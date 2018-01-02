Job opportunities in a growing region The Dutch provinces in the north have seen immense growth and development over the last decade; in fact, the region is one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Investment in the area has increased largely due to the Northern Netherlands Provinces Alliance (Samenswerkingsverband Nord Nederland – SNN). This attracted nearly €1.5 billion of EU development funding since 2000. This is on top of more than €1.2 billion of foreign investment in new projects, creating thousands of jobs. These more rural provinces of the Netherlands have traditionally had a strong agricultural sector. There are a number of other key growing industries including healthcare, energy, technology, and life sciences. There are approximately 600 international companies operating in the northern Netherlands, including multinationals such as IBM and Google. Expats looking for skilled work will find many opportunities, particularly in metropolitan areas. Groningen is the largest city in the northern Netherlands with a research university and vast student population. Leeuwarden, with its ancient architectural delights, is the economic hub of Friesland. Assen, the capital of Drenthe, is the fastest-growing city in the region, with strong healthcare and service sectors. If you’re a budding entrepreneur, there is a subsidy scheme in the region for people looking to start up a Dutch business. Citizens from EU/EFTA nations can move freely to the northern Netherlands to look for work. Those from outside the EU/EFTA must apply for the relevant Dutch work permit, like they would anywhere else.

Study at one of the oldest universities in the Netherlands If you’re looking to study in the Netherlands, the northern Dutch provinces boast one of the most reputable universities in the country. The University of Groningen is the second-oldest university in the Netherlands. In fact, it’s currently the 80th ranked university in the world according to Times Higher Education. The university hosts over 30,000 students from 120 nationalities. It’s a distinguished research institution specializing in energy, healthy ageing and sustainable society. There are also a number of universities of applied sciences, including the Hanze University of Applied Sciences in Groningen and the Stenden University of Applied Sciences with locations in Leeuwarden and Drenthe. If you’re after something less formal, all three Dutch provinces in the north offer distance learning through Open University and a wide range of courses through the Volksuniversiteit (people’s university). A basic level of Dutch is usually necessary for these; learn it at one of the many language schools in the area. Expats who want to enroll their children in English-speaking international schools have options at all levels, including the International School Eerde and the International School Groningen.

A more relaxed lifestyle The northern provinces of the Netherlands are known for being quieter and having a gentler pace of life. This makes them ideal for expats wanting to escape the bustle of the city while remaining within reach. But that’s not to say there is not plenty to do in the north. Each province offers its own distinct Dutch experience. Friesland has the historic, culturally rich city of Leeuwarden, as well as five West Frisian Islands which can be reached by ferry or – during low tide of the Wadden Sea – by mudflat hiking. In exceptionally cold winter, the lakes of the province host the popular Elfstedentocht speedskating competition – though the last time was in 1997. Groningen, with its large student population, is the metropolis of the north, with a young, vibrant cultural scene. It even has the most contented citizens in a EU study of 75 cities in 2007. Assen is home to the world-famous TT Circuit racing track, known as the cathedral of motorcycling to sports fans. The northern Netherlands provinces offer high living standards, including low crime, low pollution levels, and lower prices. The cost of living in Groningen is around 25% cheaper than in Amsterdam.