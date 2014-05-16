Where to live in Haarlem

Winford Bilingual Primary School is an international school in Amsterdam, Leiden, and Haarlem. They follow the Dutch, UK, and IPC curricula, and each class has a fully-qualified English and Dutch-speaking teacher. Give your child a high-quality education in two languages at Winford Bilingual Primary School.

However, with increasing appeal and a growing population comes inevitably high rents. Prices have sky-rocketed across the city in recent years. In fact, the rent per square meter increased by 11.2% to €18.89 per month in the first quarter of 2019. That said, expats looking to move to the city have plenty of options in the surrounding neighborhoods which each offer their own unique charm.

With its beautiful cobblestone streets, quaint gabled houses, and numerous cultural attractions, Haarlem is one of the most desirable cities in the Netherlands to call home. Not only that, but it’s a shopper’s paradise. The capital of the province of North Holland, Haarlem is in a prime location, too. The city is only a 15-minute train ride from Amsterdam and 10 minutes from Zandvoort Beach. This makes it increasingly popular among expats looking for quality of life outside the buzz of Amsterdam.

The neighborhoods of Haarlem

It goes without saying that your individual preferences, requirements, and financial budget will ultimately determine where you live in Haarlem. With this in mind, here is an overview of the most popular neighborhoods and what they have to offer.

Grote Markt in Haarlem

Haarlem city center

Like all cities in the Netherlands, accommodation is more expensive in the center. While living in the bustling heart of Haarlem has its obvious benefits, properties are generally much smaller and therefore less suitable for those with children. For instance, the average rent for a three-bedroom apartment in the center is €1,450 per month; while the average monthly disposable salary – after tax – is €1,800.

Monumental building in Prinsenhof, Haarlem

One thing to consider, especially when buying a home in the center, is that many buildings in this area are classified by the government as being of historical and cultural value. As a result, they often come with strict building restrictions which limit how much you can alter the exterior. If location is your top priority, however, and you crave a vibrant social life, this is the ideal spot.

Oude Amsterdamsebuurt

Located to the east of the city, Oude Amsterdamsebuurt is a popular residential area among locals and expats alike. It is home to the Amsterdamse Poort city gate, which marks the end of the old route from Amsterdam to Haarlem. The neighborhood is made up of quiet streets lined with quaint houses and the occasional cafe.

Amsterdamse Poort city gate

It is particularly popular among the 25 to 45 age group, and 55% of residents are single. Due to its close proximity to the city center, which is just a 10-minute walk, rent remains high. However, if location is important to you, this could be an attractive option.

Kleine Hout

If living close to nature is high on your checklist, then Kleine Hout is a great option. Only a 15-minute walk south of the city center, this leafy neighborhood is home to Frederikspark and Haarlemmerhout woodlands. The latter boasts mature oak trees, sprawling lawns, and a children’s petting farm, Kinderboerderij de Houthoeve.

Although still pricy in rental costs, this is a great location for families and dog owners looking to relax and enjoy having a huge, public back garden on their doorstep.

Leidsevaartbuurt

From small to large houses and apartments, there are plenty of renting options in this peaceful neighborhood. Popular among families with children, the area has many facilities including a football club, childcare, and the impressive Bavo Basilica. The nearby Plaza West shopping center includes an Albert Heijn, Action, Etos, and Gall & Gall.

Bavo Basilica in Leidsevaartbuurt

With development projects in the pipeline, the area will soon welcome new apartments and shops, too. This will likely add to the appeal of the neighborhood among house hunters in Haarlem.

Konninginnebuurt

Also known as Queens, Koninginnebuurt is beautifully situated along the Leidsevaart canal and lies within walking distance of Haarlem city center. Most of the homes in this neighborhood are large and stately and come with a high price tag. Properties in this area are generally for sale, making it a more suitable option for home buyers with a generous budget.

The nearby district of Bosch en Vaart boasts beautiful old streets nestled among green surroundings and Haarlemmerhout. And within walking distance, Plaza West has an Aldi, Action, and Albert Heijn.

Kleverparkbuurt

Primarily an area for high-income residents, Kleverpark is incredibly spacious and offers plenty of greenery. This makes it extremely popular with families. Many stately 1930s houses can be found here, as well as a wide selection of shops; including Winkelcentrum Kleverpark on the Kleverparkweg.

The neighborhood is north of the city and within walking distance from the center and Haarlem train station. This makes it a popular choice for commuters. If budget allows, this is undoubtedly one of the most desirable locations to live in Haarlem.