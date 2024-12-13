Your rights as a tenant in the Netherlands Rental law in the Netherlands is covered by the Dutch Civil Code (Burgerlijk Wetboek) and various renting acts. These rights are designed to protect you and the property owner throughout your tenancy, from moving in to moving out. Photo: Alena Darmel/Pexels Dutch rental law covers key areas such as rent price, maintenance responsibilities, notice periods, and evictions. For example, tenants in the Netherlands have the right to: Protection against discrimination – landlords cannot reject a tenant based on nationality, race, religion, or other protected characteristics. So, if you’re not getting a home because you’re an expat, the landlord or agency is breaking the law.

Capped rent price increases – property owners cannot just double your rent. Instead, they must adhere to the terms stated in the lease contract and government-imposed annual limits.

Security of tenure – landlords cannot end your contract at random. In many cases, you have the right to a new or extended rental agreement.

Protection against unlawful eviction – your landlord must have a valid legal reason to evict you (e.g., non-payment or illegal activities). Even then, there is a notice period and an opportunity to fight it in court.

Proper maintenance and structural repairs – the property owner must maintain the house properly and take care of major repairs (e.g., plumbing, heating, electricity issues).

Privacy in their own homes – your landlord cannot enter your home without your consent, except in emergencies. They can also not do a surprise visit; they must give you at least one day's notice.

Their security deposit when they leave – the property owner must return your security deposit unless there are unsettled bills. While these rights feel very fair, it doesn't take a lot to create a rental dispute. In the case of legal proceedings, getting assistance from legal aid services – such as Legal-Expat – is certainly recommended.

What should a lease contract contain in the Netherlands? Dutch rental law requires lease agreements to be written contracts, signed by both parties. It should contain all the points that you and the landlord agree to, such as: Your name and that of the property owner

Amount of basic rent and service costs

Amount of the security deposit

Address and description of the property (e.g., amount of rooms, bathroom, garden)

Contents of the property (e.g., furnished or unfurnished)

Start date of the lease contract

Date that the rent is due

Date that the rent can increase

How the rent is paid (including bank account details)

Point system of the property (more on that below) When you’re a student renting a single room, your rental agreement may also contain other information. For example, the usage and division of any shared spaces, how those are kept clean, whether or not you can have pets, and the like. Photo: Victoria Romulo/Unsplash In addition to the contract, the property owner or rental agency may provide a document with general terms and conditions. In apartments, you may also get a set of regulations from the resident’s association. Writer and local expert Laura van der Most Insider tip The landlord has no right to dictate on who you invite over – as long as you are not discreetly moving in your partner or subletting the place via AirBnB. Rental contracts that stipulate “no overnight guests” have zero legal basis.

Terms and notice periods: types of Dutch rental contracts Lease contracts in the Netherlands can either be fixed-term or permanent, with most situations requiring the latter. This is a relatively new stipulation under the Fixed Rental Contracts Act (Wet vaste huurcontracten), which went into force on 1 July 2024. Fixed-term rental agreements Fixed-term contracts are used for temporary rentals; for example, if the property owner lives abroad and you are renting the home in the meantime. This lease has a maximum duration of two years. However, if you signed your rental agreement before 1 July 2024, the maximum leasing period is two years for independent homes and five years for co-living housing. While fixed-term contracts have a set end date, the lease will only truly cease if the landlord informs you (in writing) in advance. This notice period is one month before the end of the contract. You can also break the lease early; the tenant’s notice period must be stated in the rental agreement. If you were not notified (in time or at all), the contact will automatically change into a permanent one. Permanent lease agreements Perhaps we’re stating the obvious, but permanent contracts have no fixed end date. Instead, they are rolling agreements that don’t need to be renewed. From 1 July 2024 onward, most tenants in the Netherlands have the right to a permanent lease contract. Photo: RDNE Stock project/Pexels Permanent agreements make it harder for your landlord to evict you from your home (more on that below). If there is a valid reason, however, the property owner can terminate the contract by giving sufficient notice, depending on how long you’ve lived there: 3 months if you rented it less than 1 year

4 months if you rented it more than 1 year

5 months if you rented it more than 2 years

6 months if you rented it more than 3 years Tenants can also break the lease voluntarily; your notice period must be stated in the lease contract.

Security deposits for rentals in the Netherlands A security deposit (waarborgsom or, more commonly, borg) is a standard requirement when renting a property in the Netherlands. This sum of money is paid at the start of a lease contract and serves as financial security to cover possible damages, service costs, unpaid rent, or the energy performance fee (energieprestatievergoeding – EPV). Property owners may not use the deposit to pay for any other expenses. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images If you started renting before 1 July 2023, your security deposit most likely equals one to three months’ rent, depending on the location. If you started leasing after that date, the deposit may be two months’ rent at max. When you move out of your rental, the property owner has 14 days to refund you your deposit. They can delay payout for up to 30 days after the end of the contract to settle the final costs of any damage or unpaid fees you may have left behind. Writer and local expert Laura van der Most Insider tip While it is illegal to ask for more than two months’ rent as a security deposit, it’s not unheard of. Though you have the right to refuse payment, that likely means you lose the house. Instead, it’s recommended you pay the exorbitant amount and take your landlord to court.

Eviction rules in the Netherlands In the Netherlands, landlords cannot just ask (or demand) you to leave your home without a valid legal reason. Evictions are tightly regulated by the Dutch Civil Code, which protects tenants from being kicked out at random. Evictions are only allowed in certain circumstances, such as: Unpaid or consistently late rent (i.e., not paying the rent for one month or more)

(i.e., not paying the rent for one month or more) Nuisance (e.g., playing loud music 24/7)

(e.g., playing loud music 24/7) Unlawful use of the property (e.g., illegal subletting or using it as a drug lab)

(e.g., illegal subletting or using it as a drug lab) End of a fixed-term contract (the landowner has informed you in time)

In rare cases, urgent need by the property owner (e.g., they or direct family members want to live there themselves)

(e.g., they or direct family members want to live there themselves) Refusal of a new lease contract (e.g., the landlord raises the rent after renovating the apartment, and you refuse the increase) In all cases, eviction is not immediate and must follow a formal legal process. For example, you must receive a written notice of termination (including the reason) three to six months in advance, depending on how long you’ve lived there. Writer and local expert Laura van der Most Insider tip You cannot be evicted when your landlord wants to sell the house. Sure, they can sell it, but you just get a new landlord. Formal process of eviction Tenants in the Netherlands have the right to refuse an eviction. The property owner must then get a court order to terminate the lease. You also have the right to defend yourself in court, and legal aid is available for those with limited financial means. In the meantime, any attempt by the landlord to evict you without court approval – such as changing locks, cutting utilities, or threatening behavior – is illegal. Tenants experiencing such intimidation should contact the police immediately. Photo: Cody Doherty/Unsplash If the court rules in your favor, you can stay and keep your place. Of course, if the court rules against you, you have to leave. However, your landlord must help you find a new home. In some cases, you even have the right to a relocation allowance (verhuiskostenvergoeding). If you refuse to leave after a legal eviction, the judge may send a bailiff to vacate the home. The costs of this forced eviction are for the tenant.

How to resolve a rental dispute? It’s fairly easy to get into a rental conflict (or any conflict, really), especially when it comes to money or noise complaints. Fortunately, tenants in the Netherlands have lots of rights, and Dutch law provides a clear legal framework to rely on. Step 1: Start with open communication Before you escalate anything, it’s always good to try and talk to your landlord. A clear, polite conversation – backed by your rental agreement – can often resolve misunderstandings quickly. Make sure to document your communication in writing (e.g., emails) though, so you have a record if the issue persists. Step 2: Seek mediation or get legal advice If direct communication doesn’t work, consider contacting a legal aid service or tenant association. Trusted resources include: Het Juridisch Loket – provides free legal advice and support for low-income tenants

Woonbond – a national tenant advocacy organization that assists with housing issues (requires subscription) You can also contact an independent mediation service that can help you reach a compromise, saving you time and avoiding formal legal action. Photo: TrixiePhoto/Getty Images Step 3: File a complaint with the Rental Tribunal For disputes about rent increases, maintenance, or service costs, you can file a complaint with the Rental Tribunal (Huurcommissie). This independent agency settles rental disagreements in a relatively quick, affordable way. The process is quite simple: Submit your complaint with any supporting evidence (e.g., your rental agreement, invoices, or communication records) Attend a hearing where both sides present their case Receive a legally binding decision Filing a case costs around €25 for tenants and landlords, but you get a refund when you win. Step 4: Take legal action For more complex issues, such as disputes over unlawful eviction or exorbitant service fees, you may need to take the matter to court. In these cases, legal assistance is recommended, especially for navigating the legal process. Organizations like Legal-Expat offer affordable legal services that can help protect your rights as a tenant in the Netherlands.

Landlord rights and tenant obligations Rental laws in the Netherlands aren’t just about protecting the tenant – property owners have rights, too. Most of these are pretty basic and shouldn’t have to be spelled out (but here we are). For example, landlords in the Netherlands have the right to: Receive the rent on time – consistently late or unpaid rent can result in legal action, including grounds for eviction.

– consistently late or unpaid rent can result in legal action, including grounds for eviction. Expect proper use of the property – tenants must use the home for its intended purpose (i.e., a residential space). In most cases, you cannot sublet illegally or rent rooms out AirBnB-style.

– tenants must use the home for its intended purpose (i.e., a residential space). In most cases, you cannot sublet illegally or rent rooms out AirBnB-style. Access the home for repairs or inspections – property owners can request access for necessary repairs, maintenance, or inspections. While doing so, they must respect your right to privacy and schedule an appointment beforehand.

– property owners can request access for necessary repairs, maintenance, or inspections. While doing so, they must respect your right to privacy and schedule an appointment beforehand. Deduct the cost of significant damage caused by the tenant from the security deposit – landlords may recover damages beyond normal wear and tear (e.g., unauthorized structural changes).

– landlords may recover damages beyond normal wear and tear (e.g., unauthorized structural changes). Terminate the lease for valid legal reasons Photo: Natalia Blauth/Unsplash Similarly, tenants have the obligation to: Follow the rules in the rental agreement – tenants are legally bound to respect the rules outlined in the lease contract (e.g., no smoking allowed).

– tenants are legally bound to respect the rules outlined in the lease contract (e.g., no smoking allowed). Take care of the property – renters must keep the property in good condition (e.g., replacing light bulbs, unclogging drains).

– renters must keep the property in good condition (e.g., replacing light bulbs, unclogging drains). Allow access to the home for repairs and inspections – tenants must cooperate with landlords when they require access, provided they have given sufficient notice.

– tenants must cooperate with landlords when they require access, provided they have given sufficient notice. Avoid illegal activities – renters cannot engage in unlawful behavior.

– renters cannot engage in unlawful behavior. Provide proper notice when ending the lease While these rights and obligations seem fairly standard, they benefit both parties. For landlords, it ensures their property is maintained and generates steady rental income. For tenants, it guarantees a safe and stable home environment (and you’ll have the law on your side when a dispute does arise).

Practical tips for tenants and renters As you will have understood by now, tenants have a lot of rights in the Netherlands. But a little preparation goes a long way in protecting yourself and your home. Here are a few practical tips to keep in mind: Always get a written lease agreement and read it through carefully before signing – pay attention to the hidden clauses and tiny letters. Make sure the contract includes details such as rent amount, service fees, maintenance responsibilities, and rules about cohabitation.

– pay attention to the hidden clauses and tiny letters. Make sure the contract includes details such as rent amount, service fees, maintenance responsibilities, and rules about cohabitation. Conduct a thorough inspection of the home before you move in – take photos of any dents and damage you may find. That way, your landlord cannot blame it on you when you move out.

– take photos of any dents and damage you may find. That way, your landlord cannot blame it on you when you move out. Understand your rent price – check if the rent aligns with the housing points system to ensure you’re not overpaying. Act quickly if you want to challenge your rent price or increase – complaints must be raised within three months of signing the contract or receiving the rent increase notice.

– check if the rent aligns with the housing points system to ensure you’re not overpaying. Act quickly if you want to challenge your rent price or increase – complaints must be raised within three months of signing the contract or receiving the rent increase notice. Understand the service fees – review your lease agreement for details on services and their fees. If it’s not provided, request an annual clarification or breakdown of costs. Raise concerns immediately if you suspect overcharging or unclear billing.

– review your lease agreement for details on services and their fees. If it’s not provided, request an annual clarification or breakdown of costs. Raise concerns immediately if you suspect overcharging or unclear billing. Know the terms of your rental contract – familiarize yourself with your lease agreement to avoid potential breaches.

– familiarize yourself with your lease agreement to avoid potential breaches. Make sure all payments and communications are documented – don’t pay security deposits in cash. If you do, make sure you have a receipt and one or two witnesses. Maintain open and professional communication with the property owner or rental agency to address issues early.

– don’t pay security deposits in cash. If you do, make sure you have a receipt and one or two witnesses. Maintain open and professional communication with the property owner or rental agency to address issues early. Use whatever resources available for legal help – don’t deal with legal disputes yourself, even if you are a Law Professor Esquire. Always seek professional advice to explore your options and guide you through the legal process.