Driving licenses in the Netherlands

Getting a driver’s license in the Netherlands You must be 18 to get an independent driver’s license in the Netherlands. Additionally, you will need to clear the theory and practical driving tests. To apply, you will need to go to your local city office with the following documents: Valid Dutch residence permit

Certificate of driving proficiency, which you get on passing the theory and practical tests

Statement of health A driving license costs €44.65 and takes about five days. You can also submit an urgent application with shorter processing times for a total fee of €78.75. The city office will then give you a receipt with a date for collecting your license. If you fail to collect your permit within three months of this date, you will need to re-apply. It is also possible to apply for your Dutch driver’s license at an earlier age. You can take a theory test and start driving lessons at 16 and complete your practical test when you are 17. That said, 17-year-olds can only drive when accompanied by a guardian or supervisor (begeleider). For this, you will need to have an accompanied driving permit (begeleiderspas), which states the names of your supervisors approved by the RDW. You can select up to five supervisors. Beginner’s driving license New drivers will first get a beginner’s driver’s license, regardless of their age. This means that you’ll face harsher punishments for traffic violations (e.g., tailgating or causing an accident). The police will assess the situation and may give you a demerit point on your license. Your permit will be revoked after two points. You’ll have a beginner’s permit for: Seven years if you got it when you were 16

Five years if you were 17 or older

Driving tests in the Netherlands Driving theory and practical exams in the Netherlands are administered by the Central Office of Driving Certification (Centraal Bureau Rijvaardigheid – CBR). The minimum age for the theory test is 16, and you have 18 months (1.5 years) afterward to clear your practical exam. You’ll also need a statement of health to take the exam and apply for a license. You can purchase this directly through CBR for €41. Dutch driving tests are challenging compared to most other countries. Only around 51% of men and 48% of women pass the practical one on the first attempt. This discrepancy seems to be caused by gender discrimination of examiners. Driving theory test in the Netherlands You can take the driving theory exam at any of the 20 CBR test centers across the Netherlands. Using your DigiD (digital identity), you can book a test date, time, and place on the CBR website. In addition, you can select whether you want to take the test in Dutch or English. It’s also possible to take the test in other languages, but you will need to book and pay for a translator. Amsterdam, the Netherlands (Photo: DutchScenery/Getty Images) Tests are conducted digitally using computers at the test center. The multiple-choice exam takes about 30 minutes and comprises three sections as follows: 25 questions on hazard perception (13 correct answers to pass)

12 questions on knowledge of traffic rules and road signs (12 correct answers to pass)

28 insight questions that test how you act and apply the traffic rules in different situations (25 correct answers to pass) Results are shown instantly on the screen after the test and sent to your email. After passing, you have 18 months to complete the practical test to apply for your driver’s license. CBR also provides options such as extra time or guided tests for people with certain disorders or disabilities. A regular Dutch theory test costs €41 and an English test costs €46.50, while a guided theory test costs €99. Practical driving tests in the Netherlands You can take the practical test after clearing the theory test and getting a statement of health. Most of the time, your driving school will book a practical test for you. You’ll have to specifically give your school authorization (in Dutch) to schedule a test and pay the €125.75 fee on your behalf. You can also request the exam yourself on the CBR website. The practical test takes about 55 minutes and begins with the examiner checking your ID, test invitation, and theory test result. After this, you’ll be required to do the following: Fill out a self-reflection form

Perform a basic eye test by reading a car license plate at about 25 meters

Answer questions about different car parts

Drive the car following the instructions of the examiner

Drive the car independently to a destination using a navigation system You can do your test in your own car or in that provided by your driving school. In some cases, one other person, such as your driving instructor or translator, will be allowed to accompany you during the exam. Afterward, the examiner will tell you whether you’ve passed and discuss your self-reflection form. If you fail the exam on your first attempt, you can apply for a re-test after four weeks. You can re-apply after 10 weeks if you fail two or three times. If you fail the test four times within five years, you’ll be required to do a special exam.

Driving with a foreign driver's license If your A or B license (i.e., cars and motorcycles) was issued by an EU or EFTA country, you can continue using it for 15 years from the start date, provided it is still valid. The 2019 Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Nijmegen, the Netherlands (Photo: Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images) For other vehicles, the maximum duration is five years. Once this period ends, you'll have to exchange your foreign license for a Dutch one. Those with a driving permit from a country outside the EU/EFTA region must exchange it for a Dutch one within 185 days of relocating to the Netherlands. If you were already a resident of the Netherlands when your foreign permit was issued, then you cannot use it and must exchange it for a Dutch driving permit. If you're on a short visit to the Netherlands, you can use your own foreign license, provided it has the A, B, C, D, and E categories used on European permits. If it doesn't, it's recommended to get an International Driving Permit (IDP – internationaal rijbewijs – IRB).

Exchanging a foreign driving license Expats will eventually need to exchange their foreign driving permits for a Dutch license. You can do so at your local Dutch municipal office, using the following documents: Valid passport or ID

Valid Dutch residence permit

One passport photo

Foreign driver’s license (translated if issued in a foreign language)

Evidence of the 30% ruling, if you’re in the Netherlands for work

Statement of health from the CBR, if your license was issued in a non-EU/EFTA country or if you’re 75 years or older In the case of non-EU/EFTA driving permits, you will also need to show you were a resident of that country for at least 185 days in the year your permit was issued. You can do this by submitting a copy of your passport, an employer’s statement or pay slips, or your tax returns, for example. The municipality will forward your application to the RDW, which will verify your documents and send you a response within 10 working days. Once issued, the license can be collected from your local municipal office. The whole process can take 2–4 weeks and costs about €55. This includes a service fee of €44.65 and additional postage costs for the RDW to send your permit to the municipal office. Veluwemeer Aqueduct near Harderwijk, the Netherlands (Photo: Karl Hendon/Getty Images) You will not get your foreign license back. Instead, the RDW will send it back to the country where it was issued, as required by law.

Renewing your Dutch driver’s license If your license is about to expire or you want to add another vehicle category, you’ll need to renew your permit. The validity of driving licenses in the Netherlands depends on the vehicle category, your age, and your DIU history. For example: Age group Category Valid for Aged 18-65 A and B 10 years Aged 18-65 C and D Five years Aged 65-75 A, B, C, and D Until your 75th birthday Aged 75+ A, B, C, and D Five years One year of sobriety A, B, C, and D One year Two years of sobriety A, B, C, and D Three years Five years of sobriety A, B, C, and D Five years In many municipalities, you can renew your license online. To see if your municipality offers this service online, check the RDW participating municipalities finder. If it doesn’t, you’ll need to go to your local municipal office in person. Online process The online process for renewal is pretty straightforward. You’ll first need to have a passport photo taken by an RDW-recognized photographer. They will send your photo and signature to the RDW and within minutes, you’ll receive an email from the RDW stating if you can proceed further. The next step is to apply for license renewal by logging in with your DigiD and paying the €44.65 service fee. Within two days, the RDW will let you know when to collect your new license from the local municipal office. You’ll have to hand in your old permit when picking up the new one. Additionally, you may need to submit a CBR-issued statement of health when you’re 75 years or older. In-person process The process of renewing your license in person is even more routine. First, you have to make an appointment at your local municipal office. Be sure to bring the required documents. There you can pay the fee, and you can collect your new driver’s license within five work days.

Lost or stolen driving licenses in the Netherlands If your Dutch driver’s permit is lost or stolen, you must first report it to the RDW. You can do this by logging in with your DigiD. Alternatively, you can go to your local municipal office which will file a report for you. The RDW will then block your existing license. Photo: 10’000 Hours/Getty Images After that, you can follow the normal procedure to re-apply for a new license. Remember that you are not permitted to drive in the Netherlands or elsewhere until you have a new valid permit. If your foreign driver’s license is stolen, you’ll need to file a report with the police. To apply for a new permit, you can go to your local municipal office with the following documents: Police report

One passport photo

Valid passport or ID

Statement of authenticity from the foreign authority that issued your lost/stolen passport The rest of the procedure and costs are the same as applying for a new license.

Dutch driver’s licenses for other vehicles You can get a driving permit for the following categories: License category Permitted vehicles Prerequisites AM Mopeds with 2 or 4 wheels – Minimum age 16 A1 Motorcycles up to 125cc, maximum power of 11 kilowatts (kW) and per kilo empty weight of 0.1 kW

Three-wheelers with a power of 15 kW – Minimum age 18

– Theory and practical exam A2 Motorcycles with a maximum power of 35 kW and per kilo empty weight of 0.2 kW – Minimum age 20

– Theory exam or 2 years holding an A1 license and a practical exam A Motorcycles of any capacity

Three-wheelers with power > 15 kW – Minimum age 21

– Theory exam or 2 years holding an A2 license and a practical exam C Automobiles > 3500 kg and a trailer of up to 750 kg (or category CE for a trailer > 750 kg) – Minimum age 21

– Category B license

– Theory and practical exam C1 Automobiles between 3500-7500 kg and a trailer up to 750 kg (or category C1E for a trailer > 750 kg) – Minimum age 18

– Theory and practical exam D Buses transporting more than 8 people and a trailer up to 750 kg (or category DE for a trailer > 750 kg) – Minimum age 21, or 18 as a professional bus driver

– Category B license

– Theory and practical exam D1 Buses transporting 8-16 people and a trailer up to 750 kg (or category D1E for a trailer > 750 kg) – Minimum age 21, or 18 as a professional bus driver

– Category B license

– Theory and practical exam T Agricultural and forestry tractor or limited-speed motor vehicle with a trailer – Minimum age 16