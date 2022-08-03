The best cities to move to in the Netherlands

In need of a flexible rental in the Netherlands? Check out Homelike. This easy-to-use property portal has a whole host of temporary, fully furnished rentals so you can find a place to stay. Start your adventure right and find your next long-term stay with Homelike.

If you’re trying to decide on a Dutch city to live in, read on to find out about:

Before deciding where to live, it’s helpful to consider your lifestyle and factors that matter most to you, such as the cost of living , availability of relevant job opportunities and access to amenities such as schools.

When thinking about moving to the Netherlands, Amsterdam is often the first city that comes to mind. While Amsterdam is indeed one of the best cities in the Netherlands for expats, there are many other great places in the country worth considering. As a small country with excellent public transport connections and road networks , it’s common for residents to live in one city and commute to work in another.

The best cities in the Netherlands

Amsterdam

With its picturesque canal houses, vibrant atmosphere, and international community, it’s easy to understand why so many people choose to move to Amsterdam. Expats from over 180 nationalities live in the capital, making it a truly multicultural city. There’s always something to do in Amsterdam, given its many cultural events and world-class museums, such as the Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum.

Amsterdam is the largest city in the Netherlands by the number of inhabitants, home to 873,338 people as of 2021. Despite its large population, it’s not difficult to escape the crowds and find more peaceful areas to live in. There are an impressive 30 parks in the city, and you’re never too far from the water, whether it’s canals, lakes, or even beaches you’re looking for.

There are seven districts in Amsterdam, each with its own distinctive qualities. If you enjoy the convenience of living in the center, Centrum is a good bet, as are some parts of West, Oost, and Zuid. However, you can expect to pay high prices and face stiff competition for housing in these areas. In fact, Amsterdam is currently the most expensive city in Europe for renting, according to the 2022 International Rent Index by HousingAnywhere. Areas slightly further away from the city center, such as Nieuwe-West, Zuid-Oost, and Noord, sometimes have more affordable housing.

Rotterdam

Rotterdam is the second-largest city in the Netherlands after Amsterdam. Unlike most Dutch cities, Rotterdam is known for its bold modern landscapes that were built after most of the city was destroyed during the Second World War.

Rotterdam is a lively, multicultural metropolis with countless cultural attractions and activities. Many of its well-known sights are hallmarks of the city’s unique urban architecture. These include the Cube Houses (Kijk-Kubus), the Erasmus bridge (Erasmusbrug), and the Market Hall (Markthal). Considering the global significance of Rotterdam’s maritime industry, it’s also worth taking a boat tour of the Europoort harbor, Europe’s largest port.

Rent in Rotterdam is ranked the fourth-most expensive in the Netherlands, making it cheaper than Amsterdam, Utrecht, and The Hague. Many expats in Rotterdam live in neighborhoods close to the city center (Centrum), such as Kralingen, Rotterdam Noord, and Kop van Zuid. Quieter neighborhoods slightly further away from the center include the leafy Hillegersberg and the up-and-coming Prinsenland.

The Hague

The Hague (Den Haag) is a city close to the seaside, offering a unique blend of modern cityscapes and access to beautiful nature. It’s home to the seat of the Dutch government, the royal family, and the United Nations’ International Court of Justice. Many embassies and international organizations are also based in The Hague, making it a vibrant multicultural hub. In fact, around 57% of the city’s residents have a ‘migration background.’

The Hague is the third largest city in the Netherlands, with nearly 550,000 inhabitants as of 2021. While it’s quieter than Amsterdam, there’s still plenty to see and do in the city. A few of its noteworthy sights include the Mauritshuis, the Binnenhof, and Scheveningen beach, one of the most popular seaside resorts in the Netherlands.

There are eight city districts and 44 neighborhoods in The Hague – the largest of these is Centrum. Some of the most popular expat neighborhoods include Zeeheldenkwartier, Statenkwartier, and Achipelbuurt. Although The Hague’s housing market is expensive and competitive, the cost of living is generally cheaper than in Amsterdam and Utrecht.

Utrecht

Utrecht is one of the oldest cities in the Netherlands and is often called a little Amsterdam. It’s easy to see why, given its charming canals that wind around the historic center. The city is located in the center of the mainland Netherlands and is very well-connected to many larger cities like Amsterdam, The Hague, and Rotterdam.

Some of Utrecht’s unmissable sights include the Dom Tower (Domtoren), the tallest cathedral tower in the Netherlands, and the city’s old canal, the Oudegracht, which runs through the historic center. Music lovers can also catch performances from world-renowned artists at the TivoliVredenburg, one of the Netherlands’ largest concert venues.

Utrecht was ranked the second most popular place to live in the Netherlands, according to the 2019 Residential Ranking Report by JLL. It’s also the second most expensive place to live in the country, but you can find more affordable housing outside the historic center. Some desirable neighborhoods include Oost, Hoograven, Lombok, and Wittevrouwen. Outside the city, Leidsche Rijn is a newer and more affordable suburb that’s close to nature. The wider Utrecht province also comprises several smaller towns that are very popular among expats, such as Amersfoort.

Haarlem

Haarlem is a small, historical city in the northwest of the Netherlands, conveniently located close to Amsterdam. It’s considered one of the most attractive cities in the Netherlands, with its idyllic cobbled streets, medieval buildings, and winding waterways.

A city steeped in rich history, there are plenty of impressive landmarks and noteworthy museums to visit in Haarlem. These include the Frans Hals Museum and Teylers Museum, the country’s oldest museum.

Haarlem has an advantageous location close to the capital and the seaside, making it an increasingly popular destination for expats. With this popularity comes inevitably high housing prices. However, considering Haarlem’s compact size, it’s worth looking into residential neighborhoods outside the center. Some expat-friendly neighborhoods include Oude Amsterdamsebuurt, Kleine Hout, and Leidsevaartbuurt, as well as the more upmarket Koninginnebuurt and Kleverparkbuurt. If you prefer to live closer to the coast, you may enjoy living in Haarlem’s suburbs, such as Bloemendaal, Heemstede, and Overveen.

Leiden

Leiden is a picturesque university city located in the middle of the Randstad region. It’s known as the knowledge epicenter of the Netherlands and is home to the oldest university in the country.

Leiden is a small and compact city that’s bustling with energy, thanks to its large student and international community. A city rich in cultural heritage, Leiden has at least 13 museums, including the Museum de Lakenhal and the Naturalis Biodiversity Center. The city also has great public transport connections to Amsterdam, The Hague, and Rotterdam.

With an influx of students each year, affordable housing in the city center is scarce. Popular neighborhoods close to the center include Professorenwijk, Tuinstadwijk and Lage Mors. Further from the center, Merenwijk and Stevenshof are newer neighborhoods that are well-suited to families.

Groningen

Groningen is the largest city in the north of the Netherlands, named the Martinistad after its 13th-century landmark tower, the Martinitoren. The northern provinces of the Netherlands are known to be quieter, but there’s still plenty to do in Groningen. For such a small city, Groningen has a lively city center and a vibrant arts and culture scene, largely thanks to its huge student population.

Groningen consistently ranks as one of the happiest cities in Europe, according to European Commission reports. Their research considers factors such as quality of life, education, and healthcare.

While Groningen is further from Schiphol Airport and other major cities, housing prices are significantly lower than in the Randstad. In fact, rent in Groningen is around 53% lower than in Amsterdam. Popular neighborhoods among students and expats include Schilderswijk and Zeeheldenbuurt, close to the Noorderplantsoen park. Rivierenbuurt and the alternative Oosterport district are other desirable areas.

Maastricht

Maastricht is a historical city in the south of the Netherlands and the capital of Limburg. Located on the banks of the Meuse River (Maas), Maastricht boasts beautiful riverside views, medieval architecture, and cobblestone streets. It also has a unique cosmopolitan atmosphere, thanks to its proximity to Belgium and Germany.

Maastricht has the second highest number of national heritage sights (rijksmonumenten) in the Netherlands after Amsterdam. This includes the Sint Servaasbrug bridge, the oldest bridge in the Netherlands, and Sint-Servaasbasiliek, one of the country’s oldest churches. It’s also known as the carnival city of the Netherlands, hosting one of Europe’s largest and most spectacular carnivals every year.

Many expats live in Wyck and Céramique, which are very close to the center, on the eastern bank of the Meuse River. Other sought-after areas are Boschstraatkwartier, Bosscherveld, and Lanakerveld, located northwest of the city. Sint Pieter is a popular green residential area in the south, close to some of the city’s most unique sights. These include the Zonneberg Caves (Grotten Zonneberg), castle ruins in Hoeve Lichtenberg, and Mount Saint Peter (Sint Pietersberg).

Eindhoven

Eindhoven is a city in the North Brabant province in the south of the Netherlands. It’s the birthplace of the electronics conglomerate Philips, and many other high-tech companies. Eindhoven has since become known as a technology and design hub and has even been branded the Silicon Valley of the Netherlands.

Eindhoven is also one of the greenest cities in the country. According to the University of Groningen, green space makes up nearly 28% of the inner city area. Another bonus of living in Eindhoven is that you are closer to Eindhoven Airport, the second busiest airport in the Netherlands.

In the center of Eindhoven, you’ll find a lot of apartment housing, which is often expensive. The center may be more suitable for single expats or couples without children. Many expat families live on the outskirts of the city, where housing tends to be more spacious. Some in-demand districts include Wonesel-West, a hip residential area north of the city center, and Karpen, a popular multicultural neighborhood.

Nijmegen

Nijmegen is the largest city in the Gelderland province, located close to the German border. It’s the oldest city in the Netherlands, dating back to Roman times. As such, the city is full of magnificent ancient buildings, such as the Stevenskerk in the Grote Markt square. Nijmegen also has much more to offer than just its historic sights. The city center has a lively atmosphere, with many cafés, restaurants, and shops to enjoy. You can even go shopping on the country’s oldest shopping street, Lange Hezelstraat.

The city hosts the annual Four Days Marches (De Vierdaagse), the world’s largest multiple-day walking event. If you enjoy walking, it’s a memorable way to discover Nijmegen’s beautiful surroundings.

The cost of living in Nijmegen, particularly rent, is considerably lower than in other major cities. Nijmegen comprises several districts around the city center located south of the Waal river and Nijmegen-Noord, north of the river. Many expats also live in Dukenberg and Lindenholt, which offer plenty of access to green spaces.