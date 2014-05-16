Keeping pets in the Netherlands

Adopting pets in the Netherlands Adopting a pet is a big responsibility and there are several important things to consider before making this decision. For example, if you are renting, does your landlord allow pets in the building and do you have enough space in your home for them to run around? Of course, you also need to make sure that you can afford expenses such as food, supplies, insurance, and any medical costs. Then, you need to factor in time to spend with your pet, such as walking your dog several times a day or arranging a carer to look after them when you go away on vacation. Where to adopt a pet If you have carefully considered all of the above and feel that you are able to meet the requirements for keeping a pet in the Netherlands, your next step is to get in touch with a local pet adoption agency or an animal shelter (dierenasiel) and see what animals are available for adoption. Just bear in mind that the types of animals in the shelters may vary and it may take some time before you find what you are looking for. That said, you can generally expect to discover dogs, cats, rabbits, rodents, and birds that need a loving new home. You can check the websites and social media accounts of the shelters to see what pets are available. Photo: FatCamera/Getty Images Notably, because the Netherlands is officially the first country in the world without stray dogs, many of the canines in these shelters actually come from countries such as Romania, Spain, or Greece. The adoption process The adoption process can differ from shelter to shelter. However, most will have a selection procedure and will require you to fill in an application form with details about your housing situation and income, and whether you have any children or other pets. This allows the shelter to make a suitable match and ensure that the animal you end up rehoming does not end up back there. Notably, some organizations will invite you to visit the animal several times or bring it to your home, before you commit to adopting it. You can find some of the largest animal shelters in the Netherlands here and search for them by city or postcode.

Buying pets in the Netherlands You must be at least 16 years old to buy a pet in the Netherlands. By law, sellers may not display animals for sale in shop windows and must provide the buyer with written information about their health. Local pet stores across the country tend to sell smaller animals such as birds, aquarium fish, and hamsters. Dogs and cats, on the other hand, are generally available for sale through breeders. However, wherever you buy your pet, it is important to make sure that the retailer or breeder is reputable and certified. They should also provide you with mandatory documents such as a health certificate and medical background. The cost of a dog can vary significantly, depending on its breed and the place of purchase. That said, according to the non-profit organization LICG, prices can range from €215 to €1,400. A cat, on the other hand, can cost anywhere from €100 (from a shelter) to around €1,000 (for an official pedigree).

Pet healthcare in the Netherlands Fortunately, the Netherlands has a well-structured healthcare system for pets. This includes the provision of urgent care as well as regular check-ups. You will find a solid network of veterinary practices (dierenarts) and animal hospitals (dierenartspraktijk) throughout the country, and you can easily search for ones in your area by using a directory such as Doggo. Emergency services If your pet needs urgent care outside of the operating hours of your local veterinary practice, you can either contact an emergency vet clinic (Dieren Spoedkliniek) or your local animal ambulance (dierenambulance) to seek assistance. An operator will immediately forward your request to a team of rescuers in your neighborhood who can help. Pet insurance Once you and your pet are settled into your new life in the Netherlands, it is advisable to arrange pet insurance for them. While this is not mandatory, it can be very beneficial when it comes to paying vet bills which can quickly add up in the case of injury or illness. There are several pet insurance providers in the Netherlands which offer a range of policies to suit your pet’s individual needs. Naturally, the cost of the premium will depend on several factors such as the type of pet you have, its age, and the level of coverage you want. Therefore, it is best to contact each individual provider to ask for a quote. Expatica’s guide to Find out more about types of insusrance in the Netherlands Read more Some of the main pet insurance providers in the Netherlands include: Aegon

Petplan

InShared Notably, when considering what level of insurance to purchase, it is important to read the policy wording very carefully so that you have a clear understanding of what it covers. Moreover, if you know that your pet is prone to a certain condition, it is best to check that the policy covers this. Of course, you will also want to check that the insurance provider is established and reputable which is where reading reviews and asking around in local expat groups can help.

Puppy training in the Netherlands The practice of puppy training has become increasingly popular in the Netherlands in recent years. It was initially introduced for safety reasons to reduce the number of dog attacks and socialize canines under professional supervision. However, many dog owners now turn to reputable trainers to help with basic skills such as potty training, simple commands, and walking safely on a lead. Many veterinarians and animal behaviorists recommend that healthy puppies can begin socialization classes as early as seven or eight weeks. There are numerous dog schools throughout the Netherlands that offer a variety of training courses and other services. Notably, some provide boarding and training, while others offer to come to your home to conduct the sessions. You also have the option of private or group lessons which can determine the price. Naturally, the cost of the course will also vary depending on the length of the sessions and how many are included. You can search for dog schools by province on Doggo.

Pet shops in the Netherlands Given the popularity of pets in the Netherlands, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding at least one pet shop in your local town or village. What’s more, many of them allow you to bring your dog with you when you go shopping for food, toys, and accessories for your little companion. That said, it is always best to ask a shop assistant first – or check for any no-dog signs in the window – before entering. Many supermarkets and garden centers across the country also sell a range of pet food and supplies, with the larger branches offering a wider selection. You will also find many independent pet stores, as well as online stores that sell a variety of goods. Photo: Peter Plashkin/Unsplash The biggest pet store in the Netherlands is Avonturia De Vogelkelder which is located in The Hague. Meanwhile, some of the biggest pet retail chains include: Dierspecialist

Discus

Jumper

Pets Place It is worth noting that there are no separate pharmacies for pets in the Netherlands, and primary vets are responsible for prescribing medication for them across the country.

Losing and finding a pet If your pet has gone astray or you have found one wandering without its owner, you can contact the Netherlands’ official animal tracing service, Amived, at 090 0264 8334, or visit its website to report it. They will then cross-reference the animal’s data with local shelters, veterinary practices, and protection agencies to reunite it with its owner. However, if no record is found, the next step is to contact nearby animal shelters and your local animal ambulance (dierenambulance). These ambulances help to retrieve lost pets and transport injured ones to animal hospitals. You can find a directory of animal ambulances here. If your lost pet has an electronic identification chip, you can also report it to the national microchip database. Alternatively, you can ask your neighbors to keep an eye out for it and put up missing posters around your neighborhood. You could also post photos of your pet on local social media groups.

Selling a pet in the Netherlands There are some important criteria to meet if you want to sell a pet in the Netherlands. For instance, you must be at least 16 years old and must provide essential documentation regarding the animal’s state of health. Moreover, you cannot display animals in shop windows. You can find more information about selling animals in the Netherlands on the Dutch government website.