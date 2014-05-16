The best places to live in France

Places to avoid in France While everywhere has its merits, there are a few places in France that expats probably wouldn’t want to call home. For instance, around Paris, you’ll likely want to avoid the neighborhood near the metro stations of Jaurès and Stalingrad in the 19th Arrondissement. The area has a poor reputation among users of ville-ideale.fr, a website where locals can review where they live. This is largely due to security reasons and that the area has recently seen large camps of homeless and refugee populations. On the outskirts of Paris, you might also want to give Saint-Denis a miss. This northern suburb also has a reputation for high crime, poor upkeep, unemployment, and poverty. The northern districts of Marseille have a similar reputation, so if you’re looking to move to this southern city, pay attention to which part of town you choose. That’s not to say that these areas are “no-go zones,” as some media have reported; they do have sights worth seeing, but odds are, you wouldn’t want to live there.

Useful resources Meilleurs agents (in French) – This site has a calculator that tells you the average price per square meter for housing in any city in France.

Ville-ideale.fr – User reviews of local areas.