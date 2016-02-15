Before moving abroad, all I knew were common French stereotypes but I couldn’t speak a word of French. I love other cultures and international environments but my move happened so unexpectedly that I arrived unprepared. After buying a French phrasebook, which was completely useless, I did my own research.
I thought about French words I needed to survive daily activities, such as commuting, socialising, shopping etc. I came up with the best French phrases that truly helped me get on my feet.
Top most useful French phrases
Excusez-moi, où est…? – Excuse me, where is…?
Où se trouve la station de métro la plus proche? – Where is the closest metro station?
Un billet, s’il vous plaît. – One ticket, please.
Avez-vous une carte en anglais, s’il vous plaît? – Do you have a menu in English, please?
Je voudrais…, s’il vous plaît. – I would like…, please.
Au secours! – Help! Emergency!
J’ai besoin d’un médecin qui parle anglais. – I need a doctor who speaks English.
Où est la pharmacie? – Where is the pharmacy?
J’ai une douleur ici. – I have a pain here.
A bientôt – See you soon.
Vous parlez anglais? – Do you speak English?
Comment allez-vous? – How are you? (formal)
Très bien / mal / pas mal – Very good / bad / not bad
Ça va? – How are you? (informal)
Ça va. – I’m fine. (informal response to Ça va?)
Oui / non – Yes / no
Comment vous appelez-vous? – What’s your name? (formal) / Tu t’appelles comment? (informal)
Je m’appelle… – My name is… (informal)
Enchanté(e) – Nice to meet you.
Je suis de… / Je viens de… – I am from…
Où habitez-vous? – Where do you live? (formal)
J’habite à… – I live in…
Je ne parle pas espagnol. Je parle allemand. – I don’t speak Spanish. I speak German.
Parlez-vous français? Tu parles anglais? – Do you speak French? (formal) Do you speak English? (informal)
Je comprends. – I understand.
Je ne comprends pas – I don’t understand.
Pouvez-vous m’aider? / Tu peux m’aider? – Can you help me? (formal / informal)
Comment? – What?
Bien sûr. – Of course.
Je ne sais pas. Je sais. – I don’t know. I know.
Voici… / Voilà – Here is/are… / There it is.
Il y a… / Il y avait… – There is/are… / There was/were…
Comment dit-on ____ en français? – How do you say ____ in French?
Qu’est-ce que c’est que ça? – What is that?
J’ai chaud / J’ai froid. – I’m hot / I’m cold.
J’ai faim / J’ai soif. – I’m hungry / I’m thirsty.
Ce n’est pas grave. – It’s no problem. / It’s alright.
J’ai oublié. – I forgot.
Félicitations! – Congratulations!
Je vous aime / Je t’aime. – I love you. (formal and plural / informal)
