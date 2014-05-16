Housing in France

Housing laws and regulations in France While expats can rent and buy private property in France, securing a loan from a French bank may be difficult depending on the applicant’s nationality and how long they have been in the country. The state allocates social housing according to income and prioritizes low-income families. A resident can request social housing via the government’s online portal. However, waiting lists are long, and applicants cannot choose the location or type of property. Rental laws in France French rental laws protect the tenant, affording landlords only a few reasons to evict renters. These include: To use the property as a primary residence

To sell the property

For extensive refurbishment

When the tenant defaults on the rent repeatedly

Disorderly conduct (e.g., intentional damage to property, excessive noise, or criminal activities) In addition, landlords must give tenants three months’ (furnished property) or six months’ (unfurnished property) notice. All tenants have the right to request an extension on their lease, and if their landlord refuses, they can appeal at a tribunal. The new owner must respect any existing rental agreements if a landlord sells the property. Both tenant and landlord associations provide support, advice, and mediate disagreements. However, courts will resolve disputes beyond this. Before you move in, you must sign a rental agreement and complete an inventory (état des lieux). This document reviews the state of the property on the occupation date. Notably, even though the property owner pays for any repairs, the tenant must maintain the home. And when the occupant moves out, the landlord will arrange another état des lieux. If there is no evident damage, they will reimburse the rental deposit. Property purchase and building laws in France If you want to build a new home or extend an existing property in France, you must request a permit (permis de construire) from the local municipality. However, you don’t need authorization for internal renovations or minor external work (under 20-square-meters), such as adding a small terrace or garden basin. Nevertheless, it is recommended to contact an architect concerning any renovations to establish whether you only declare these (déclaration préalable en mairie) or request a permit. Just bear in mind that it may take two to three months to finalize the building consent.

Buying or renting in France? Before buying a property in France, it might be wise to rent in an area you like so you can become familiar with the neighborhood and gain insight into the local property market. You could also consider a short-term, flexible lease while you house hunt. You can find furnished apartments on sites such as: Homelike

HousingAnywhere

Spotahome Generally, the occupancy duration of rental contracts is a minimum of 12 months, which is long enough to give security without a mortgage commitment. Even though tenants must maintain the property, landlords will cover any repair costs if it was not intentional damage by the occupant. Renters can also enjoy a fair amount of freedom to decorate their rental homes. Of course, it only makes financial sense to buy a home if you intend to stay longer in France. After all, French real estate is expensive and transactional fees (frais de notaire) can add an extra 8% onto the total purchase price. That said, mortgage interest rates are low – at around 1.1% in 2022 – making buying a property an excellent investment. This also means that you’re not paying someone else’s mortgage, and you can invest money in renovations.

Le Logement D'abord – a plan to increase investment in social housing infrastructures for low-income households and tenants who are homeless

Tax cuts – abolishing housing tax on primary residences for 80% of the population

Zero-interest loans – a prêt à taux zéro (PTZ) can be used to finance up to 40% of the purchase or construction costs of a home

Pinel Law – tax reduction for investment in a new property that will be rented out for a minimum of six years

ELAN Law – a law concerning the development of housing (including accessibilty) and urban planning

Prime Accession – a €10,000 purchasing grant for first-time buyers employed in the private sector

Revival Plan for the Construction Sector – building affordable homes for those who don't qualify for social housing but cannot afford to buy properties in the open market

Eco-innovation – applying new technology to create affordable social housing, like the first 3D-printed house in Nantes

Capping rents – in areas with housing scarcity (zones tendues), such as Paris, Lille, and Lyon

MaPrimeRénov – a tax credit investment for improving a property's energy efficiency

PREH – a Housing Energy Efficiency Renovation Plan (Plan de rénovation énergétique de l'habitat) to renovate and improve the energy efficiency of properties

Eco-PLS (Éco-prêt logement social) – a social housing eco-loan for renovation work, including a reduced VAT rate for landlords improving the energy performance of their property

ANAH – a national housing agency that grants financial support to low-income households for renovations that improve access and energy efficiency

Habiter Mieux – financial aid for renovations, covering 35% to 50% of costs depending on income level

Éco-prêt à taux zéro (éco-PTZ) – a zero-interest loan (€7,000 to €50,000) for renovations if it improves the property's energy efficiency

New rental laws – from 2023, it will be illegal to rent out a property with an energy consumption above 450 KWh/m2 (i.e., low energy efficiency)

Country of origin – for example, strict fiscal agreements between France and the United States (US) make it difficult for Americans to access housing loans

Earnings – you'll need a minimum deposit of 10% of the property price, and your monthly repayment should not exceed 35% of your total income

Residence status – you need proof of intent to stay in France for the duration of the loan repayment if you are not a full-time resident

Financial records – you cannot have an overdraft or any history of default payments Expatica's guide to Read more about securing a mortgage in France Read more Fixed mortgage rates were around 1.1% in France in 2022, but you should contact your bank to find out the exact interest rates. Variable-rate mortgages are also available. How much you can borrow will depend on the bank's assessment of your financial situation. It is a good idea to compare offers from different banks, and you can hire a broker (courtier) to find the best mortgage deal.

Selling a home in France If you want to sell your property in France, you need to consider a few things. You can market your property independently, or use an agency. They can estimate a realistic market value or you can do an online real estate valuation. Realtors will manage all the administration and offer additional services like professional photography, but their fees can be expensive. You must also arrange a technical survey (diagnostic immobilier) and fully disclose the property’s energy performance, pollution risks, and surface measurements (diagnostic de surface loi Carrez) to potential buyers. If a buyer is interested, you can negotiate a purchase price. Importantly, once you have signed the promise of sale agreement (compromis de vente or promesse de vente), you cannot offer the property to someone else at a higher price. You must also hire a notary (notaire) to draft contracts and manage the sale, and the buyer will cover their fees. A buyer will also pay 20% VAT on the sale of land or new builds that are less than five years old. However, older properties are exempt.