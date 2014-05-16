Driving in the Netherlands The Netherlands is a small country with an extensive and well-maintained road network. Highways connect all major towns, making it convenient to drive to and from different cities, regions, and even neighboring countries. In many ways, driving in the Netherlands is similar to driving in other European countries and motorists drive on the right-hand side of the road. Car ownership in the Netherlands is very high, and in 2020, there were 8.7 million passenger cars in the country, with almost 50% of the population owning one. The main regulatory body for road transport in the Netherlands is the Rijksdienst voor het Wegverkeer (RDW). They are responsible for tasks involving the licensing of vehicles, monitoring the condition of vehicles, and issuing vehicle documentation. The Netherlands is home to one of the world’s largest electric charging infrastructure networks. The Netherlands Enterprise Agency, known as Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO), has set a zero-emission target for all new passenger vehicles by 2030.

Who can drive in the Netherlands? To legally drive in the Netherlands, you must be at least 18 years old and have a full valid driving license, which is known as rijbewijs. You should also have third-party liability car insurance (WA-verzekering), a certificate of car ownership (tenaamstellingsbewijs or tenaamstellingscode), and a vehicle registration card (kentekencard or kentekenbewijs).



Expats are allowed to drive with a foreign driving license in the Netherlands up until a certain time period. If your driving license was issued in an EU/EFT country, you can continue using your foreign license for 15 years. However, if your license was issued in a country outside an EU/EFTA country, you can only use your license for 185 days after you first register at your local municipality in the Netherlands.

How to get your Dutch driving license All drivers in the Netherlands must possess a valid driving license issued by the RDW. There are several types of Dutch driving licenses that authorize the use of a different category of vehicle. These include categories: A – motorcycles

B – cars and other automobiles

C – trucks

D – buses

T – agricultural and forestry tractors You can find out more information about these categories on the RDW website. The standard driving license includes: License holder name

Place and date of birth of license holder

Issue date and expiry date of license

Citizenship of license holder

Local municipality (gemeente)

Citizen service number (burgerservicenummer – BSN)

Driving license number

Photo of license holder

Signature of license holder

Getting a driving license The minimum age to get a full driving license in the Netherlands is 18. However, a national scheme enables you to start taking driving lessons when you are 16 and a half. From the age of 17, you can drive accompanied by an RDW-registered guardian, known as begeleider, until you turn 18. After passing your driving test for the first time, the RDW will issue you with a beginner's license. This license is valid for five to seven years, depending on your age. A new driving license costs a maximum of €38.83. In order to get your driving license, you must do the following: Select a driving school to take driving lessons

Pass your theory and practical driving test with the Centraal Bureau Rijvaardigheidsbewijzen (CBR)

You must also take a health assessment to confirm that you are physically and mentally fit to drive

Apply for a driving license at your local gemeente Exchanging a foreign driving license If you have a valid driving license that was issued from abroad before you moved to the Netherlands, you can continue using this license for a certain period of time. However, the length of this transition period depends on the country where you originally obtained your license. You can exchange your foreign license at your local municipality (gemeente) which will forward your application to the RDW. Alternatively, you can arrange to take a Dutch driving test at the CBR.

Drivers with disabilities in the Netherlands If you live with a disability that leads to reduced mobility, you can apply for an EU disability parking card (Europese gehandicapteparkeerkaart – GPK). You can use this card in all EU countries to gain access to parking spaces designated for cardholders. When using your EU disability parking card, you should display it at the front of the vehicle so it is clearly visible.



You can apply for an EU disability parking card at your local gemeente. You can learn more about applying for this card here. If you require access to a wheelchair or need to have accessibility modifications made to your car, you can apply for support from the Social Support Act, which is known as Wet Maatschappelijke Ondersteuning (WMO), from your local gemeente.

Car registration and maintenance Car registration All cars in the Netherlands must be registered with the RDW. If you have a Dutch ID, you can register ownership of your car at any PostNL registration desk, a Kentekenloket BV registration desk, or an RDW counter in your area. You will need to provide the following: identification documents

a certificate of ownership

vehicle registration documents

proof of statutory liability insurance

a safety certificate known as Algemene Periodieke Keuring (APK) If you are importing a vehicle from abroad, you must take your car to an RDW inspection station to ensure that it complies with Dutch safety and emissions standards. Once your car has been registered, you will receive a vehicle registration certificate (kentekenbewijs) in credit card form along with a certificate of car ownership (tenaamstellingsbewijs). Car maintenance All vehicles registered in the Netherlands must have a periodic technical inspection (PTI) which is called an APK. After your car passes its inspection, you will receive an inspection report (keuringsrapport). You can have your vehicle tested at any RDW-approved garage or test center of your choice in the Netherlands.



The RDW website provides a PTI inspection schedule that lets you know how often your car needs to be inspected. You can also check the expiry date of your PTI inspection using the RDW registration certificate check. In most cases, your car’s first inspection should take place four years after its registration. After this, it needs to be tested every two years, then annually.



If your car fails the PTI, you must carry out the necessary repairs and take it back to a test center for re-inspection. Notably, driving on public roads in the Netherlands without a valid inspection report can result in a fine from the police or the RDW.

Driving rules and penalties Dutch driving rules conform to most European regulations. Even so, it’s advisable to read up on Dutch traffic rules to avoid on-the-spot fines for traffic violations. General road rules Drive on the right-hand side of the road and overtake on the left side

Give way to vehicles coming from the right, unless otherwise stated

Priority roads are indicated with yellow diamond-signed roads

Drivers on a roundabout have the right of way

All vehicle occupants must wear a seatbelt; children under 1.35 meters must sit in a child seat in the rear of the car

Mobile phones may only be used with a hands-free system while driving

Motorcycle drivers and passengers must wear crash helmets

Use dipped headlights after dark and in misty conditions

Only use high-beam headlights at night

In built-up areas you can only use your horn in dangerous situations; if necessary, flash your lights instead The Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment (Ministerie van Infrastructuur en Waterstaat) published a comprehensive guide (in English) on Road Traffic Signs and Regulations in the Netherlands which is available online. It is also mandatory to keep the following items in your car while on the road: A valid driving license (rijbewijs)

Vehicle registration card or certificate (kentekenbewijs)

Registration certificate or code (tenaamstellingsbewijs)

Proof of car insurance

Red warning triangle (in the event of a breakdown, this must be placed 30 meters behind your car)

Car accident report form Minor traffic offenses are dealt with by the Centraal Justitieel Incasso Bureau (CJIB) from the Ministerie van Justitie en Veiligheid (Ministry of Justice and Security). Unlike other countries that calculate fines using a table, the Netherlands calculates fines based on the gravity of the offense in particular contexts. The Openbaar Ministerie (Public Prosecution Service) also uses fixed fine rates for many violations. For instance, using a mobile phone while driving and driving through a red light will incur a €250 fine. Speed limits in the Netherlands Speed limits in the Netherlands are as follows unless otherwise marked by signs: Built-up areas: 50 km/h

Outside a built-up area: 80 km/h

Motorways: 100 km/h between 06:00 and 19:00, or 130 km/h between 19:00 and 06:00. When the rush-hour lane is open, an adjusted maximum speed of 80 or 100 km/h applies. Speeding penalties increase according to how much the driver exceeded the speed limit and whether the offense took place in a residential area, in a 30 km/h zone, or on the highway. You can calculate speeding fines online on the Openbaar Ministerie website. Speed limit enforcement is extensive on roads in the Netherlands. This includes speed bumps and signs on highways to help reduce vehicle speed. Fixed speed cameras are also in operation on many roads and motorways. The Centraal Justitieel Incasso Bureau (CJIB) will send you a fine by post if you are caught speeding. Driving under the influence It is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol level of 0.05% or above. For drivers who have held their license for less than five years, the blood alcohol limit is 0.02%. This lower limit also applies to drivers under the age of 24, along with drivers of motorcycles and scooters. Since 2017, the Netherlands has enforced statutory limits on the use of drugs while driving. You can find the limits for different substances on the Dutch government’s website. If you are found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you could be fined or face a prison sentence from the Openbaar Ministerie. A court may also suspend your driving license for up to five years. Distracted driving laws Drivers in the Netherlands are not allowed to hold a phone, navigation system, tablet, or music player while driving. You can only use these devices with a hands-free setup or if your vehicle is parked or stationary. You can be fined €250 if you are caught using one of these handheld devices while driving. Driving without a license If you are caught driving without a license, you can be fined between €100 and €370 depending on your particular circumstances. This includes driving with a license that has exceeded its expiration period by over a year, or driving with the wrong category license.

Road signs in the Netherlands If you are familiar with road signs across western Europe, Dutch traffic signs should be easy to understand. The main categories of Dutch road signs include: Diamond signs (usually yellow) – priority signs

Red triangular signs – warning signs

Red circular signs – prohibitive signs

Blue circular signs – instructional signs

Square and rectangular signs – informative signs The Ministerie van Infrastructuur en Waterstaat offers a digital overview of all traffic signs in the Netherlands on its website.

Traffic information in the Netherlands The Netherlands currently ranks 76th out of 87 countries on the World Traffic Index, which ranks cities from the most to the least congested. The average one-way car journey time in the Netherlands is 27.40 minutes. The Netherlands also ranks 12th on the CO2 emission index. Unsurprisingly, the most traffic congestion is typically around the bigger cities such as Amsterdam, The Hague, Leiden, Haarlem, and Nijmegen. Peak traffic hours in the Netherlands are roughly between 07:00 and 09:00, and 17:00 and 19:00.



The travelers’ association ANWB (Algemene Nederlandsche Wielrijders-Bond) and the government’s vanAnaarBeter website provide up-to-date information on traffic conditions and road work across the country. Traffic information updates are also broadcast on national public radio stations (NPO Radio 1, 2, and 4) as well as various other commercial radio stations.

Parking in the Netherlands Parking in major cities in the Netherlands can be challenging due to the lack of available parking space. Metered parking areas are marked with a blue ‘P-Zone’ sign, and parking tickets from meter machines can cost between €2.80 and €7.50 per hour depending on the city or municipality. You can pay for parking using a bank card, cash, or a mobile app. You should display your parking ticket in the front window. Failure to present a parking ticket may result in a parking fine, and in some cases, your vehicle may be towed or wheel-clamped. The cost of a parking fine is currently €66.50 plus registered parking time.



Parking is not allowed in the following locations: On a road marked with a continuous yellow line

Next to black and white curbs

Within five meters of a road junction

In front of entrances/exits

On the carriageway of a major road outside a built-up area A blue rectangular ‘P’ sign with ‘vergunninghouders’ indicates that the parking space is only available for permit holders.

Road accidents and breakdowns Road accidents in the Netherlands The Netherlands had an average of 35 to 42 road deaths per million inhabitants in 2020, which was slightly lower than the EU average. According to data from Smart Traffic Accident Reporting (STAR), there were 17,842 traffic accidents involving the injury of at least one person and 478 deaths caused by traffic accidents in 2021. If you are involved in a road traffic accident in the Netherlands, you should: Stop immediately as driving off after a traffic accident is an offense

Use hazard lights and place a red warning triangle 30 meters from the scene of the accident to warn oncoming traffic

Exchange details with all parties involved; this includes taking down their names, addresses, vehicle registration numbers, and details of insurance companies

Complete and sign an insurance claim form

Take photographs of the scene of the accident

In the event of a serious accident, call the police by dialing 112 Vehicle breakdowns Along motorway roadsides in the Netherlands, you will find yellow emergency telephones which connect to the ANWB, an association that provides services such as roadside assistance. If your car breaks down on the road, you should try to take yourself and your passengers to a safe location as soon as possible. You should then call your breakdown assistance provider. Breakdown assistance providers in the Netherlands include: Allianz Global Assistance

ANWB If necessary, you can also contact the ambulance service on 112 or other emergency services in the Netherlands.

Car repair in the Netherlands The Netherlands has plenty of auto repair shops and body shops around the country. Most of them offer a drive-in service and allow you to show up without making an appointment. However, you can also book an appointment with a garage in advance to avoid having to wait. You can search for auto repair shops around the Netherlands and compare prices here.

Tips for driving in the Netherlands There are a large number of cyclists in the Netherlands who sometimes share the main road with cars. Cyclists have priority over motor traffic in built-up areas, and vice-versa outside of built-up areas. In the Netherlands, people often interpret Article 185 of the Wegenverkeerswet (Dutch Road Law), known as the Strict Liability rule, which means that drivers are liable when they crash into a cyclist. With this in mind, it is important to be particularly cautious when driving around cyclists.



Here are some important things to consider: Cyclists traveling straight at a junction have priority over cars making a turn (unless the intersection has a dedicated turn signal)

Cyclists do not have priority when crossing a priority road

Drivers have priority over cyclists on roundabouts when the cyclist is approaching the roundabout

Cyclists have priority over motor traffic on roundabouts when the cyclist is already on the roundabout