Whether you're covering your health or securing the contents of your home, a great insurance policy gives you peace of mind. Explore our directory of insurance companies in Luxembourg.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
topassur is a comparison site for insurance in Luxembourg. They help you find the best deal for coverage of your home, car, life, travel, and more. Their online tools allow you to tailor your insurance policy to your specific needs. Compare providers’ rates on topassur and save money today.
lalux is a Luxembourg-based insurance company. Their wide offering includes car insurance, home insurance, supplementary pensions, and more. They also provide handy online tools to help you manage your insurance and other finances. Visit lalux for all your insurance needs.
Bâloise Assurances offers coverage for your household, vehicle, travel, and more. Their comprehensive insurance means you’re protected against significant risks, and they also provide specific quotes for apartments. Protect your home and more with Bâloise Assurances.
Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.
Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.
IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.
AXA is an international insurance company. They offer a specialized English-speaking international service. Through this agency, they provide insurance products for car, home, health, and motorbike. So, get the right cover for you in your new home with the professionals at AXA.
Gabriele Grosso Insurance is an expat-friendly insurance provider. They offer a range of insurance products, from travel insurance to professional liability. Their team of experts is based in Luxembourg and provides support and advice in English, French, and Italian. Their website is in French.
Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets