Vaccinations in Italy

The Italian vaccination system Vaccines have been in Italy since the end of the 18th century when, in 1799, physician Luigi Sacco tested the cowpox vaccine on himself and a small number of pediatric patients. Since then, the country has implemented several mandatory vaccination policies to keep its population safe. Rome, Italy (Photo: Simona Granati – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) The Italian Medicines Agency (Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco – AIFA) approves and regulates all medications, treatments, and vaccines. Meanwhile, multiple government bodies oversee the Italian national vaccination program, specifically the Ministry of Health (Ministero della Salute) and the Higher Institute of Health (Istituto Superiore di Sanità – ISS). The latter is Italy’s main center for medical research, disease control, and technical-scientific advice on public health. Generally, Italians trust the healthcare system. However, many have a skeptical attitude toward vaccinations. Accordingly, a 2019 Eurobarometer report shows only 78% of Italians believed that vaccines effectively prevent infectious diseases (compared to 85% of all Europeans). Likewise, a quarter of Italians do not rate recommended shots as essential and just over 45% of the population thinks vaccinations are only important for children. Moreover, a third of the population (32%) believes that vaccines weaken the immune system or cause the disease they protect against (34%). Especially people over the age of 50 are hesitant to get optional vaccines. For example, only 56% choose to get a standard flu vaccine. Similarly, just 14% of people received the pneumococcal vaccine, and a mere 10% protected themselves against herpes zoster or shingles.

Vaccinations for children The ISS vaccination schedule is unquestionably the best reference point for understanding what vaccinations children will need and at what age they are required to get them. First, you must register with the SSN and choose a family doctor or pediatrician before you can access vaccinations for your children. Of course, you don’t pay for general practitioner (GP) visits or the shots, because the SSN covers children’s healthcare.

Mandatory and recommended vaccinations Generally, Italian families start vaccinating their little ones from three months old and continue throughout childhood. Therefore, children will receive mandatory shots against the most common diseases and parents can also request optional vaccinations. The mandatory and elective shots are free because the SSN covers both types. Photo: Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images Medical practitioners recommend specific adult vaccinations but these are not mandatory. For example, if you did not have the HPV vaccine as a child, you can choose – or refuse – to get it as an adult. First, the required vaccinations (vaccinazioni obbligatorie) in Italy are: Vaccine Diseases and infections it protects against Number of doses dTapIPV vaccine Diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, and polio Two Hexavalent vaccine (DTaP/IPV/HepB/Hib) Diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae type b Three HPV vaccine Human papillomavirus Two or three Quadrivalent vaccine (MMRV or MMR+V) Measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox Three Second, are the recommended but voluntary shots: Vaccine Diseases and infections it protects against Number of doses COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 One dTapIPV vaccine Diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, and polio One every 10 years HPV vaccine Human papillomavirus Two or three Influenza vaccine Common flu One every year Meningococcal ACWY conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) Bacterial meningitis One or two Meningococcal B vaccine (MenB) Bacterial meningitis Four Meningococcal C conjugate vaccine (MenC) Bacterial meningitis Two Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) Pneumococcal disease Three Polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV) Pneumococcal disease Two Rotavirus vaccine Rotavirus Two Zoster vaccine Herpes zoster (shingles) Two Other additional vaccinations Evidently, your vaccination schedule might change if you are: In a particular line of work

At high risk of infection

Have a weak immune system In that case, you might get a vaccine earlier or more often. Indeed, consult your doctor or access the ISS vaccination schedule to stay updated.

Vaccination schedule in Italy The following is a recommended schedule for mandatory and optional vaccines: Age Mandatory vaccinations Optional vaccinations 3 months First dose of Hexavalent vaccine First dose of MenB vaccine

First dose of PCV

First dose of Rotavirus vaccine 4 months Second dose of MenB vaccine

Second dose of Rotavirus vaccine 5 months Second dose of Hexavalent vaccine Second dose of PCV 6 months Third dose of MenB vaccine 11 months Third dose of Hexavalent vaccine Third dose of PCV 13–15 months First dose of Quadrivalent vaccine Fourth dose of MenB vaccine

First dose of MenC vaccine 6 years old Second dose of Quadrivalent vaccine

First dose of dTapIPV vaccine 12–18 years old Second dose of dTapIPV vaccine Two or three doses of HPV vaccine

First dose of MenACWY vaccine

Second dose of MenC vaccine Besides, adults can also get the following voluntary vaccinations at any time: COVID-19

Herpes zoster

Common flu

PPSV (Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine)

COVID-19 vaccinations Since these became widely available, anyone registered with the SSN can access COVID-19 vaccines, throughout Italy free of charge. Of course, you can visit the website of the Ministry of Health for any recent COVID-19 updates and vaccine mandates.

Vaccinations for pensioners As said before, adult vaccinations are not mandatory in Italy. However, doctors strongly encourage anyone over 65 to get vaccinated against: Herpes zoster

Pneumococcal disease

Common flu Photo: Roberto Silvino/NurPhoto via Getty Images Usually, the GP will administer any vaccinations, but the nursing staff at local hospitals or care facilities can also do it. Otherwise, pharmacies can also provide certain shots, although this is less common. Similarly to all required and recommended vaccines, the shots for senior citizens are free when they register with the SSN.

Vaccinations for special groups Indeed, your medical practitioner may recommend additional vaccinations depending on your situation. For example, women can opt for the HPV vaccination that offers protection against cervical cancer. Pregnant women can also get the Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis (Dtap) vaccine to prevent diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough and protect the fetus. Doctors also recommend ancillary vaccinations for at-risk patients with chronic health issues.

Travel vaccinations in Italy Obviously, you might need vaccinations before traveling to Italy, depending on your country of origin. For instance, if you are traveling from the U.S., you are advised to get the following: Routine vaccinations ( e.g., chickenpox, flu, diphtheria, herpes zoster, measles, mumps, polio, rubella, tetanus, and whooping cough)

Hepatitis A and B

Rabies (if you plan on being around wild animals)

Tick-borne encephalitis (if you engage in outdoor activities in areas ticks are likely to be found) Of course, if you travel to another country, you might also need specific vaccinations (e.g., against yellow fever, typhoid, rabies, or cholera). So, check the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Ministero degli Affari Esteri) website or consult with your GP before your travels. Generally, the SSN does not cover travel vaccinations and costs can range up to €100 unless you have private health insurance.