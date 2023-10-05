Top 10: Most popular French terms of endearment Here are the classic and common terms of endearment you hear people use in France. You can say these terms of French endearment to either men (M), women (F), or children (and, why not, even cats and goldfish), and in general, most of these have the same general meaning as saying sweetie or honey. Mon amour: my love Mon chou: My cabbage, but chou can also be short for a French cream puff called chou chantilly or chou à la crème. Chouchou: Derived from chou Mon ange: My angel Mon bébé: My baby Doudou: What kids call their favorite toy or blankie Mon coeur: My heart Mon trésor: My treasure Ma chérie (F), mon chéri (M): My darling Ma puce: My flea

More cute French words of endearment for honey, sweetheart, and darling Many French terms of endearment sound strange – sometimes even like insults – to English speakers, and apparently were born on a farm. No matter what the literal translation, the following terms of endearment generally have the same or similar meaning to calling someone sweetie pie, pooky face, honey bunny, cheeky poo… you get the drift. Most can be used for men (M), women (F), or children. These start with mon (M) or ma (F), depending on the noun’s gender: Mon biquet (M), ma biquette (F): My goat

(F): My quail Mon chaton (M): my kitten

(M): My duck Ma crevette (F): My shrimp, often used for people of small stature

(M): My rabbit Mon poussin (M): My baby chicken

(F): Childish word for chicken Mon poulet (M), ma poule (F): My chicken

(F): My doe, as in doe a dear Ma choupinette (F): Derived from chou and choupine, which means cute

(M), (F): No translation Ma bichette (F): Derived from doe

: My baby love Mamour : My love; contraction of mon or ma with amour

(F): My little doll Ma princesse (F): My princess

(F): Derived from poupée, my dolly Ma belle (F): My pretty, like the Beatles song Michelle, ma belle

Less common French pet names All these French terms of endearment can also be used as nicknames or to refer to the people you love: Mon b eau (M): My handsome

: My teddy bear Ma Douce (F): My sweet

(M): My elf Mon petit monstre: My little monster Ma fée (F): My fairy

: literally, “my little bit”. Especially used for small children. Mon bijou : My jewel

(F): The soft white part of bread. Very old fashioned. Mon étoile: My star

: Love of my life Mon bonheur: My happiness

For lovers only: intimate French terms of endearment Mon amoureux (M), mon amoureuse (F): My lover; some people will say this to children, as it does not necessarily mean someone you bed, but it’s honestly a little creepy.

(M): My man Ma nana (F): my girlfriend, informal

(F): same as above, but a little more outdated Mon mec (M): my boyfriend

(M): as above, but a bit outdated Ma meuf (F): Used to be ghetto but is now used quite widely

: My half, similar to my better half Mon fiancé (M), ma fiancée (F): does not necessarily mean you are engaged