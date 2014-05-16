Where to live in Eindhoven

Living in Eindhoven Philips and Eindhoven go hand-in-hand but the city and surrounds have a lot more to offer, as many expats have already discovered. The region accounts for around half of the country’s research and development investment. In fact, the city dubs itself Brainport. Aimed to be among the top 10 regions by 2020 in terms of technology and economy, this southeast area is a hub for start-up companies and employment opportunities. The creation of the collaborative Brainport Talent Centre (www.talentbox.nl) helps place skilled workers in international companies. Eindhoven has great connections with the railway station close to the center and the airport three kilometers away has good international access and is serviced by low-cost airlines.

Expats in Eindhoven Today, thanks to a few high-tech and multinational employers, there’s a large community of expats in Eindhoven. It also has a world-class Technical University and the Design Academy, which attract many international students. There’s vibrant nightlife along Stratumseind – the Netherlands’ longest café and bar strip – but also strong links to the nearby countryside and extensive sporting facilities. Phillips has since moved several operations to Amsterdam. The renovation of the former Philips terrain, Strijp-S, is adding an extra dimension of cultural, residential, as well as commercial areas to the city.

Housing in Eindhoven Until the arrival of Dr. Philips in 1891, Eindhoven was not much more than a collection of villages. Because of 19th-century urban planning decisions, there are no canals. Pre-1940 buildings were largely destroyed by wartime bombing. But over the years things have changed immensely and for the better. The center of Eindhoven is popular especially for people seeking apartment housing. Many expat families choose to live in the villages that surround this industrial city, where housing tends to be larger and with more green space. Eindhoven center Access to the city center is easy through a good road system. The area has good connections to other cities via train and plane, so looking at housing in surrounding areas is a viable option. Sites that can help you find a place to rent include: Homelike

HousingAnywhere

Huurwoningen

Where to live in Eindhoven Living in Eindhoven Center People living in the center have plenty of facilities, including a shopping mall and scores of international restaurants. Accommodation is mainly in new, pricey apartments, which are popular with single expats as well as couples without children. International schools (attended by children from Den Bosch and Tilburg) and the PSV football stadium are also located here. North Eindhoven (Woensel) The area north of the center is divided by wide, tree-lined boulevards, and is mainly residential in nature. Housing is generally newbuild with apartments and terraced houses for all budgets. Woensel South is a bit cheaper and there’s also a great market for ethnic shopping. East Eindhoven Situated around the Karpendonkse Lake and Eckart Forest, the area has a range of housing including some exclusive detached properties. South Eindhoven Evoluon, a conference centre and former science museum, was erected by Philips The Philips High-Tech Campus is situated at Gestel along with the International Primary School, the Open-air Museum as well as the Tongelreep International Swimming Complex. Expats also gravitate towards Stratum, with its wide range of modestly priced to exclusive housing.

Eindhoven real estate in surrounding villages The villages closely surrounding Eindhoven’s centre are popular with expat families. Some international schools in the Netherlands are still within cycling distance and the sense of community is greater. Nuenen was home to Vincent van Gogh (1883–1885) and the older center stretches around a leafy village green. There’s some detached housing; on the other hand, outer areas are newer and mid-priced. Veldhoven is virtually a southwest suburb (the other side of the A2). Housing is generally modern and in a range of price bands. Best is a contemporary village with good access, while more rural retreats can be found in Waalre, which is surrounded by large areas of forest. Queen’s celebrations in Eindhoven The twin towns of Son and Breugel are usually mentioned in a single breath, and popular with expats. Son has a pleasant old centre but the majority of housing is located in newer, greener (and more expensive) districts.

Eindhoven population and links Population: 221,402

International population: 29.5%

Link: www.eindhoven.nl

International schools: International School Eindhoven

Facts about Eindhoven 7,100: the number of students enrolled at the Eindhoven University of Technology.

1982: the year the archaeological open-air Eindhoven Museum started focusing on relics found in the country from the Iron Age and Middle Ages.

1,000: the square meters of the Parktheater stage, one of the largest stages in the country for music and performing arts.

33.3: the city has the highest percentage of public green areas in the country.

26: the date in February 2017 when the traditional Dutch Carnival celebrations take over the city.

2011: the year Eindhoven was dubbed the smartest city in the world by the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) in New York, meaning the region makes best use of ICT and broadband internet.

2013: the year Forbes named Eindhoven the world’s most inventive city (based on patents issued).