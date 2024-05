Minnikar Khamrit (aka Minnie) is a Chiang Mai native, fluent in Thai and English due to her international schooling. A recent graduate from Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University in Communication Arts, she finds her writer’s beats covering topics like education, living, and culture. Her recreational travels have taken her to many corners of the world, including Japan, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Australia, and the USA. Currently, she is a social media manager and part-time ESL teacher in Thailand.