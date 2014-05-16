Pregnancy and having a baby in the Netherlands Hospitals remain the most popular place for having a baby in the Netherlands, although as many as one in eight babies are born at home. This is one of the highest rates of home births of all highly-developed countries, although significantly less than the 35% recorded in the 1990s. This is in stark contrast to countries such as the UK, where home births make up just over 2% of the total births each year. The Dutch view childbirth as a natural process and not a medical condition. Consequently, pregnant women interact most with midwives – and, given the nature of the healthcare system, may see different midwives within a clinic over the course of their pregnancy, unless they specifically book with one particular professional. Parents receive a maximum of 10 days of assistance from a maternity nurse. The nurse is on-hand to offer advice, support, and assist with everyday chores. Expatica’s guide to Read more about home births in the Netherlands Read more The booklet on having a baby in the Netherlands by ACCESS provides further information on giving birth in the Netherlands.

Accessing maternity services in the Netherlands Similar to most other countries in the developed world, the first port of call upon suspecting that you’re pregnant in the Netherlands is to visit your doctor. He or she will confirm the pregnancy and carry out a blood test before referring you to a midwife. From here on, the midwife generally provides your prenatal care. If you suffer complications, the midwife refers you to the attention of a GP or gynecologist. You are free to select a midwife of your choice, so it’s a good idea to speak to friends or colleagues for recommendations, particularly if you are keen to find a midwife with a strong grasp of English. However, Dutch nationals generally have an excellent command of English. You can also consult the Royal Dutch Organization of Midwives (KNOV – Koninklijke Nederlandse Organisatie van Verloskundigen), where you can search for midwives in your town or city. You can also pick up a directory of local midwives from your GP during your initial screening. For more information, read about healthcare in the Netherlands for an overview of the system.

Pregnancy testing in the Netherlands If your period is late and you think may be pregnant, you can buy a urine test at the supermarket, chemist, or pharmacy. Tests cost between €5 and €15 and various brands are available. If you have a negative test but think you might be pregnant, repeat the test one week after your missed period or talk to your GP about a confirmatory blood test.

Abortion in the Netherlands Abortion is legal on request up to 21 weeks after conception in the Netherlands and for medical reasons up to 24 weeks. Licensed and dedicated clinics perform the operation in addition to some regulated hospitals. Women can call abortion clinics themselves, but a GP can also refer a woman to an abortion clinic or to a hospital that performs the operation. Abortion patients may need answer some routine questions, such as why they want to have the operation and they will be advised of all their options and their risks. There’s a mandatory wait of five days so there’s enough time to think the decision through. Abortions in the Netherlands are free for residents. Licensed hospitals and abortion clinics carry out the procedures while health insurers cover the costs. Fiom, the national specialists in unwanted pregnancies and biological descent, has information in Dutch on abortion and other options such as adoption and foster placement.

Delivery in the Netherlands: hospitals, home births, or birth houses If you plan on having a baby in the Netherlands at a hospital, you must attend the one closest to your home unless told otherwise. Your midwife will meet you at the hospital’s maternity ward on the day of delivery. It’s important to note that midwives in the Netherlands prefer birth to be as natural as possible; hence, the use of drugs to relieve pain during birth is quite rare. If you do insist on accessing drugs, however, then you must discuss it with the hospital prior to delivery and request them again when you check in. Don’t hesitate to ask if an anesthetist is available in the eventuality of an after-hours delivery. Most women leave the hospital within a few hours of delivery, sometimes as quickly as four later. Any complications before, during, or after the birth will usually see an obstetrician or pediatrician called upon. Following the birth, parents receive a growth book (Het Groeiboek) in which to keep track of vaccinations and other important medical details relating to the child. Delivery outside of a hospital For home births, the midwife will arrive upon being notified and assist you through the process. A nurse will also be present to ensure the delivery goes as smoothly as possible. Bear in mind, however, that pain relief is not an option during home births. Women who choose a home birth receive a Kraampakket, or maternity box, from their insurer. In addition, the midwife will bring her own kit of specialized equipment. In some towns and cities, there are also special birthing houses (kraamzorghotel), with a homely environment while enabling a partner to stay overnight. You must register your intent to use a kraamzorghotel up to two months in advance of your due date. Visit Kraamzorg Rotterdam for an example of a birth house. Outpatient clinics (poliklinisch) are also popular with some women, as the delivery involves both a midwife and a doctor. This service is available in most hospitals. Clarify this well in advance with the hospital closest to your home. Although birth and pre-natal care are part of your basic health insurance package, it may be helpful to purchase additional private insurance in order to protect yourself from the costs of any medical complications that may follow. All newborns in the Netherlands receive Vitamin K following their birth. In addition, newborns receive vaccinations within eight days, with regular vaccinations scheduled up until the age of nine. Newborns may receive vaccinations against infectious diseases such as Hepatitis B, Measles, Polio, or Tetanus. More information is available from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment. Your child’s health is thereafter overseen by the GGD GHOR Nederland, which provides community health services.

Post-natal care in the Netherlands One of the unique features of having a baby in the Netherlands is every woman’s entitlement to a maternity nurse (Kraamzorg); mandatory basic insurance packages cover the cost of this. The service will see a medical professional attend your home every day during the week following the birth, with their services covered by your health insurance. In some cases, however, it may not be completely covered, so it is important to clarify this beforehand. As well as being able to offer advice and answer any questions you may have, the Kraamzorg can also assist with everything from general household chores to purchasing groceries. Depending on your needs, the maternity nurse will be available to assist you full-time or for just a few hours each day. If you wish to take advantage of the service you should register your interest prior to your 12th week of pregnancy in order to ensure you are allocated a nurse in time for your birth. Parents receive a book that documents the child’s growth and general health information. During the first few years, the child will receive regular check-ups in order to monitor his or her health. Nurseries and childcare Other post-natal services are available from various church and community groups, offering everything from exercise classes to additional nursing assistance at home. English-speaking nurseries (Peuterspeelzaal) are also available, although most nurseries in the Netherlands are Dutch-speaking only. Expatica’s guide to Read more about childcare in the Netherlands Read more It is never too early to register your child for daycare, for instance, when you are pregnant. Governmental policy (in English) is available from the Rijksoverheid (in Dutch). Parents in the Netherlands are entitled to child allowances, which may open more doors when choosing how to finance your childcare. Vaccinations for children The Dutch subscribe to the belief that every child must be given the best possible start in life. Consequently, the country’s National Immunization Program vaccinates children living in the Netherlands for free against nearly a dozen different diseases. Vaccination is not compulsory, but over 95% of parents in the country have their children inoculated. The first round is before the age of four in the Netherlands, usually at a baby and toddler clinic. By the age of nine, two vaccines are repeated: DTP (diphtheria, tetanus and polio) and MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella; BMR in Dutch). Girls are also offered a vaccination to protect them against cervical cancer in the year they turn 13. Vaccinations for schoolchildren are provided either by the municipal health services or at a youth and family center (CJG). Expatica’s guide to See the vaccination schedule in the Netherlands Read more Doctors generally discuss vaccinations about a month to six weeks in advance of each round. Healthcare staff provide a certificate for the child’s records afterwards. Breastfeeding in the Netherlands Breastfeeding is an accepted part of everyday life for millions of women worldwide, and the practice is strongly endorsed by health bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO). Public attitudes to the practice differ, however. Women who breastfeed in public can find themselves at the receiving end of a few stares and occasionally even a comment in an otherwise liberal country. As recently as 2015, women in the Netherlands reported being told off by staff at cafés and shops, but attitudes have since relaxed considerably. Many companies and public institutions now welcome women to breastfeed in public and will display a logo near the entrance. Several municipalities openly declare themselves breastfeeding friendly; you can find out more about them at Voedingscentrum.nl (in Dutch). If you’re told off in a public place, however, don’t hesitate to confront the institution about it; as in most matters, the Dutch appreciate directness. There are no laws against public breastfeeding. Photo credit: Helena Jankovičová Kováčová / Pexels For women returning to work, Dutch law requires that employees must provide a space for them to breastfeed their babies for the first nine months and allow for 25% of work time to be spent on feeding the baby or pumping while on pay. After that, conditions for breastfeeding must still be met, such as nursing rooms and timely breaks, but time spent breastfeeding isn’t paid for anymore. Read more about the law (in Dutch).

Registration of birth Your local city hall (gemeentehuis) requires all newborns to be fully registered within 72 hours of birth. Registration takes place in the municipality of birth; this is important to note in case the birth occurs in a different municipality. Both parents must present their passports, birth certificates, and residence papers at the time of registration. If applicable, marriage certificates must also be included. The city hall issues the child’s birth certificate upon completion of registration. In addition, authorities provide a kinderbijslag form, which allows parents to claim child benefits. Expats wishing to register the birth in their home country can do so via their relevant embassy in the Netherlands. However, this can only be done once a Dutch birth certificate has been obtained. Expats living in the Netherlands will need to apply for a residence permit for their child. The IND website has a comprehensive page on the subject.

Non-residents, visitors, and tourists giving birth in the Netherlands Tourists in the Netherlands must have health insurance or pay for health expenses themselves. EU citizens receive coverage from the European Health Insurance Card. Non-residents and tourists applying for a Schengen visa must take out a travel insurance policy with a coverage value of up to €30,000. Anyone who doesn’t need to apply for a visa in advance should take out a travel insurance policy – particularly if they’re planning to stay for a few months. Some travel insurance policies cover pregnant women in the first trimester. However, coverage rarely extends beyond that period unless you add on an extra component. Policies often do not cover miscarriages, either. Check with your insurer when planning your trip. In emergencies or life-threatening situations, you can call the free emergency number 112. The call center will send the help you need: ambulance, police, or the fire service. Will my child get Dutch citizenship? European countries don’t offer birthright citizenship, but a child with a Dutch mother becomes a Dutch citizen by law. With a Dutch father, the child’s parents either need to be married on the day of its birth, or the Dutch father needs to acknowledge the child before his or her seventh birthday. After that date, he must present DNA proof. Expat kids who have lived in the country for five years are eligible for Dutch citizenship.