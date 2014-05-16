Utilities in the Netherlands When it comes to setting up your utilities in the Netherlands, you might be surprised by the amount of choice. The Dutch energy market is liberalized, meaning you can choose which electricity and gas supplier you use. Most providers will offer package deals, so you can often save money if you get your electricity, gas, and even district heating (stadsverwarming) from one supplier. Many providers also offer green energies, which means you’ll be able to choose a more sustainable source of power for your home. Water is provided separately and you won’t be able to choose a supplier. Each region in the Netherlands has its own water provider, so you’ll need to sign up with the local provider. This can be quickly found out online or through your local council. If would prefer someone to take the stress out of setting up your new home, you can also use a utility installation service. Expat-friendly services offer English-speaking assistance when it comes to setting up utilities in the Netherlands. These include: Easynuts

Utility Direct

Getting connected in a new home Whether you’re renting or buying a home, it’s highly likely that you’ll need to set up your utilities, including electricity, gas, and water connections. If you are buying a house in the Netherlands, you might be able to transfer utility services to your name from the previous tenant or owner. This can be convenient for some homeowners as it takes away the need to find your own utility providers. These connections might not represent the best available but can tide you over until you find your own providers. If you’re renting, it’s possible that your new home will have utilities set up by the landlord. If this is the case, the cost will likely form part of your monthly payments. In such cases, you can ask your landlord to issue you with an account (eindafrekening) showing real costs at least once a year. However, be sure to clarify with your landlord what you’re actually paying for prior to signing the contract. They may allow you to change providers or they may not. If they aren’t part of your rent, you can usually transfer the current connections into your name or set up a different supplier. Generally speaking, serviced apartments in the Netherlands come with utilities included as standard. If you’re planning a long-term rent, it’s likely you’ll be able to find a cheaper deal yourself. However, changing providers may not be worth your while if you’re only staying for a short-term let.

Dutch voltage and power plugs The standard Dutch electricity voltage is 220V (50Hz). While this is the standard voltage for Europe, it is significantly higher than many other countries so check which appliances are compatible. The Netherlands uses the two-pin power plug adapters commonly used in much of Europe. Don’t worry if you have appliances with foreign plugs, such as the three-pin UK version. You should be able to buy a suitable Dutch power adapter in most electrical shops.

Power cuts in the Netherlands Power cuts are rare in the Netherlands but do occasionally happen. If you experience a power cut, check if the street lights are out or with your neighbors to see if they have power. If the entire area is out, you can call the national number 0800 9009, which is free of charge and can be reached day or night. Your notification will be forwarded to your netbeheerder who will get the power back up. Alternatively, you can check www.gasenstroomstoringen.nl. If the power outage is just in your home, first check your fuse box to see if a fuse has tripped or blown, which you can solve yourself. Otherwise, you will need to contact your Dutch electricity supplier.

Water supply in the Netherlands The Dutch water system is high-quality and easy to navigate for expats moving to the country. Dutch water providers are assigned a certain region of the Netherlands and cannot be selected by the consumer. To see which water company covers your area, visit Vewin and enter your postcode in the box Zoek uw waterbedrijf, or ask at your local gemeente. Registration is very straightforward and you can do this through their respective websites. When it comes to payment, there are two elements of your water bill. The first is a consumption charge based on actual water usage. This is often called the tap water bill. Your water company will estimate this charge if you don’t have a water meter and you’ll likely have to pay this monthly via bank transfer or automatic collection. Many water companies have tools that can help you estimate your usage based on your household. The second payment is a municipal tax for water services. This covers the sewerage system, maintenance, drainage, and more. This payment is made quarterly or annually, depending on your local water supplier. The cost of this will depend on your household, so check ahead of time to ensure you know what payments you can expect to make. Main water suppliers in the Netherlands Amsterdam: Waternet

Den Haag/Leiden: Dunea

Rotterdam: Evides

Utrecht: Vitens

North-Holland: PWN Waterleidingbedrijf

Dutch tap water Dutch tap water is among the safest to drink in the world and is tested by Dutch water suppliers regularly. When and where needed, they employ preventative measures and additional purification techniques. Tap water in the Netherlands is mostly not hard and will not cause major limescale build-ups; although some build-up will always occur. To see how hard the water in your area is, you can check www.waterhardheid.nl.