A lifelong Francophile from the very center of the US, Alesa moved to France in 2014 to make her lifelong dream a reality. Since arriving in the land of wine, bread, and châteaux, she’s lived in four different regions of her favorite country, working in web design and content management for a handful of cultural sites along the way. She now works as a freelance writer and content manager from her home in the beautiful city of Chartres.