The Côte d’Azur or French Riviera stretches along the Mediterranean coast in the southeast of France. It runs between Menton on the Italian border in the east and Hyères in the west, and includes the Principality of Monaco. It’s one of the top places to live in France with a high standard of living, low pollution, and great transport. It also has some of the most expensive real estate in the world. An overview of the Côte d’Azur

An overview of the Côte d’Azur Along the coast, you’ll find the beautiful people, their tiny lapdogs, and huge yachts. Inland, deep gorges cut down through mountainsides, surrounded by almond groves, vineyards and lavender fields that cover the rich-colored earth – and you’ll find more beautiful people, of course. The city of Nice, with its international airport, is at the center of a host of seaside resorts in the Côte d’Azur, including Antibes, St Jean Cap Ferrat, Villefrance, Juan-les-Pins, St Tropez. Inland, there are picturesque old towns and villages like St Paul de Vence, Valbonne, and Eze; they’re rural, cheaper (relatively) but still close to beaches. France’s version of Silicon Valley, Sophia-Antipolis, is just to the north of Antibes. As a rough guide, what you’ll pay for an apartment on the coast will buy you an entire house inland. While you’ll never grab yourself a bargain here, the current situation has meant that the property market has slowed down.