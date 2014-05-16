The name of the Académie Francaise resonates with anybody who has ever cursed the French language. For most of us expats, this institution simply exists in order to wind us up. What’s wrong with un email, why do we have to say un courriel? And whoever referred to a match de foot as une partie or a start-up company as a jeune-pousse? Serving as the official guardian of the French language is only one of the Académie’s functions. How well the Académie fulfills these functions is a point of some contention amongst the French. A disillusioned article in the French weekly Télérama (13 June 2007) once claimed that not only did the Académie fail to move with the times, it also failed in its mission to honor the best writers in the French language. The history of the Académie

The Académie's mission

The history of the Académie One of the few vestiges of France’s royal past, the Académie was established in 1635 by Cardinal Richelieu, Louis XIII’s regent. It was an answer to censorship of subversive academics who might plot against the monarchy. Since then members have included some of France’s greatest literary talents, plus scientists, doctors, oceanographers, anthropologists, and politicians. But some greats never made it, such as Molière, Gustave Flaubert or Jean-Paul Sartre. Emile Zola received 24 rejections. If the Académie was responsible for some blatant canonical omissions such as these, it has to be said that its task is not easy. Its primary role is the ongoing compilation of a dictionary that protects the uniqueness of the French language. But as globalization and the Internet make English an omnipresence in most workplaces, the Académie has a job catching up with the ever-expanding English vocabulary that springs up to cater for new developments in software, technology, and cyberspace. The regulations laid down by Cardinal Richelieu stipulate that “the principal function of the Académie shall be to work with all possible care and diligence to give our language certain rules, and to render it pure, eloquent, and able to deal with the arts and sciences.”

The Académie’s mission To the question of how the Académie fulfills its mission, the Académie’s Perpetual Secretary, Maurice Druon, replied: “How do we implement our mission? By revising, several pages of the Dictionnaire every week; accepting or rejecting, often by a vote, words newly introduced; by updating definitions, recording new meanings, and indicating the register of language. We also issue cautions, warnings and statements, and judgments. We do our best to induce a sense of sin in those who maltreat the French language. And when we reach the letter Z we start again, like Penelope at her weaving. A new edition of the Dictionnaire appears at intervals of 30 to 50 years.” It sounds a thankless task and is in part to blame for France’s reputation as being monolingual, defensive of their language and, at times, downright rude to those who don’t speak it very well. But this is a stereotype that is rapidly wearing thin. Younger generations in France acknowledge the importance of learning English in the attempt to improve their job prospects. Even the Académie makes some exceptions, allowing the inclusion of certain English words; these include words such as interview, reporter, and bulldozer.