state has a different set of rules. This means that while you can choose between online, email, mail, and fax to receive the ballot, you may not be able to return it the same way. In terms of deadlines, some states require your ballot to be received by polling officials on or before the day of the election. Other states simply require it to be postmarked by election day, if mailed in. Make sure you check the rules for whichever state you’re voting in well before election day approaches. You can use the FVAP website to check ballot return deadlines, just select on your state on the map and look at the ballot return column. Most states have different deadlines depending on the method of return.