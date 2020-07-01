An overview of shopping in the Netherlands Historically speaking, shopping in the Netherlands centered around the main street (hoogstraat) through towns and cities, as well as market squares (markt/plein). Today, these continue to be the areas where you’ll find the widest range of shops and banks, as well as restaurants, bars, and more. Throughout the Netherlands, these central areas have excellent transport links, including trams, buses, and, of course, bike paths. Expatica’s guide to Need groceries? Check out our guide to Dutch supermarkets Read more Unlike some other countries, the Netherlands has been able to maintain these central areas as the main shopping districts. However, you’ll find some of the larger retailers (including furniture and electrical stores) in purpose-built retail parks on the edge of town. But don’t worry if you don’t have a car, because even out-of-town shopping areas have excellent cycle infrastructure. Generally, shops in the Netherlands open at either 08:00 or 09:00 and close around 18:00 on weekdays and Saturdays. Hours on Sunday are likely to differ in small towns and villages but may remain the same in larger shopping areas. In more rural areas, you may find that some shops close on Monday morning, too. Most stores have a list of opening hours visible near the entrance, so check ahead of time to ensure you don’t miss out.

Dutch department stores Department stores might not be as numerous as in other European countries, but they more than make up for it with their product range. The most famous Dutch department store is De Bijenkorf (which literally means the beehive). This premium store has seven prominent city-center locations dotted around the Netherlands, although the most famous branch is next to Dam Square in Amsterdam. In these department stores, you’ll find many high-end products, from men’s fashion to cookware and everything in between. Some locals may also refer to HEMA as a department store. However, in reality, HEMA is more of a variety store that sells a wide range of practical goods, from basic clothing to bike accessories. Larger stores also sell groceries and some have a cafeteria where you can indulge in a Dutch specialty – a HEMA rookworst.

Sports and leisure There’s a whole lot more to this country than cycling – although you’ll probably want to check out some of these scenic biking adventures in the Netherlands. In fact, there’s a whole host of outdoor pursuits you can explore, from football to paddle boarding and everything in between. To get yourself prepared, you’ll probably want to visit your local sports and recreation shop. Thankfully, there are plenty of these stores for you to choose from in the Netherlands. The biggest nationwide chains include Decathlon and Sprinter. However, there is a network of independent sports and leisure stores across the country, so search online for your nearest one. Large Decathlon stores can be found in out-of-town retail parks, too. Unsurprisingly, the Netherlands has plenty of bike shops. The vast majority of these are independent, with most neighborhoods having their own bike shop where you can pick up accessories, repairs, or even a new ride. Relatively few chain bike shops exist in the Netherlands, although Halfords and Het Zwarte Fietsenplan may be names you see more than once if you’re looking for cycling outlets. For more information, read our guide to cycling in the Netherlands.

Books, magazines, and stationery When it comes to buying books, most expats will be more interested in finding stores that stock foreign books, whether in English, Spanish, or other languages. Thankfully, the Netherlands has a decent selection of international bookstores, including Waterstones in Amsterdam. In addition, many local bookstores will stock some English-language books, so explore your nearest store and you might be surprised by what’s inside. Dutch booksellers Bruna and Primera also sell a range of stationery, newspapers, and magazines. Some of these stores also include Post NL services, allowing you to send and receive packages in your neighborhood. Stores like HEMA and discount variety stores Xenos and Action also sell a range of stationery, alongside other household goods, dry groceries, and more.

Electrical and technology Looking for the latest gadgets and appliances for your home? Whether you’re after the latest TV or a brand-new food processor, finding tech from around the world is fairly easy in the Netherlands. The biggest Dutch chains include MediaMarkt and BCC, although you’ll still find plenty of independent stores supplying a range of electronics. For smaller household appliances and other items like cookware, Blokker can be found in most neighborhoods and small towns in the Netherlands. Alternatively, supermarkets like Lidl often have a small selection of household goods and appliances to choose from. For mobile phones, you’ll find that the largest manufacturers and operators have stores in most large towns and cities.