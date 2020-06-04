The most scenic cycling routes in the Netherlands

The sand dunes of Zandvoort Located just 9.8km from the city of Haarlem, Zandvoort is one of the most famous beach resorts in the Netherlands; and for good reason. It boasts a 9km-long blue flag sandy beach, rolling sand dunes, several popular campsites, and the famous Formula 1 race track. Just to the north of Zandvoort, the smaller beach of Bloemendaal aan Zee is known for its hip beach bars and more laid-back vibe. Both beaches are extremely popular among locals and tourists alike and are prime spots for cyclists. There are several cycling routes that you can follow from the center of Haarlem to the coast; each taking around 30 minutes. However, the route that runs through the village of Overveen offers the most varied landscape; featuring small villages, forests, and sand dunes that form part of Zuid-Kennemerland National Park. Once you reach Zandvoort, you can secure your bike in one of the bicycle parking areas and enjoy a quick dip in the North Sea. Expatica’s guide to Read our guide to cycling in the Netherlands Read more There are also numerous beach bars dotted along the coast that serve food and drink during the daytime and evening. And the best part is, if you don’t fancy cycling home afterward, you can always catch a train from Zandvoort aan Zee and take your bike with you if you buy a Bicycle Day Travel Card.

The River Vecht to Utrecht For a totally tranquil experience, fewer places beat the cycle path along the picturesque River Vecht. Winding its way between Amsterdam and Utrecht, the Vecht flows past seven beautiful towns and stunning Dutch landscapes. The country lanes along both sides of the river are ideal for cycling. The 35km route between Weesp and Utrecht, in particular, offers sensational views of the Dutch countryside; dotted with numerous country mansions, castles, and traditional windmills. Along the way, you can stop for lunch in Breukelen; the sleepy town that Brooklyn in the United States was named after. The final stretch of the route encompasses the Oudegracht, or “old canal”. This runs through the center of Utrecht and is known to be one of the most scenic canals in the Netherlands.

The polders of Waterland Located just 14km north of Amsterdam Centraal Station, the lush green polders of Waterland offer a stunning Dutch landscape to explore by bike. This is undoubtedly one of the most unique cycling routes in the Netherlands, which takes you through expansive fields scattered with traditional Dutch farms and old-style farmhouses (stolpboerderijen). This is also home to one of the Netherlands’ UNESCO World Heritage Sites, The Defence Line of Amsterdam. This 135km ring of locks, forts, dikes, and pumping stations around Amsterdam protects the land; while allowing villages such as Broek, Marken, Volendam, and Edam to exist. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Waterland is hugely popular for cycling and watersports such as kayaking, snorkeling, and windsurfing. There are several bicycle routes to take, starting at Amsterdam Centraal Station, and ranging from 39km to 80km. These include the Van Wereldformaat Route, Waterroute, and the Twiskeroute. Along the way, you can stop at one of the various pubs and cafés for a well-deserved drink and bite to eat. Just make sure you don’t venture to Waterland on an extremely windy day; you may end up cycling through it a lot faster than you intended!

The windmills at Kinderdijk Fewer places in the Netherlands are more iconic than the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Kinderdijk. Every year, thousands of tourists flock to this picturesque village in the south to see the country’s famous cluster of 18th-century windmills dotted along the Lek and Noord rivers. Amazingly, these are still fully functioning today. In fact, Kinderdijk is one of the only places in the Netherlands where you can actually see how the country’s water management system works. The area is only accessible by bike or foot, and is, therefore, one of the most popular cycling routes in the Netherlands. Starting from the windmills, you can choose from a variety of cycling tours that take from thirty minutes to the whole day. Whatever route you take, though, you will be surrounded by stunning natural landscapes, quaint Dutch villages, and thriving wildlife reserves. And if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, the cities of Gouda, Rotterdam, and Dordrecht are easy to reach by bike as well. You can also combine your cycling trip with a Waterbus ride and explore the Nationaal Park De Biesbosch where you might be lucky enough to spot some beavers.

The tulip fields of Noordoostpolder A roundup of the best cycling routes in the Netherlands wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the country’s stunning tulip fields. Located in the Netherlands’ biggest flower-growing region, Flevoland, Noordoostpolder boasts a magnificent display of the nation’s iconic flower. During the spring, you can drive, walk, or cycle along the country’s longest tulip route which encompasses over 100km. This takes you through nearly 2,500 acres of colorful fields. Along the way, you can stop off at various points and take part in fun activities. These include visiting private farms, taking a tulip photography workshop, and picking your own tulips in the flower garden of the Boerenshop. With such natural beauty on offer, it’s hardly surprising that National Geographic named this one of the world’s ultimate road trips.