It’s difficult to navigate the range of housing options available in Dutch cities; there’s everything from hotels and short-term lets to long-term serviced apartments. In this guide, we take a look at the benefits of different types of accommodation. Find out how you can find the right property for yourself or for your employees in the Netherlands. Short-term apartments in Amsterdam

The benefits of serviced apartments in the Netherlands

Long-term apartments in the Netherlands

Keeping expat employees happy in the Netherlands Homelike Looking for a short-term rental in the Netherlands? Then you should check out Homelike. The easy-to-use online property portal has thousands of short-term rentals, whether you’re looking for a city center studio or a family home-from-home to tide you over. Start your Dutch adventure right and find your next temporary home on Homelike. Go to website

Short-term apartments in Amsterdam If you’re coming to Amsterdam for a few months, or moving some staff over for a short-term project, one of the main decisions you’ll face is whether to hire a serviced apartment or go the hotel route. While a hotel offers flexibility, the costs can soar – especially if you’re looking at short notice. An alternative to hotels is to partner with an agent who specializes in serviced apartments right across the Netherlands. You can also find short-term rentals on sites such as: Homelike

HousingAnywhere

Huurwoningen By partnering with a company that specializes in serviced apartments, you ensure you don’t miss out on the best properties. You should also enjoy similar flexibility to what you’d get with a hotel, in that you should be able to rent an apartment for any period from one day upwards.

The benefits of serviced apartments in the Netherlands As well as getting ahead of the game and securing the best properties, choosing a serviced apartment rather than a hotel can also offer you or your employees a better quality of life and make them feel more at home than simply staying in a hotel. A serviced apartment should be fully furnished. They include all of the utilities you will need – such as wi-fi, weekly cleaning, concierge services, and linen changing. Some services will also include airport pickups and help with arranging car rentals.

Long-term apartments in the Netherlands Of course, short-stay rentals aren’t ideal for everyone, especially if you’re an employer moving staff over for a long-term project. With that in mind, some companies offer longer-term rental services, with properties available for periods ranging from six months up to two years. A long-term rental in the Netherlands should offer expats an even higher quality of life. Long-stay apartments are larger and more cozy. They offer a more pleasant experience for workers who are considering moving to the Netherlands for longer periods of time.